Ongoing reporting on the Cornell Fire that began in Santa Paula, in the bed of the Santa Clara River near Cornell St. at about 11:44 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7. Heavy response began in 35 mph Santa Ana winds. Most recent report is at the top of page. All information is sourced from Ventura County Fire Department broadcast of radio communications and responses from VCFD personnel. Pictured: Crews battle the Cornell Fire at highway 126 and Briggs Rd. in Santa Paula on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Photo: Screencapture from video from Ventura County Fire Department.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Monday, Dec. 7

9 p.m. | VCFD reports highway 126 is open in both directions.

6:15 p.m. | Hot spots along highway

Officials say westbound of highway 126 can open, Eastbound likely to stay closed another hour and a half (from 6:15 p.m.).

5:50 p.m. | Cause of fire: Wind toppled tree hits power line

Investigators confirmed that a large tree overturned by the strong winds struck a power line that led to the Cornell Fire. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

3:42 p.m. | Full closure of highway 126 / Evacuation orders lifted at about 2:30 p.m.

Crews have held the fire south of Highway 126 for much of the day, but now the fire is burning and spreading in the freeway median and crews have requested an additional engine and that the highway be fully shut down.

A spokesperson for the Santa Paula Police Department confirmed that evacuation orders in place earlier in the day were lifted at about 2:30 p.m. for the mobile home park and other residents near Cornell Rd. and Santa Maria Rd.

3:00 p.m. | Fire still at 174 acres

Cause is under investigation and 200 fire fighters are on scene working in high winds “thick brush and piles of mulch and wood.”

Evacuation orders and Road closures (Highway 126 at Briggs and South Mountain Road) are still in effect.

2:30 p.m. | “Things are looking really good”

Cornell Incident Command has released two air tankers, and other resources, but is keeping several helicopters active on the incident. While Brian McGrath, Public Information Officer with the Ventura County Fire Department said there is “no containment” yet, but crews are containing the fire at 174 acres. Officials say “things are looking really good” in terms of knocking down the fires progress.

1:56 p.m. | No Structures threatened

Officials report effective progress on maintaining fire lines. Highway 126 is closed at Briggs Rd. in Santa Paula. Other road closures in effect: So. Mountain Rd.

1:40 p.m. | Fire size at about 174 acres.

Crews reported that Todd Road Jail is secure no need to evacuate, and a contact was made with a drone pilot in the area, drone previously spotted in the air is now grounded.

The county’s Pulse Point incident reporting system does not incident an active fire in the area.

1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7 | EVACUATION ORDER issued by Santa Paula Police Department for Santa Paula Mobile Home Park and all residents between Cornell Rd. and Santa Maria Rd. Evacuees directed to go to Santa Paula Community Center, 530 W. Main St., Santa Paula.

A second fire that started near Briggs has merged with the Cornell Fire and is now being managed as one incident.

1:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 | Evacuation warning area: Todd and Shell Road area.

12:56 p.m. | Priorities are structure protection and life safety. Fire attack is aimed at containing the fire within the following boundaries: Keeping the fire – North of South Mountain Rd., South of highway 126, East of highway 118 and West of the 12th St. Bridge.

Evacuation warning only (not an order) for Shell Road area. Hard closure So. Mountain Road.

Crews requesting five new engines and two more water tenders.