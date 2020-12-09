AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

Most entertainment continues to be virtual, but there are a few exceptions. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Danny Jolles (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joins the Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill lineup with Jason Love, Nick Cobb, Charlene Mae and Tommy Savitt. Catch the drive-in show live at Conejo Creek Park South or stream online on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 12/9

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Holidays in Your Car drive-thru light show, 5-9 p.m. ★

THURSDAY, 12/10

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Holidays in Your Car drive-thru light show, 5-9 p.m.★

FRIDAY, 12/11

Comedy

Jason Love’s Live Comedy in Your Living Room: Landry, Gali Kroup, Joe Larson and Quinn Dahle perform standup comedy streamed live via Zoom at 7 p.m. zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W4xaiVI6Q1i5h0bAio1ZDg

Online

VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival presents a digital music festival featuring a new music video or performance every week. New content comes out every Friday at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/

Other

Conejo Valley Unified School District parking lot: Wheels and Reels feat. Frozen, 6:30 p.m.

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Holidays in Your Car drive-thru light show, 5-10 p.m. ★

SATURDAY, 12/12

Comedy

Conejo Creek Park South: Hillcrest Center for the Arts’ Live Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill, drive-in edition, hosted by Jason Love and featuring Danny Jolles, Charlene Mae, Nick Cobb and Tommy Savitt, 8 p.m. ★

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Hillcrest Center for the Arts’ Live Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill, streaming edition: Hosted by Jason Love and featuring Danny Jolles, Charlene Mae, Nick Cobb and Tommy Savitt. Streamed live at 8 p.m. via Zoom www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=82 ★

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Holidays in Your Car drive-thru light show, 5-10 p.m.★

SUNDAY, 12/13

Online

Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook. cameratapacifica.org/

Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday, 3-6 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Jagged Live from New York City: The Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill reunites for a live concert from New York City. Presented by Rubicon Theatre Company and streamed live at 5 p.m. www.rubicontheatre.org/jagged-little-pill

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Holidays in Your Car drive-thru light show, 5-10 p.m. ★

MONDAY, 12/14

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Holidays in Your Car drive-thru light show, 5-9 p.m. ★

TUESDAY, 12/15

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Holidays in Your Car drive-thru light show, 5-9 p.m. ★

WEDNESDAY, 12/16

Online

VMF Virtually Yours: The Ventura Music Festival celebrates Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a series of sonatas performed by pianist Adam Golka. Catch the performance and a short film hosted by jazz pianist Ran Blake starting at 3 p.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/virtually-yours-a-vmf-occasional-series/ ★

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Holidays in Your Car drive-thru light show, 5-9 p.m. ★