CELEBRATE WOMEN COMPOSERS IN CHORAL MUSIC | Starting Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. through Dec. 20 The Channel Islands Choral Association of California State University Channel Islands offers its first ever virtual winter choral performance and will focus on music composed by women. Only about three percent of the music performed by large American orchestras is written by women composers, this performance will celebrate those composers. The performance is viewable to all on Dec. 11 at www.cicachoir.org. There is no admission fee but attendees are invited to make a $15 donation to help support the spring concert.

Thursday – Dec. 10

ONLINE OPEN MIC AND POETRY WITH GWENDOLYN ALLEY 7:30 p.m. Poetry readings from local writer Gwen Alley, followed by open mic. Every Thursday. Hosted through EP Foster Library Details and Zoom login information is online HERE.

Friday – Dec. 11

BUSINESS@BREAKFAST 8 – 9:30 a.m. The Camarillo Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this online event with Todd Burrow, president of the Pleasant Valley Historical Society giving a talk called Past, Pleasant, Future. FREE. Register online HERE.

Saturday – Dec. 12

58th ANNUAL CAMARILLO CHRISTMAS PARADE 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Instead of you gathering to see Santa, he’ll be coming to you. He’s boarding a big red fire engine that will be driving through several neighborhoods so you can come out in front of your home and wave to Santa. He and his troupe will also be passing by many community parks. Please practice physical distancing, wear a mask and follow all county health guidelines.

HOLIDAY FOOD AND TOY DRIVE 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Ventura County Harbor Department and the Harbor and Beach Community Alliance are asking the community to contribute to the food and toy drive to benefit Food Share of Ventura County and the Spark of Love Toy Drive. The event will be a no-contact, masked event. Harbor area residents with docks can schedule dockside pickups of their donated items. Bring unwrapped, new toys, sports equipment and food items. Food items needed include canned tuna, chicken and salmon, cereal (non-sugar types), canned and dry beans, bags or boxes of rice and peanut butter, along with all non-perishable food items. Monetary donations will be matched up to $5,000 – Donate by texting WHARF to 41444 or online HERE or bring cash and checks with toy and food donations to Fisherman’s Wharf, Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard.

ANNUAL SANTA PADDLE 11 a.m. Get your kayak, paddle board, or boat and don’t forget your paddle or reindeer ears for this fun and festive event. (In the event of poor weather, the back up date is Dec. 19). Kayak and paddle board rentals available at Ventura Harbor Village. Gather at the harbor village bay in front of Ventura Boat Rentals and Brophy Bros. Restaurant. All participants must have life-preserver on hand and practice physical distancing.

SIMI YMCA CHRISTMAS TREE SALE through Dec. 18 or until all trees are sold. Monday-Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The tree lot is located at the Simi YMCA, 3200 Cochran St., Simi Valley.

THE ART OF GIVING OUTDOOR MARKETPLACE 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Safely – with masks and social distancing – browse an outdoor marketplace to find the perfect gifts for your holiday giving from the creations of local artists and artisans. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura.

MAKE ONE GIVE ONE VIRTUAL FAMILY ART DAY 2-3 p.m. Gather online for this fun hands-on event to make two holiday inspired luminaries from glass, paper and recycled materials. Learn decoupage and other decorating techniques. Offered free by the California Museum of Art, Thousand Oaks and CReATE Studio. FREE but reservations are required for Zoom event HERE.

Sunday – Dec. 13

COZY COAT DRIVE 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate new or gently used winter gear to those in need. All sizes are needed. Wear your masks to this drive through only event at Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT THE COLLECTION Sunday, 12-7 p.m. | Monday – Friday, 3-8 p.m. | Saturday, 12-8 p.m. | Advance reservations required. Santa’s Workshop, 540 Town Center Dr., Oxnard. Prices and details online HERE.

Monday – Dec. 14

SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO NIGHTS 5- 8 p.m., Gather with your favorite furry friend at Santa’s Workshop for a festive holiday photo. Make a reservation for your “nice” dog (dogs on the naught list should stay home) and bring them on a leash for a memorable photo. Santa’s Workshop, 540 Town Center Drive. Details and prices are online HERE.

Tuesday – Dec. 15

STORYTIME WITH MRS. CLAUS ONLINE 6 p.m. Get your cup of hot cocoa or popcorn, get cozy and snuggle up for a story with Mrs. Claus and other characters from the North Pole. Be ready to get up and dance along! Streaming online at the Facebook page for The Collection @TheCollectionRP

Wednesday – Dec. 16

BOOK SIGNING | LET’S TALK SH!T 1-3 p.m. Dr. Sabine Hazan and Dr Thomas Borody will be signing their new book titled “Let’s Talk Sh!t” that gives a humorous and easy to digest explanation of gastrointestinal disorders and current treatments. Their current research reveals that focusing on each person’s unique gut microbiome can be the pathway to successfully treating many modern illnesses from constipation to cancer. Hazan and Borody explore the reason many typical therapies may not be working and why fecal transplants may be part of the solution. They also share nutritional tips to avoid illness, improve digestion and support our own microbiomes. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St Ventura More information: 805-643-3154

Thursday – Dec. 17

LETTERS TO SANTA Through Dec. 17 Everyone is welcome to bring a letter to Santa’s Mailbox at The Collection. Every letter will be carefully and promptly delivered to Old St. Nick in the North Pole where he and Mrs. Claus will read them and reply to each and every one that has a return address. All letters must be deposited by Dec. 17 to make sure they make it north in time. The Claus Family Mailbox is next to The Annex Food Hall on Collection Blvd. Details online HERE.

POP-UP TESTING | CAMARILLO 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. FREE. No appointment necessary. Next to Camarillo City Hall in Constitution Park, 1287 Paseo, Camarillo.

BIOTECHNOLOGY JOB READY FORUM | Moorpark College 6-7 p.m. The first of four Job Ready Alumni forums will focus on the biotechnology program at Moorpark College and the many employment opportunities in the sector in Ventura County, such as Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a forum sponsor. Current students, returning adult learners who may be transitioning between careers and members of the community are welcome to watch. Sponsored by the Moorpark College Foundation. Participants can register for the free Moorpark College Job Ready Alumni Forum at https://bit.ly/MCJobReady-Biotech. For more information on the Alumni Forum on Biotechnology event or the Moorpark College Foundation, please call (805) 553- 4760 or email mcalumni@vcccd.edu

REMEMBER THE LIFE OF SOMEONE SPECIAL 7 p.m. An online memorial to remember those you have lost. RSVP by Dec. 12 to receive a candle and hot chocolate kit for the remembrance event. Contact jennifer@rosefamilyfuneralhome.com. Details and streaming online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

A HOLIDAY ANGEL Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. A crystal angel placed on the fireplace mantle comes to life and takes the children on a magical journey across the globe. This original ballet is staged outdoors at The Lakes and can be enjoyed from the safety of your car. Presented by TOArts and Pacific Festival Ballet. $50. The Lakes, 2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=780.

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR DRIVE-IN THEATRE Dec. 11-13. A socially distanced musical adventure featuring song, dance and merriment, performed by an all-star cast. Presented by Conejo Players Theatre. $20-60. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.conejoplayers.org/holiday-spectacular-drive-theatre-0.

HOLIDAYS WITH HILLCREST Sunday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m. Four friends put on a holiday show for their local theater, and share a wide variety of Hanukkah songs and family traditions through music and dance. A portion of the proceeds will support the Young Artists Ensemble. Drive-in production; rated PG. $25. Conejo Creek Park South, 1300 Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.hillcrestarts.com.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Sunday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. Performers from past 5-Star Theatricals productions will get you into the holiday spirit with a night of music and theater in a drive-in formated. Presented by TOArts and 5-Star Theatricals. $30-50. The Lakes, 2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=781.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE Dec. 12-19. Ojai Art Center Theater presents a live radio play based on Frank Capra’s tale about a man contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve until his guardian angel comes calling. Streamed as video on demand starting on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. $12.95 www.broadwayondemand.com/series/JDdHjytbakfh-its-a-wonderful-life-live-radio-play–ojai-art-center-theatre.

LA BOHEME AKA “THE HIPSTERS” Dec. 11-13. The Pacific Opera Project brings this modern update of the Puccini classic to the parking lot of the Camarillo United Methodist Church for a drive-in opera experience sung in Italian with “ironic” English supertitles. Live performance on stage with live projected video and piano accompaniment transmitted through the FM radio. $60-174. 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo, 323-739-6122, www.pacificoperaproject.com/hipsters2020-1.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Sunday, Dec. 13, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Second Sunday Art Market, with handcrafted pieces made by local artists. Through Dec. 31: Silver jewelry made by Penny Ann Keller Herring from jewelry molds inspired by works from Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Five percent of sales will be donated to Pennies for Peace, which supports educational projects by the Central Asia Institute. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Jan. 3, 2021 online. Jefferson Mays inhabits several characters in this one-man version of the Charles Dickens holiday classic. Available to stream as video on demand through the Rubicon Theatre Company. $50. www.onthestage.com/show/rubicon-theatre-company/a-christmas-carol-85170/tickets/5fb413ac08c47100038bbaf7

ESTELLA SCROOGE Through Jan. 3, 2021 streamed online. A mashup of Charles Dickens classics with a modern musical twist that’s perfect for the whole family. $29.99-$49.99. www.rubicontheatre.org/estella-scrooge.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Jan. 16: Elemental Dreams, jewelry and sculpture crafted in ceramic, glass, metal and wood. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

TWO ASIANS DATING Premiered Nov. 21 via YouTube. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse presents this sweet original romance about two divorced people dealing with identity and culture while taking baby steps into a new relationship. Part of CSP’s Voices Not Heard project. skywayplayhouse.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Scott Struman and open mic, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 31 online: Throwing Shade, featuring the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Oct. 26. Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/origin/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 16 online: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. Through Dec. 31: John Keenan: Ceramic Journeys. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Through Dec. 13: Holiday gift shop online, with handcrafted soaps, original paintings, fiber arts and more. Ongoing: The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2021: Members Choice Seaside, with works by several BAA artists depicting local sights and sentiments. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Dec. 31: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 21. The Ojai Invitational 2020: The Ceramics Show, with works by Wyatt Amend, Beth Katz, Travis Kennedy, Elizabeth Orleans, Peter Shire, Diane Silver, Sandra Torres, Lynda Weinman and Beatrice Wood. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Ongoing virtual exhibits. The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Opened Nov. 3: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection. Opening in November: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

VICTORIA AVE. AT MOON DRIVE, VENTURA Through Dec. 14. The Ventura County Arts Council presents a new exhibit of local work at a brand-new location, where art will be showcased in three storefront windows. vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Jan. 14, 2021: Viewing Ventura: A Group Exhibit. Through Dec. 23: Ceramics by Martha Picciotti and Holiday Artisan Market. Opened Nov. 14: Pulp Gallery (drawing and other works on paper). Through Dec. 16: Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, challenging the viewer’s assumptions about race, gender and sexuality; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.