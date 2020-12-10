by Kimberly Rivers

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new statewide opt-in program using a smartphone app to notify people who have chosen to receive information about when they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In a public-private partnership between the state, Google and Apple, an app called CA Notify has been piloted at seven University of California campuses with a quarter of a million people participating. The app goes live in the state on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Touting the “new tech to slow the spread,” Newsom emphasized that it is “opt-in” and “not contact tracing,” but will provide “exposure notifications . . . It is 100 percent private, 100 percent secure . . . no tracking location data is shared,” he said during a press conference on Monday, Dec. 7. He noted that the more people who use the technology, the more effective it becomes.

Information about the app reinforces the statement that the app does <em>not</em> collect any personal information nor does it collect any location information, simply logging what other phones it comes close to.

CA Notify uses Bluetooth technology to notify people who were in the proximity of a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, without releasing anyone’s identity.

Android phone users will find the CA Notify app on the Google Play store, and iPhone users will find the option to opt in under their settings already on their phone under “exposure notifications.” The feature was part of recent operating system upgrades. iPhone users can opt in or out of receiving the notification on Thursday when the system goes live and turn on exposure notifications, which will then trigger a set up to report what country and state the user is in.

The information on the iPhone currently informs the user “Your iPhone uses Bluetooth to keep a log throughout the day. Your iPhone looks for iOS and Android phones that have Exposure Notifications turned on and keeps a rolling 14 day log of their shared identifiers.”

Shared identifiers are a type of anonymous, random code between opted-in phones that will allow a person who tests positive to receive a code to share in the app that will notify anyone who has been in proximity to them that they have been exposed — again without disclosing the identity of any person. The app defines being exposed as being within six feet of a person with the virus for 15 minutes or more.

The concept, according to state officials, is that the sooner a person knows they have been exposed, the sooner they will get tested and self isolate and thus prevent further community spread, in the event that they did indeed contract the virus.

Imagine, for example, that two people spending time together are not socially distancing and hang out for an hour. The phones of those two people have communicated with each other that they were near each other. Two days later, one tests positive. That person will then have the choice to enter the verification code into the app to notify the other person, and anyone else that may have been exposed.

More information is online at: canotify.ca.gov.