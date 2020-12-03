25th ANNUAL BLANKET DRIVE FOR PINE RIDGE INDIAN RESERVATION Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Redbird’s Vision, a Simi Valley based nonprofit organization will be gathering blankets that will be delivered to the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota. They will also receive new or gently used winter coats of all sizes. With rules changing due to the pandemic Redbird’s is hoping the event can still take place, but has also set up the option of donating a blanket online. Bring new, warm, washable blankets to the Simi Valley Town Center Mall, in front of the giant Christmas tree, look for the 1990 blue and silver Suburban, there will be signs. There is also an online donation option to purchase and contribute a blanket through Amazon online HERE. www.RedbirdsVision.org

Thursday – Dec. 3

OPEN MIC AND POETRY WITH GWENDOLYN ALLEY ONLINE 7:30 p.m. Poetry readings from local writer Gwen Alley, followed by open mic. Every Thursday. Hosted through EP Foster Library Details and Zoom login information is online HERE.

Friday – Dec. 4

SIMI YMCA CHRISTMAS TREE SALE through Dec. 18 or until all trees are sold. Monday-Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The tree lot is located at the Simi YMCA, 3200 Cochran St., Simi Valley.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT THE COLLECTION Monday – Friday, 3-8 p.m. | Saturday, 12-8 p.m. | Sunday, 12-7 p.m., Advance reservations required. Santa’s Workshop, 540 Town Center Dr., Oxnard. Prices and details online HERE.

STOP THAT TRAFFIC HIP HOP TOUR 6:30-9:30 p.m. A music hip hop tour to raise awareness about boys trapped in human and sex trafficking with Phil the Voice, 1K Phew, Bizzle and other hip hop artists. This FREE event will give any donations to Project Rescue and will take place at Victory Outreach, 2875 Elba St., Ventura. Details and tickets online HERE.

Saturday – Dec. 5

CONVERSATIONS: KOREN ORAL HISTORIES AND FOLK MUSIC Streaming through Dec. 31 FREE A film produced by Cal Lutheran University as part of the Ventura County Library’s One County, One Book program highlighting Lisa See’s book “The Island of Sea Women,” following the friendship of two girls in Korea from 1938-2008. Film is streaming online HERE.

Sunday – Dec. 6

VIRTUAL SANTA EXPERIENCE 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Through Dec. 23 Families have the opportunity to welcome Santa into their home virtually for a visit to discuss wish lists and for children to make their case for being on the nice list. Details, prices and Zoom information are online HERE.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER DINNER FOR STEP UP VENTURA 5-8 p.m. Enjoy a delicious dinner to benefit the local nonprofit organization Step Up Ventura that helps young children who are unhoused. All pandemic protocols will be adhered to. Hosted by Pierano’s Italian Restaurant, 204 E. Main St., Ventura.

Monday – Dec. 7

CORONAVIRUS POP UP TESTING: OJAI: Mondays – Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Sarzotti Park, 510 Park Rd., FREE – no appointment needed – self swab.

SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO NIGHTS 5- 8 p.m., Gather with your favorite furry friend at Santa’s Workshop for a festive holiday photo. Make a reservation for your well behaved (naughty dogs should stay home) dog, and bring them on a leash for a memorable photo. Santa’s Workshop, 540 Town Center Drive. Details and prices are online HERE.

KIDS CERAMIC CAMP Through Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m. Crafted for ages 8-13 this class will show basic skills for hand-building ceramics along with glazing techniques. Projects include pinch pots, coil vases and holiday ornaments, all fired onsite and ready before Christmas. $150 per person, includes all materials. Space extremely limited, all pandemic policies will be adhered to. Preregistration is required online HERE.

TRES VEROES – THREE SUMMERS Streaming This week’s Monday Night Foreign Film Series with the Oxnard Film Society features Three Summers, a film set in Rio de Janeiro following a caretaker for luxury condominiums as she navigates a series of events. This film by Sandra Kogut stars Regina Casé. The society is also streaming 16 other acclaimed films from around the world. $6.99/$12 per film. Stream films from www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday – Dec. 8

CORONAVIRUS POP UP TESTING: OXNARD: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Bethel AME Church, 855 S. “F” St., FREE – no appointment needed – self swab.

LETTERS TO SANTA Through Dec. 17 Everyone is welcome to bring a letter to Santa’s Mailbox at The Collection. Every letter will be carefully and promptly delivered to Old St. Nick in the North Pole where he and Mrs. Claus will read them and reply to each and every one that has a return address. All letters must be deposited by Dec. 17 to make sure they make it north in time. The Claus Family Mailbox is next to The Annex Food Hall on Collection Blvd. Details online HERE.

STORYTIME WITH MRS. CLAUS ONLINE 6 p.m. Get your cup of hot cocoa or popcorn, get cozy and snuggle up for a story with Mrs. Claus and other characters from the North Pole. Be ready to get up and dance along! Streaming online at the Facebook page for The Collection @TheCollectionRP

FLORIDA SCRUB JAYS 7 p.m. The monthly meeting of the Ventura Audubon Society via Zoom is with David Sherer, Fish and Wildlife Biologist, with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, who will discuss the federally threatened Florida Scrub Jay. Information on Zoom is online at www.venturaaudobon.org.

Wednesday – Dec. 9

CORONAVIRUS POP UP TESTING: CAMARILLO: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | CSUCI South Quad, 1 University Dr.,FREE – no appointment needed – self swab

ADAN ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ 12:30 p.m. FREE A performance of Bach, Buxtehude and others by Adan Alejandro Fernandez on 2,109-pipe Borg Petersen Memorial Organ in Cal Lutheran’s Samuelson Chapel. Livestreamed at CalLutheran.edu/music

Thursday – Dec. 10

All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Jan. 3 online. Jefferson Mays inhabits several characters in this one-man version of the Charles Dickens holiday classic. Available to stream as video on demand through the Rubicon Theatre Company. $50. www.onthestage.com/show/rubicon-theatre-company/a-christmas-carol-85170/tickets/5fb413ac08c47100038bbaf7

CARMEN: A LIVE DRIVE-IN OPERA Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m. Opera Santa Barbara presents this modern adaptation of the George Bizet classic opera about a naive soldier who falls for a seductive woman. Performed at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in conjunction with the Concerts in Your Car series. $79-249. 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.operasb.org/events/event/carmen-live-drive-in-opera/.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Gwendolyn Alley and open mic, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ESTELLA SCROOGE Through Jan. 3, 2021 streamed online. A mashup of Charles Dickens classics with a modern musical twist that’s perfect for the whole family. $29.99-$49.99. www.rubicontheatre.org/estella-scrooge.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Jan. 16: Elemental Dreams, jewelry and sculpture crafted in ceramic, glass, metal and wood. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

TWO ASIANS DATING Premiered Nov. 21 via YouTube. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse presents this sweet original romance about two divorced people dealing with identity and culture while taking baby steps into a new relationship. Part of CSP’s Voices Not Heard project. skywayplayhouse.org.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 31 online: Throwing Shade, featuring the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Oct. 26. Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/origin/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 16 online: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. Through Dec. 31: John Keenan: Ceramic Journeys. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2021: Members Choice Seaside, with works by several BAA artists depicting local sights and sentiments. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Dec. 31: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Dec. 31. Silver jewelry made by Penny Ann Keller Herring from jewelry molds inspired by works from Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Five percent of sales will be donated to Pennies for Peace, which supports educational projects by the Central Asia Institute. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 21. The Ojai Invitational 2020: The Ceramics Show, with works by Wyatt Amend, Beth Katz, Travis Kennedy, Elizabeth Orleans, Peter Shire, Diane Silver, Sandra Torres, Lynda Weinman and Beatrice Wood. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Ongoing virtual exhibits. The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Opened Nov. 3: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection. Opening in November: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

VICTORIA AVE. AT MOON DRIVE, VENTURA Through Dec. 14. The Ventura County Arts Council presents a new exhibit of local work at a brand-new location, where art will be showcased in three storefront windows. vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Jan. 14, 2021: Viewing Ventura: A Group Exhibit. Through Dec. 23: Ceramics by Martha Picciotti and Holiday Artisan Market. Opened Nov. 14: Pulp Gallery (drawing and other works on paper). Through Dec. 16: Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, challenging the viewer’s assumptions about race, gender and sexuality; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.