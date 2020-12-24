Pictured: Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency. Screenshot of online press conference. December, 2020.

by Kimberly Rivers

At a press conference on Dec. 21, Gov. Gavin Newsom said “record breaking ICU” numbers are a leading cause of the likely extension of the current three-week regional stay-at-home order that is in effect for Southern California.

“This disease remains deadly,” Newsom said, citing 2,741 deaths in the past 14 days in the state: an average of 233 every day.

$600 relief payments

Newsom applauded the federal government for approving a new COVID relief package that includes $600 per adult for individuals making less than $75k and couples filing jointly that make less than $112,500. Families with dependent children will also receive $600 per child.

Federal unemployment has been extended for 11 weeks, with an additional $300 a week.

For small businesses, Newsom reported $2 billion in assistance coming to the state. $8.5 billion to California for K-14 education and $1 billion for childcare. $1.3 billion is coming to the state to cover costs associated with testing, teaching and vaccines.

New strain? “Concerned but not alarmed”

Newsom used the phrase “concerned but not alarmed” to describe the stance the state’s top doctor has toward the announcement of a new strain of the virus that is being seen in the United Kingdom and Africa. He said the state is engaged in genomic sequencing at a Northern California lab where 5,000 to 10,000 samples are being tested for mutations. “We haven’t seen anything related to a new strain yet.”

The Newsom administration is talking with the airlines about limiting travel from the UK and discussing possible quarantines and other restrictions which will be announced when finalized.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services, on Monday said that viruses are “always prone to mutation,” when the “genetic code changes a little bit.” He explained that sometimes such changes have no impact on the virus or how it acts in humans, and other times it does have an impact. He said the new mutation being seen makes the coronavirus more “sticky” than the original virus. “For COVID to enter a human cell, it needs to bind to a human cell.” The new strain “seems to bind a little tighter,” and enters the cell more easily.

Ghaly explained that this means a person exposed to the new strain is more likely to get infected than if exposed to the current strain. But he emphasized that scientists are not seeing that the new virus has an “increased virulence,” meaning that people are not expected to get sicker.

The state is checking thousands of specimens daily to “see if the genetic code is changing at all . . . watching for a specific mutation.”

But Ghaly did say that he is “concerned because of the unknowns.” He said his office is already having discussions about mitigating measures for a new strain, including monitoring people who travel in.

“The last thing we want to do is have a new strain come and spread across the state.”