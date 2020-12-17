Could oil companies change their business plan?

by Liz Campos

I’ve been watching the anger mount around town on both sides of the contentious issue of oil industry petitioners using deceit to garner signatures for their effort and using fraud to overturn recent environmental regulations.

I understand this anger of non-industry connected citizens. None of us is happy knowing that before our children or grandchildren reach adulthood, we will have passed the point of no return on saving our climate, on restoring our Earth to being livable. It is extremely difficult for educated persons with awareness of the mass extinctions and destruction caused by our obsessive use of fossil fuels to see any moral good in those who lead the fight to continue sucking fossil fuels from the earth.

At the same time, we live in a capitalist system that has taught us from very young to be ambitious and grab as much money as we can. Certainly the lucrative income of oil industry work is a motivating factor for many who have chosen that work. Unfortunately, the fossil fuel industry is foremost among the causal factors of the climate devastation we see so often, such as extreme wind storms, wild fires, unseasonable heat or cold.

At the same time, the plastics of all kinds displacing our oceans are a by-product of refining crude oil, as is contamination of our aquifers from dumped or run-off chemicals. Certainly the executives of big oil are aware of the environmental effects of their industry.

But I would like to suggest that COVID-19, with the social-distance, work-from-home aesthetic, by now should have given us all time to reflect on where we are as a people and where we want to be in the 8-10 years we have left before we’ve drilled ourselves to extinction.

Living in Ventura, we’ve all been regaled with stories about how “our city was built with oil industry money.” Yet few will admit that the industry is about to cause our tragic and painful demise.

But rather than continue burying ourselves in anger, I would like to see the executives from our local Aera Energy and our diligent local climate activists sit together and share ideas for healing and change for our planet.

Truly, if Aera wants to continue to be at the forefront of the petroleum industry, now is the time for its leaders to take charge of the future by stopping their hunt for new oil, turn off the pumps, make investments in alternative fuel vehicles and technology.

Seriously, Aera can keep its employees on the job by taking on the task of remediation. No one understands how to disassemble an oil platform or refining facility better than those who work there, those who’ve built it. No one understands what chemicals taint the soil of industrial oil sites better than a chemical engineer.

I would encourage both Ventura County and the city of San Buenaventura to partner with a future-heading Aera Energy that thinks forward and leads our nation in ending our addiction to oil, an Aera that uses their employees to clean the tainted petroleum industry fields, then trains those and new employees as needed to do green jobs.

I see a future where Aera Energy runs the solar and wind farms that will power our communities, an Aera that is an example to our nation of an industry leader willing to accept the challenge of change-over to a fossil-fuel free, cooler and greener world so their and our grandchildren can celebrate the next millennium together.

If Aera Energy accepts this challenge, they will be part of the future, not a disrespected relic of the past.

Liz Campos is a concerned citizen of Ventura County and resident of Ventura.