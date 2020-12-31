Pictured: Rene Aiu with the Harbor and Beach Community Alliance at the food and toy drive at Fisherman’s Wharf, Dec. 12, 2020. Screen-capture of submitted video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

A food and toy drive hosted by two entities that have recently been at odds demonstrated the spirit of the season by coming together to benefit their community. The Ventura County Harbor Department (VCHD) and the Harbor and Beach Community Alliance partnered earlier this month to collect toys, food and funds for local families in need.

The two entities have been going head to head at recent Oxnard City Council and Ventura County Board of Supervisor meetings regarding development plans for Fisherman’s Wharf. The alliance has been critical of the process and how the harbor department has been working with the developer. But all of that was set aside to come together for a good cause.

“Everyone involved in the planning underestimated how well we would do. The community and volunteers really stepped up to help deliver what we hope will be joy and great memories for families in need this holiday season,” said Mark Sandoval, VCHD director. “This event was amazing.”

The Holiday Food and Toy Drive collected 2,200 toys and 5,000 pounds of food at Fisherman’s Wharf in the Channel Islands Harbor over the Dec. 12 weekend. Donations broke previous records and $14,000 in monetary donations provided 41,000 meals for those in need over the holiday season.

“Thank you so much to the Channel Islands Harbor and the community for this amazing support for Food Share,” said Jennifer Caldwell, chief development officer with Food Share. “This could be the biggest community food drive I’ve ever seen in Food Share history.”

Dozens of community volunteers, harbor department staff and fire department volunteers helped during the drive.

“We live in a great and generous community. There were so many great heartfelt stories from people and even children saying why they came to give,” said Rene Aiu, HBCA member.