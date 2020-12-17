by David Goldstein

Holiday displays are a bright spot in a season otherwise diminished by the social isolation of COVID-19 restrictions. People are at home more during the day and are vacationing less, providing time to decorate.

Also, as fewer public sources of entertainment are open, many people are enjoying the exercise and family activity of walking through neighborhoods to look at holiday displays. Some neighborhoods, such as the area around Gemini Street in Camarillo, have a tradition of putting on a show and attracting walking spectators, but chances are your own neighborhood also has some noteworthy exhibits this year.

Traditional light displays for the holidays involve strands of bulbs strung up along roof lines, but increasingly, people are turning to an alternative designed to save energy, both in terms of labor during installation and electricity during operation. This year, Good Housekeeping magazine’s “25 Best Christmas Decorations” list includes garden laser lights. Using just five watts of energy, these devices can project a rotating series of lighted images on the entire side of a house.

The Good Housekeeping article featuring the list promotes this method of lighting with a clever sentence, “If hanging up string lights is putting too much pressure on your arms and shoulders, this garden laser light has your back.” The laser system featured costs $76 and comes with a remote control, enabling the user to change display patterns, consisting of “thousands of red and green holiday lights.”

If you prefer strings of bulbs, LED lights provide another way to reduce waste. A typical incandescent bulb lasts 1,000 to 2,000 hours, but manufacturers of LEDs typically claim their lights will last 25,000 to 50,000 hours. Moreover, LEDs just fade when they get old. The lifetime estimates refer to the time when light emitted by the LED diminishes to just 70 percent of its original brightness; lights are still functional and will often continue to be used past that point. A high-quality strand of LED Christmas lights will usually outlive the person hanging it on a home.

LEDs are far more efficient than incandescent lights. According to the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency, the amount of electricity spent by just one seven-watt incandescent holiday bulb could power 140 LED bulbs (or two LED 24-foot light strands). Three years ago, PG&E calculated the average annual operating cost in Southern California for 300 lights, based on operation of 225 hours per year for the holiday season, of each light strand type are as follows: Large incandescent is $91.43; mini incandescent, $5.88; 300 LED lights, only $0.56 to operate per season.

“Whether your preference is LED lights or garden laser projection lights, the key thing to remember is to either set them on a timer or turn them off when you go to bed. Doing this will save energy,” said Heather Allen, program administrator for the Ventura County Chief Executive Office’s Division of Sustainability.

David Goldstein is an Environmental Resource Analyst with Ventura County Public Works and can be reached at david.goldstein@ventura.org or 805-658-4312.