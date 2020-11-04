Pictured: In person voting location workers, Neil Ho (left) and Nicole Scurrah (in pink) talk with voters on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the Museum of Ventura County in Ventura. Photo by Barry Harrington.

by Kimberly Rivers

This story will be updated online as results change with new updates.

At 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, some Ventura County residents had been waiting over two hours to vote, having been in line at 8 p.m. at two in-person voting locations in Oxnard and one location in Fillmore. The county elections division reported that as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, of the 500,442 registered voters in the county, only about 67 percent of voters, or 336,222 voters, had cast a ballot.

In California the official canvass of votes must be completed by the 30th day after the election. Results must be certified and sent to the California Secretary of State on the 31st day.

Semi-Official Results

As of press deadline on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, the 46th U.S. President has not been named as counting of ballots continues in several key states including Pennsylvania and Nevada and neither President Donald Trump or Joe Biden have received the necessary 270 electoral college votes.

The U.S. Congressional 25th District is narrowly held as of press deadline by Democrat Christy Smith, with 51.7 percent of the vote to Republican Mike Garcia’s 48.3 percent. UPDATE: Nov. 5, 12 p.m.: Smith’s lead is a mere 1,722 votes.

California State Assembly: District 37 appears easily won by Steve Bennett, current Ventura County Supervisor in District 1. Bennett took over 66 percent of the vote against the Republican candidate Charles Cole. State Assemblymember for District 44 Jacqui Irwin also easily defended her seat with 62 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Denise Pedrow, who received just over 37 percent of the vote.

Ventura County Supervisor: Carmen Ramirez leads Tim Flynn by 3,789 votes (Election Division update 12:38 a.m. Nov. 4) with 69 of 90 precincts reporting.

Oxnard City Council: John Zaragoza has swept the race for Oxnard mayor, taking 62 percent of the vote. Leaders in the current count for the other Oxnard City Council seats are Oscar Madrigal in District 3 and Bryan MacDonald for District 4. Vianey Lopez appears to be strongly defending her District 6 seat, being re-elected with 49 percent of the vote.

Ventura City Council: Joe Schroeder (42 percent) has a tight lead over Nancy Pedersen (39 percent) for District 7. In District 3, Mike Johnson has a convincing lead with 2,791 votes (38 percent) compared with Aaron Gaston’s 1,970 votes. Barbara Brown has 1,738 votes.

District 2 has the tightest race between incumbent Christy Weir with 2,850 votes (41 percent) and Doug Halter with 2,981 votes (42 percent); 90 percent of precincts reporting. UPDATE ON DIST. 2: Nov. 5, 12 p.m.: Ventura County Elections updated results now show Halter with 131 more votes than Weir.

Ojai City Council: Current vote tallies give newcomer Betsy Stix 63 percent of the vote for a potential upset of current city council member William Weirick’s campaign for the mayoral seat. Councilmember Suza Francina is so far narrowly holding off challenger Jeri Becker with a lead of just 64 votes.

Ojai Unified School Board: Current Board Chair Shelly Griffin takes a solid win over first-time candidate Chiany Dri for Area 4. In Area 2, educator Rebecca Chandler with 60 percent of the vote easily held off Jeffrey Starkweather for an open seat.

Ventura Unified School Board: In what is looking to be an upset, Amy Yamamoto Callahan has 52 percent of the vote over incumbent Jackie Moran.

School Bond Measures: Measure K for Ojai Unified School District looks like it will pass with a strong 60 percent of voters saying yes; 73 percent of voters in Ventura Unified School District said yes to Measure H.

Measure O: Ventura County voters have clearly come out in favor of commercial cannabis cultivation in greenhouses, with 57 percent of voters saying yes in early results.

The next update will be posted Thursday, Nov. 5 (edited online due to County Elections revising the update schedule) online at https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CA/Ventura/106266/web.264614/#/summary