Thursday – Dec. 17

LETTERS TO SANTA Through Dec. 17 Everyone is welcome to bring a letter to Santa’s Mailbox at The Collection. Every letter will be carefully and promptly delivered to Old St. Nick in the North Pole where he and Mrs. Claus will read them and reply to each and every one that has a return address. All letters must be deposited by Dec. 17 to make sure they make it north in time. The Claus Family Mailbox is next to The Annex Food Hall on Collection Blvd. Details online HERE.

BIOTECHNOLOGY JOB READY FORUM | Moorpark College 6-7 p.m. The first of four Job Ready Alumni forums will focus on the biotechnology program at Moorpark College and the many employment opportunities in the sector in Ventura County, such as Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a forum sponsor. Current students, returning adult learners who may be transitioning between careers and members of the community are welcome to watch. Sponsored by the Moorpark College Foundation. Participants can register for the free Moorpark College Job Ready Alumni Forum at https://bit.ly/MCJobReady-Biotech. For more information on the Alumni Forum on Biotechnology event or the Moorpark College Foundation, please call (805) 553- 4760 or email mcalumni@vcccd.edu

SANTA TOURS SANTA PAULA 5 p.m. Santa will start his citywide tour on the westside from Peck Rd. to Palm Ave., and then on Friday he will tour and wave to city center residents from Palm Ave., to 10th St. His tour will continue on the east side as his sleigh makes its way from 10th St., to Harvest at Limoneira. He will then embark for the North Pole.

REMEMBER THE LIFE OF SOMEONE SPECIAL 7 p.m. An online memorial to remember those you have lost. RSVP by Dec. 12 to receive a candle and hot chocolate kit for the remembrance event. Contact jennifer@rosefamilyfuneralhome.com. Details and streaming online HERE.

CELEBRATE WOMEN COMPOSERS IN CHORAL MUSIC | Starting Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. through Dec.20 The Channel Islands Choral Association of California State University Channel Islands offers its first ever virtual winter choral performance and will focus on music composed by women. Only about three percent of the music performed by large American orchestras is written by women composers, this performance will celebrate those composers. The performance is viewable to all on Dec. 11 at www.cicachoir.org. There is no admission fee but attendees are invited to make a $15 donation to help support the spring concert.

Friday – Dec. 18

COVID-19 VACCINE TOWN HALL 12-1 p.m. Join Gary Wilde, President and CEO of Community Memorial Health System, which includes Ojai Valley Community Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, for an update on COVID-19 and the vaccination rollout taking place. Attendees can ask questions live. Join the meeting online HERE . Advance registration is not required. For technical assistance in joining the meeting call: the Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation call (805) 948-2881 or for the Ojai Valley Community Hospital Foundation call (805) 640-2317 prior to the meeting for assistance.



PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT THE COLLECTION Sunday, 12-7 p.m. | Monday – Friday, 3-8 p.m. | Saturday, 12-8 p.m. | Advance reservations required. Santa’s Workshop, 540 Town Center Dr., Oxnard. Prices and details online HERE.

53rd TOP TEN AWARDS 6 p.m. FREE The Camarillo Chamber of Commerce honors local individuals and businesses for their dedication and contributions to the community. Details and access online HERE.

Saturday – Dec. 19

UPPER OJAI RELIEF GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY 10 a.m. Last week the group that formed during the Thomas Fire handed out $10,000 in donated $50 gift cards to 200 people in the drive through event. Please wear a mask and remain in your car, but if you don’t have a car please wait in line as if you were in a car. For those with pets the Humane Society of Ventura County has donated pet food that will also be handed out. Gift cards are for anyone in need, no questions asked. The only requirement is a smile. Parking lot of Nordhoff High School in Ojai. www.upperojairelief.org

BOOK SIGNINGS 1-3 p.m. Scott Falcon will be signing copies of his thriller novels. His fourth novel, TideFall, an eco-thriller is coming out in early 2021. 4-6 p.m. Author Chuck Graham will be highlighting his photo book from the Carrizo Plain National Monument. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura 805-643-3154

Sunday – Dec. 20

IN PERFORMANCE LIVE 7 p.m. Tune in for this dynamic live performance online with Namba Arts. Music shows include Jayden Secor, Power2thePeople, Joe Henry III, Delta by the Beach, Aaron Burch, Medicine Hat, Fred Kaplan and Robert Kyle. Requested donation $10, or enter coupon code 4winter for free access. Video streaming for 30 days. Details and more info online at: www.nambaarts.com/live2020

Monday – Dec. 21

FREE ANONYMOUS HIV/AIDS TESTING Appointments available on Dec. 21 and Jan. 18. Know your status. Make an appointment at the Community Resource Center with the Diversity Collective. Online appointments HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

HERSHEY FELDER, TCHAIKOVSKY Dec. 20-27 online. Impresario Hershey Felder stars in this dramatic story about the life of composer Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, streamed live from Florence on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.; available on demand through Dec. 27. Part of the proceeds will benefit Rubicon Theatre Company. $55. www.rubicontheatre.org.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Dec. 18-20 online. Conejo Players Theatre Youth and their families tell the stories of their holiday traditions through song and dance in this virtual production. Pay what you can; video will be available to watch for 30 days from the time of first viewing. www.conejoplayers.org/home-holidays-conejo-players-youth-theatre-production.

THANKFUL ONLINE AUCTION AND GALA Sunday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. via Facebook Live and YouTube. High Street Arts Center presents this online fundraising event with songs, stories, behind-the-scenes looks, fantastic items to bid on and more. Register for free online at www.silentauctionpro.com/signinregisterolb.php?groupId=864&olbreturn=/bidonlinegrid.php?groupId=864&ks=1.

CALL TO ARTISTS

realART SPRING JURIED SHOW Through Feb. 21, 2021. realART is now accepting submissions for its spring show, which will be on exhibit March 3-April 30. Sculpture, painting, photography, furniture, jewelry, functional art and wearable art. For submission guidelines and more information, visit whatisrealart.com/spring-juried-show.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Jan. 3, 2021 online. Jefferson Mays inhabits several characters in this one-man version of the Charles Dickens holiday classic. Available to stream as video on demand through the Rubicon Theatre Company. $50. www.onthestage.com/show/rubicon-theatre-company/a-christmas-carol-85170/tickets/5fb413ac08c47100038bbaf7

ESTELLA SCROOGE Through Jan. 3, 2021 streamed online. A mashup of Charles Dickens classics with a modern musical twist that’s perfect for the whole family. $29.99-$49.99. www.rubicontheatre.org/estella-scrooge.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE Through Dec. 19. Ojai Art Center Theater presents a live radio play based on Frank Capra’s tale about a man contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve until his guardian angel comes calling. Streamed as video on demand starting on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. $12.95 www.broadwayondemand.com/series/JDdHjytbakfh-its-a-wonderful-life-live-radio-play–ojai-art-center-theatre.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

TWO ASIANS DATING Premiered Nov. 21 via YouTube. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse presents this sweet original romance about two divorced people dealing with identity and culture while taking baby steps into a new relationship. Part of CSP’s Voices Not Heard project. skywayplayhouse.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Kim Young and open mic, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 31 online: Throwing Shade, featuring the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Oct. 26. Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/origin/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 16 online: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. Through Dec. 31: John Keenan: Ceramic Journeys. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21 online: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2021: Members Choice Seaside, with works by several BAA artists depicting local sights and sentiments. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Dec. 31 online: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Dec. 31. Silver jewelry made by Penny Ann Keller Herring from jewelry molds inspired by works from Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Five percent of sales will be donated to Pennies for Peace, which supports educational projects by the Central Asia Institute. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 21. The Ojai Invitational 2020: The Ceramics Show, with works by Wyatt Amend, Beth Katz, Travis Kennedy, Elizabeth Orleans, Peter Shire, Diane Silver, Sandra Torres, Lynda Weinman and Beatrice Wood. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Ongoing virtual exhibits. The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Opened Nov. 3: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection. Opening in November: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Jan. 16 online: Elemental Dreams, jewelry and sculpture crafted in ceramic, glass, metal and wood. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Jan. 14, 2021: Viewing Ventura: A Group Exhibit. Through Dec. 23: Ceramics by Martha Picciotti and Holiday Artisan Market. Opened Nov. 14: Pulp Gallery (drawing and other works on paper). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, challenging the viewer’s assumptions about race, gender and sexuality; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.