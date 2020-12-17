Pictured: Jupiter and Saturns orbits will appear to converge between now and the Winter Solstice to create the “Christmas Star.”

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Astronomical event creates Christmas Star

Right now the planets Jupiter and Saturn appear to be moving toward each other. On Dec. 21, which just happens to be the Winter Solstice, they will appear to become one, in a phenomenon deemed the Christmas Star. According to the Griffith Observatory, the conjunction event has not occurred to this extent in 400 years. A conjunction happens every 20 years, but with this event the planets come particularly close to each other.

The Ventura County Astronomical Society recommends looking to the southwestern sky starting now through Dec. 21 (6-8 p.m. for best viewing) and then after that date until Jan. 1, as Jupitor moves away from Saturn. No special equipment is needed, but basic binoculars or any telescope would enhance viewing.

Camarillo chooses 50 percent renewable energy

On Dec. 9 the Camarillo City Council voted unanimously to move from the current 36 percent renewable energy as the default for the city to a 50 percent renewable energy default tier with the Clean Power Alliance (CPA).

CPA provides an alternative to Southern California Edison (SCE) for electricity procurement and sourcing and at the 50 percent default level, meaning all customers will automatically have half of their energy procured through renewable processes. CPA rates are less than SCE rates. Default means that all customers in the city who are opting to be part of CPA will automatically receive half of their power from renewable sources. They also have the option of opting to a lower level or opting up to 100 percent renewable energy.

During discussion, Councilmember Susan Santangelo was the sole supporter of moving to 100 percent. “I really believe that as an elected official faced with this decision, this is one of the most effective things we can do to help reduce carbon emissions.”

The approved motion included direction for the city to consider moving to 100 percent default next year.

Ventura County Housing Survey

Ventura County is updating the portion of the General Plan that addresses housing in the unincorporated areas through 2021-29. State law requires the county to plan for housing needs in the future. Areas that are addressed in the Housing Element include El Rio, Saticoy, Channel Islands Beach area, Meiners Oaks and all areas that are not within the jurisdiction of a city. Issues addressed in the Housing Element can include how much affordable housing may be needed, and any other issues with type and amount of housing that will be built. Questions can be directed to Jennifer Butler with Ventura County Planning at 805-654-2495 or jennifer.butler@ventura.org.

The online survey in English and Spanish is online now at www.surveymonkey.com/r/M2WK8DM.

Over $400k in grants for low emission farm equipment

On Dec. 8 the Ventura County Air Pollution Control Board authorized $467,326 in grants for replacing diesel agricultural equipment with low emission modern equipment through the Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emissions Reduction (FARMER) Program.

The funds will be used to replace 10 older diesel engines with newer models that will result in healthier air and improve air quality standards in the count related to ozone levels.

The total investment in 2020 air quality projects, including the cost-share contributed by grant recipients, will be nearly $1.3 million.

According to the Air Pollution Control District, 80 percent of the funds are allocated to projects in communities classified as both disadvantaged and low-income and the remaining 20 percent of funds are allocated to projects in low-income communities.

This year’s grants have led to equipment replacements that have reduced annual emissions by 4.8 tons of emissions that contribute to ozone, 0.3 tons of diesel particulate matter and 11.2 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Funds come from the state cap and trade dollars meant to target greenhouse gas emissions.

The next application round for 2021 grants will begin next spring. To be notified about more information, email Miles Bergeson at miles@vcapcd.org.