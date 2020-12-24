by Kimberly Rivers

FOMAT Medical Research in Oxnard participated in the clinical trial that has garnered an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a treatment protocol to treat individuals who have been exposed to the coronavirus but are not yet exhibiting serious symptoms.

According to the website of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. of New York, the company conducting the trial, the treatment protocol uses two components derived from “fully human antibodies produced by the company’s VelocImmune® mice, which have been genetically modified to have a human immune system, as well as antibodies identified from humans who have recovered from COVID-19.”

The two monoclonal antibodies are called casirivimab and imdevimab and are administered together in a single intravenous infusion. The treatment is only authorized for adults and children ages 12 and up who have tested positive for the coronavirus and do not yet have serious symptoms and who are at high risk of developing a serious infection and are likely to be hospitalized as a result. The treatment is not authorized for those who already have serious symptoms or are receiving oxygen therapy.

According to company statements, the clinical trial found that the treatment designed to block infection after exposure is most effective when administered promptly after exposure and before a major viral load is allowed to be established in the body. Ideally, for optimal effect, the body would not have started it’s own immune response when treatment is administered.

The FDA authorization statement, issued Nov. 21, describes the two antibody cocktail ingredients as recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies “that target the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. They are investigational drugs and are not approved for any indication.”

“The casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail is designed to mimic what a well-functioning immune system does by using very potent antibodies to neutralize the virus,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron.

The emergency use authorization considered the emergency of the moment, and states, “the known and potential benefits of casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together, outweigh the known and potential risks of such product.” This authorization, and those issued for the two vaccines currently being administered, is not the same as a full FDA approval and is generally used when there are no treatment alternatives.

According to Regeneron’s website, this is the “first treatment of any kind to have prospectively confirmed and statistically significant antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 authorized for recently diagnosed, mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients.”

The company says that the first 300,000 doses will be made available at no out-of-pocket costs under a U.S. government allocation program by the end of January 2021. That agreement was reached by Regeneron and the U.S. government in July 2020 as part of Operation Warp Speed, the name for the federal response to finding an effective vaccine and treatment of the coronavirus. Distribution will be coordinated between the states and the federal government.

Regeneron reports the company was able to ramp up production of the treatment components due to support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Phase 2/3 trial of the treatment protocol is still underway.

The FDA authorization letter is online at www.fda.gov/media/143891/download.