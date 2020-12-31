Pictured: Mourners lined the path of vehicles at the funeral of Sgt. Ron Helus on Nov. 18, 2018 in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Reporter file photo.

Borderline shooting report released

Findings in a Dec. 17, 2020 report issued by the Ventura District Attorney (VCDA) conclude that all shots fired by California Highway Patrol Officer Todd Barrett during the Nov. 7, 2018 shooting incident at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, including the shot which resulted in the death of Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Ronald Helus, were “justifiable as lawful acts of self-defense and defense of others.”

The report includes a detailed timeline and description of events sourced from multiple witnesses, as well as body and security camera footage.

While Helus was shot six times, the fatal bullet that perforated his heart came from Barrett’s gun when Helus entered the line of fire, unbeknownst to Barrett. Helus entered the line of fire while attempting to stand after falling to the ground when his feet became entangled in ropes while entering the bar during active shooting. Visibility was obscured by smoke. Barrett was aiming at the active shooter, Ian David Long. Helus was struck five times in his legs by Long. According to evidence found at the scene, Long shot himself. Eleven other people were killed.

Helus’s death has been deemed justifiable homicide. According to the report, if Long had survived, he would have been charged with Helus’s death as a “provocative act murder.”

The full report is online at www.vcdistrictattorney.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Borderline-Bar-Grill-OIS-Report-12-17-2020.pdf

Free business assistance from MBA students

Students in the MBA program in California Lutheran University’s School of Management are providing free consulting to businesses owned by people of color in an effort to address systemic racism.

Students provide information and support regarding financial and marketing plans, information technology, accounting and other relevant topics.

Businesses are encouraged to contact CLU by mid-January for the next session,which begins March 1. Email Erica Charlson at echarlson@callutheran.edu.

Metrolink using PuraShield air filter

Metrolink is installing PuraShield air filters by Purafil in the air heating, cooling and ventilation systems on all train cars as part of a safety plan to protect passengers and staff. The air filters are designed to capture “airborne microbials” and “destroy them on contact,” according to a statement from Metrolink.

Air is drawn in from outside, directed through the filters and then distributed into the cars.

Specifications for the filters state they screen out 99.99 percent of the staphylococcus bacteria, 99.91 percent of the H1N1 virus, 99.96 percent of E. Coli bacteria and 99.58 percent of the SARS virus.

Metrolink is also doubling the number of hand-sanitizing stations on trains and providing fresh masks for riders who need them. Masks are required on all platforms and trains.

Passengers can use the “How full is my train?” feature at Metrolink’s website to confirm physical distancing protocols will be adhered to: metrolinktrains.com/howfull.

New CEO at Vista Del Mar Hospital

On Dec. 21, Vista Del Mar Hospital in Ventura named Daniel Powell as the new chief executive officer. Powell replaces Jenifer Nyhuis, who served in the CEO post since June 2017 and who has moved back to her hometown of Detroit to serve as CEO of Havenwyck Hospital, a psychiatric facility.

Powell is a licensed marriage and family therapist and board certified behavior analyst with 18 years of experience in healthcare leadership roles. He moves directly from the role of mental health operations leader with the Ventura County Medical Center’s psychiatric program.

Court certifies class action suit against Oxnard

According to documents dated Dec. 17, 2020, from the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, a class action has been certified in a case brought by former city employees alleging the city failed to properly compensate them for overtime work pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and the California Labor Code.

“Their union, through their representative Blair Brim, has been fighting for years to ensure that all of their members are paid properly under the contract and under federal law,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Dave Myers via email to the Ventura County Reporter. He said attempts to settle with the city were unsuccessful. “Today’s decision clears the way to proceed with one trial in federal court on behalf of all the employees.”

In certifying the class action, the court found against the city’s arguments that the plaintiffs do not share “commonality,” specifically citing the city’s claim that since the class members work/ed for different divisions of the city’s Public Works Department, their scheduling was overseen by “nine different supervisors in total.” The court found that argument mirrored others rejected by the Ninth Circuit in similar cases, and cited the plaintiffs assertions that the processes across departments were the same.

City officials did not respond to requests for comment by press deadline.

Plaintiffs are represented by David Myers, Jason Hatcher and Cassandra Castro of The Myers Law Group, APC, based in Santa Barbara.