Pictured: Oxnard’s Plaza Park is all lit up for the 2020 holiday season. Photo by Aurelio Ocampo

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Oxnard is finally ready for the holidays!

Last week, the large tree in Plaza Park — rumored to be the largest Christmas tree in Ventura County — was lit in sparkling lights, which were wrapped around its trunk and strung throughout its canopy. While COVID-19 necessitated a virtual tree-lighting ceremony (a pre-recorded video was released on Dec. 11), Gary Blum, vice chair of the Oxnard Downtowners Foundation, assures everyone that the spirit of Christmas endures.

“When downtown’s holiday events could not allow people to gather, the Oxnard Downtowners Foundation and Oxnard Downtown Management District knew that they had to think of new and different ideas,” Blum explained.

The theme for December 2020 is being called “A Season of Hope.” In addition to the large tree, a second tree in Plaza Park was lit up and a large “HOPE” sign was installed as well.

“We want to encourage everyone to keep up the hope,” Blum said, noting that new and additional decorations have been put up throughout the downtown area.

”Part of launching ‘A Season of Hope’ theme this year was improving our holiday decor at Plaza Park and downtown,” confirmed Downtown Director Abel Magana.

The ever-popular Christmas Tree Lane is now officially open as well. Houses in Oxnard’s Heritage District between First and Fifth and F and G streets are bedecked in lights with charming tableaux and other decorations on the front lawns. This year, in order to maintain a safe social distance, residents have asked the public to drive through the neighborhood rather than walk, and to consider coming during non-peak nights (Sundays through Thursdays) to help ease traffic. Homes will be lit from dusk until 10 p.m. every evening through Dec. 27.

“We’re trying to really make it festive,” Blum confirmed.

For more information, visit downtownoxnard.org/holidays.