HERSHEY FELDER, TCHAIKOVSKY Through Dec. 27 online. Impresario Hershey Felder stars in this dramatic story about the life of composer Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, streamed live from Florence on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.; available on demand through Dec. 27. Part of the proceeds will benefit Rubicon Theatre Company. $55. www.rubicontheatre.org. Pictured: Hershey Felder. Photo by Christopher Ash.

Thursday – Dec. 24

STRAWSER FAMILY LIGHT SHOW Through Dec. 27 | Sun.-Thurs. 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 5:30-10:30 p.m., An outdoor, colorful light show. Social distancing and masks required. Donations to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County. 2514 Keswick Court, Simi Valley.

Friday – Dec. 25

VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS FREE on Christmas Day. Enjoy a walk through the Ventura foothills to see an incredible view of the city, the Pacific Ocean and if it’s clear the Channel Islands. www.venturabotanicalgardens.com

VENTURA CITY PARKS SCAVENGER HUNT Ongoing During winter break get the family out to local parks and search for hidden gems on the scavenger hunt list HERE.

Monday – Dec. 28

A WEASELS TALE / EL CUENTO DE LAS COMADREJAS Streaming A Weasels Tale is comedic thriller from Juan José Campanella, director of Oscar Award winning film The Secret in Their Eyes. A cast of popular older Argentine actors the film tells the story of four old friends who just happen to be in the movie business. A Sunset Boulevard tale with a latin twist. $11.99. Spanish with English subtitles. One of 11 films streaming from the Oxnard Film Society online HERE.

Wednesday – Dec. 30

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT APPLICATION period opens, ongoing through Jan. 8 | California’s website for the new round of small business relief grant is live with application information. Applications will be accepted beginning Dec. 30 through Jan. 8. Information is online HERE.

Thursday – Dec. 31

STARTING RIGHT FOR 2021 HIKE 8-9 a.m. Get a jump on a healthier year with a hike. Bring a mask and physical distancing is required. Bring water, comfortable shoes and layers are recommended. Space is limited. Led by Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation department. Register online HERE.

VIRTUAL FUN-RAISING NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION 6-7 p.m. Dance out 2020!. Be cozy in comfy pajamas, pour the champagne and enjoy music, comedy, silent and live auction. Auctions benefit Senior Concerns programs helping local seniors. FREE online registration HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opened Dec. 20 online. A podcast featuring an all-new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, put together by the actors from the High Street Broadcast Audio Theater. Free. www.svvac.org/what-s-happening.

ELF THE MUSICAL Through Jan. 18 online. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center’s beloved 2019 holiday production returns for streaming online. Follow Buddy as he leaves the elf community in the North Pole to seek out his human father in New York City. $15-25. www.svvac.org/what-s-happening.

STAY AT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Through Jan. 10 online. A virtual cabaret from the Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center, featuring some of the center’s “all stars” singing a collection of holiday hits. Streamed online. Free. www.svvac.org/what-s-happening.

CALL TO ARTISTS

realART SPRING JURIED SHOW Through Feb. 21, 2021. realART is now accepting submissions for its spring show, which will be on exhibit March 3-April 30. Sculpture, painting, photography, furniture, jewelry, functional art and wearable art. For submission guidelines and more information, visit whatisrealart.com/spring-juried-show.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Jan. 3, 2021 online. Jefferson Mays inhabits several characters in this one-man version of the Charles Dickens holiday classic. Available to stream as video on demand through the Rubicon Theatre Company. $50. www.onthestage.com/show/rubicon-theatre-company/a-christmas-carol-85170/tickets/5fb413ac08c47100038bbaf7

ESTELLA SCROOGE Through Jan. 3, 2021 streamed online. A mashup of Charles Dickens classics with a modern musical twist that’s perfect for the whole family. $29.99-$49.99. www.rubicontheatre.org/estella-scrooge.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VOICES NOT HEARD Through Dec. 31 via YouTube. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse presents two pre-recorded productions from its Voices Not Heard project, available for viewing on YouTube. <em>Subtle Permission</em> focuses on a college student trying to navigate her family, issues facing the BIPOC community and police brutality. In <em>Meetings</em>, a man and his husband arrange a Zoom meeting with an estranged parent to introduce her to their newborn child. Pay what you can. skywayplayhouse.org.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 31 online: Throwing Shade, featuring the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Oct. 26. Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/origin/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 16 online: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. Through Dec. 31: John Keenan: Ceramic Journeys. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2021: Members Choice Seaside, with works by several BAA artists depicting local sights and sentiments. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Through Dec. 31 online: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Dec. 31. Silver jewelry made by Penny Ann Keller Herring from jewelry molds inspired by works from Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Five percent of sales will be donated to Pennies for Peace, which supports educational projects by the Central Asia Institute. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Ongoing virtual exhibits. The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Jan. 16 online: Elemental Dreams, jewelry and sculpture crafted in ceramic, glass, metal and wood. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Jan. 14, 2021: Viewing Ventura: A Group Exhibit and First Responders by Ray Harris. Through Dec. 23: Ceramics by Martha Picciotti and Holiday Artisan Market. Opened Nov. 14: Pulp Gallery (drawing and other works on paper). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, challenging the viewer’s assumptions about race, gender and sexuality; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.