Pictured: Alexander Nguyen, city manager for the city of Oxnard. Screen capture from city announcement video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

This story follows last week’s piece on Oxnard’s Amazon project that made its way through the environmental impact review and approval process all without the public being told that Amazon was the intended tenant of the site at Sakioka Farms Business Park along the 101 Freeway.

In preparation for that story, the Ventura County Reporter sent questions to Alexander Nguyen, city manager of Oxnard, who was unable to respond before press deadline. His responses explain the city’s view on certain aspects of how the project has been managed so far.

We also look at a few details of the site assessment from the project documents that are available online, still under the alias “Project Bruin.”

VCReporter: Why was the project given an apparent alias and called Project Bruin?

Nguyen: Many companies use project names to protect the confidentiality of their business dealings during the development process to protect their project’s details from being leaked to a competitive business. Businesses’ need for confidentiality during negotiations is normal.

Since the Amazon name was not part of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR), do you think the public comment period for the EIR was completely transparent and gave the public ample opportunity to weigh in/comment?

The Sakioka Farms Business Park Specific Plan was processed with an EIR [Environmental Impact Report] (with a public comment period) which was completed in 2012. As future projects are proposed, they are evaluated for consistency with the underlying certified EIR. If they are found to be consistent, there isn’t a new public comment period on the underlying certified EIR; however, the public can comment on the City’s Consistency Review and the merits of the project as part of the normal public hearing process.

The Sakioka Farms Tentative and Final Map, Development Agreement and Project Bruin were found to be consistent with the underlying certified EIR by the Community Development Direct, Planning Commission and City Council. While members of the public provided comments on the project, we did not receive one question on the City’s Consistency Review at the separate public hearings.

Is it typical for a project like this to be approved at the Development Director level without a review by the city council?

The approval for this type of project at the director level is common, especially for projects within a specific plan. Recent examples of this process in Oxnard include both Wagon Wheel and River Park.

Did the city agree to any type of concessions in order to convince Amazon to move forward, for example, tax reductions etc.?

No. The City did not offer any financial or tax incentives for the Amazon fulfillment center. Amazon is paying all applicable permit fees and development impact fees, and will be paying the full amount of all taxes (including property taxes) for the project consistent with state law and local regulations.

Does the city have any role or interest in monitoring how Amazon or any company manages its workforce?

State or federal law does not give local governments, such as the City of Oxnard, the legal authority to regulate the way in which businesses such as Amazon manage their workforce. Amazon, of course, is required to comply with applicable state and federal labor regulations as it relates to its employees. However, local government can play a role in economic prosperity and job growth by developing relationships with the local business operators. Amazon will bring more than 1,500 local jobs to Oxnard during a period of record-high unemployment. The City is committed to working with Amazon to hire locally and recruit Oxnard residents for the opportunity to receive above minimum wage jobs with health benefits.

Project details

The Project Bruin documents include several reports and assessments including traffic, noise and other areas of potential impact.

The project includes electric vehicle charging stations and the project must comply with the California requirements for low NOx emissions in relation to natural gas and electric heating or cooling systems. While the roof design can accommodate the weight of solar panels, the preliminary plan does not include their installation.

Conditions of permit approval include a Graffiti Deterrent Plan, which notes that the building is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. While it will have onsite security personnel at all times, “wrought iron fencing (chain link on the south property line)” will surround the complete property.

Pursuant to state law, the construction portion of the project will have a cultural monitor and a Native American monitor to ensure proper compliance in the event that any artifacts are found during the grading phase. The construction company is also required to conduct a “tailgate” training of employees regarding the potential of coming across archeological or culturally significant artifacts during construction.

FirstCarbon Solutions, a global operations and environmental services company based in Irvine, has retained Annette Ayala, a member of the Chumash Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, to act as monitor for the project.

Soil testing and oil pipeline removal

Documents obtained by the VCReporter report the existence of long-abandoned oil pipelines that are relics of when the four nearby oil wells were operational. The former operator of the McGrath wells was allowed to leave the pipelines abandoned and deteriorating in the soil that was then used for agricultural uses and now is slated for commercial development. The segment of the pipelines that run under the footprint of the project will be removed, leaving the remaining bits where they lie.

Soil sampling and testing and a survey were conducted to confirm with the California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) the accurate location of abandoned McGrath oil wells in the vicinity of the project.

The Phase I and II environmental site assessments conducted July 23 by GeoSyntec for Seefried Properties found some “potential and documented subsurface impacts” in the area that could be attributable to the abandoned oil wells as well as “potential residual pesticide impacts to soil attributable to the current and long-time agricultural use of the site and vicinity.”

Part of that assessment included confirming the location of any buried oil wells in the vicinity. That process confirmed four abandoned oil wells that are outside the footprint of the building. The report states, “The presence of an abandoned oil and gas well within 300 feet of an occupied structure (in this case a proposed occupied structure) presents a potential methane gas hazard.”

Soil vapor testing

Thresholds used to determine safety of exposure to certain vapors depend on the intended use of a specific site — levels allowed for commercial use are not allowed for residential use. Allowable levels for residential uses take into account the amount of time a person would spend inside, where vapors in soil can outgas into the interior environment, and where people reside and sleep for long periods of accumulated time. Compared to commercial sites, thresholds for residential uses are generally stricter.

The studies and stated definitions of the screening levels used does not mention whether they takes into account that the operating hours of the site will be seven days a week, 24 hours a day, nor does it mention or study what chemicals may be present inside the building to which workers would be exposed, or any synergistic effects of chemicals or compounds that could occur and impact the health of employees over time.

Twelve soil samples were taken from the footprint of the proposed Amazon building and “soil vapor survey results indicated a methane and VOC [Volatile Organic Compound] source may be present within the building footprint.” But the study found that “none of the detected VOCs exceeded new residential or new commercial construction screening levels.” Some samples did exceed default screening levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for risk assessment.

Benzene was found in all 12 vapor samples to exceed “default residential screening level[s],” but that just five of those samples “contained benzene at concentrations exceeding the default commercial screening levels.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene affects how cells in the human body operate. For example, it can cause bone marrow to stop producing red blood cells, resulting in anemia, and it can change the immune system response by altering the level of antibodies, reducing white blood cells and creating a depressed immune system.

Five of 12 soil vapor samples contained levels of chloroform that “exceeded the default residential screening level,” but none exceeded the screening levels for commercial settings. Chloroform affects the nervous system, livers and kidneys and does not adhere easily to soil, so it can pass into groundwater.

In one of the samples concentrations of ethylbenzene also exceeded the levels for residential uses, but were within limits for commercial screening.

Benzene is a known carcinogen; chloroform and ethylbenzene are probable and possible carcinogens, respectively.

Soil sampling, non-vapor

Detected levels of arsenic exceeded one or more of the EPA thresholds for residential and commercial settings, but the report from GeoSyntec noted, “these levels did not exceed the DTSC [Department of Toxic Substances Control]-accepted regional maximum background concentration for arsenic.”

Thallium is a compound not found in “free” nature, and can impact the nervous system and other parts of living things. Thallium was found in limits above the DTSC screening levels at the Amazon project site. The compound levels were over the accepted regional background level,but levels did not exceed standards for commercial settings.

The insecticide toxaphene was found in concentrations above screening levels for both the EPA and DTSC for residential uses. But it was within parameters for commercial settings. Toxaphene is a probable carcinogen according to the CDC.

While the site assessments reportedly found that the vapor anomalies expected in the vicinity of oil and gas wells did not occur in the “building footprint,” evidence of that information was not included in the report and GeoSyntec states it “will be provided under separate cover at a later date.”

Impacted wildlife

A study conducted at the site did not identify any significant impacts of the project, but it did appear that the site likely serves as part of the habitat of some species. Birds seen foraging onsite include the American kestrel, Cooper’s hawk, Brewer’s blackbird and the horned lark. Observed “fly-bys” included house finch, Anna’s hummingbird, mourning dove, California gull and turkey vulture. Other species seen on the property include the western fence lizard, cottontail rabbit and the California ground squirrel. Species were primarily observed along the southern portion of the property, farthest from the 101 freeway.

Amazon project documents are online at: https://www.oxnard.org/environmental-document-archives/