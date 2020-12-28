Dane Elkins has been missing since Dec. 20, and was believed to have been seen last night, Dec. 27, at a gas station on Ventura Blvd., in Tarzana.

Elkins, is 21 years old and may be disoriented and confused, he suffers from mental health issues and is likely to be nervous about people following him. He is 5’11”, has brown hair and green eyes and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket. He is believed to have abandoned his car on Dec. 20, at about 8:20 p.m. near Interstate 5 and the Templin Highway in Castaic.

Elkins is an engineering student at U.C. Santa Cruz.

Family members are asking the public to not approach him as he is disoriented and may leave the area. If you believe you have seen him please call 911, take photos and if possible follow him discreetly.

LA missing persons case no: 20008-17726

If you have seen or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts

A page on Facebook has been created to track sightings and share information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/findingdaneelkins/