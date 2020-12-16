by Kimberly Rivers

As the county prepares to administer the first coronavirus vaccines Ventura County, officials are pleading with the public to follow the stay-at-home order guidelines and limiting any activity out in the community to those essential activities that are truly required in order to flatten the current surge.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the county reported a record number of 2,651 new cases over a three-day period. That is the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health, reported that the first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the county that morning and that another 4,000 doses are expected later this week. He said the county should receive 20,000 doses by the end of the month. That means that 10,000 people will be able to receive the required two doses of the vaccine. The first vaccine is planned to be administered Wednesday afternoon.

Levin touted the extraordinary efficacy of the vaccine, which is reportedly 95 percent, compared to the flu vaccine, which ranges between 30 and 50 percent.

The first groups to receive the vaccines will be workers in acute care settings such as hospitals. Levin said the group will include healthcare workers and other staff members such as housekeeping, supply and maintenance employees. Particular units in hospitals that are more likely to be exposed to the virus, such as the ICU and emergency rooms, will be the first to receive the vaccines.

Levin added that long term care facilities, 49 of which have seen recent outbreaks in the county, will also be among the first to get access to vaccines. Staff and residents will be prioritized as it has been shown that staff have been a source of transmission in those facilities.

Public health officials said vaccinations at hospitals and facilities will not be mandatory, but it will be encouraged.

The general population may be able to get vaccinated in May or June of next year.

Testing capacity strained

County officials slightly changed their messaging around who should get tested due to supply chain issues that caused some testing sites to be closed earlier this week. Lab capacity is also being strained, leading to a delay of three to five days for results to be reported.

Barry Zimmerman with Ventura County Health Care Agency emphasized that those with symptoms or those who believe they have been exposed should be getting tested, whereas those who are just getting tested without those factors present should wait, at least until the supply chain issues and lab capacity limitations are fixed.

COVID-19 Testing Schedule Wed., Dec. 16

The following COVID-19 testing locations are open today:

Oxnard College 4000 Rose Ave 10-7

Moorpark College 7075 Campus Rd 10-7

Santa Paula E Main/N Ojai 10-7

El Rio, Revive Community Church 2640 Alvarado St Oxnard 1-7

Community Park, 901 S Kimball Ventura 9-3:30

NOTE: Ventura County Fairgrounds closed on Wednesdays. Open 6 days a week 9-6

No appointment. No cost. For County of Ventura residents or those that work in the County. For those that are symptomatic or have been exposed.Please continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash hands frequently and only gather with members of your household.