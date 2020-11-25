Pictured: John Fankhauser M.D., CEO of Ventura County Medical Center and chief medical officer with the Ventura County Health Care Agency, in a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Screenshot of live video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

In a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 24, officials from Ventura County emphasized the importance of avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks in order to halt and turn back the current surge the county is seeing in cases of the coronavirus.

“It is really disheartening to see people having large gatherings in their backyard,” said John Fankhauser, CEO of Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital. He was sharing a sentiment he has heard from frontline staff at the hospitals. “We are here for you when you go into labor at four in the morning. We’re there for you when your child has appendicitis. We’re there for you when you develop pneumonia on a holiday and have to come to the hospital. Our staff drop what they are doing and come in and care for the patients. And we would just ask that, in exchange, the community takes the measures that you know are needed in order to prevent the spread [of the virus] in our community.”

On Tuesday, Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health, reported 140 new cases from Monday and 82 people currently hospitalized in all hospitals across the county. For perspective, he said the lowest number of people the county has had hospitalized with COVID-19 was 10 a few months ago, while the highest was 103 during the last surge. Of the 82 people currently in hospitals, 17 are in the ICU. So far, 175 people in the county have died due to COVID-19.

Levin emphasized that the county will not be adding an additional order to the state’s guidelines for safe gatherings over the holiday.

“We are lucky to be born in this place in this time when we have the resources and understanding to fight back against this disease,” said Levin. “COVID is our reality now. The tools we have to fight it are right before us.”

He laid out the state’s guidelines for the “mechanics of Thanksgiving,” which stipulate that gatherings should not be with more than three households, held outside, and should not last over two hours. People should wear masks and stay six feet apart. Levin suggested having one person, who is masked and washing their hands regularly, serving everyone. He also emphasized that getting tested before the holiday increases the chances of not spreading the virus and that there is still time to get tested and get the results before Thanksgiving. Those who don’t feel well should not attend any gathering.

State stay-at-home hours

Levin emphasized the county and law enforcement expectation that people will comply with the state’s stay-at-home order that folks should not be out and about between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Dec. 31. (The order began on Nov. 21.)

Last week, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement that they would not be “actively enforcing” the order. A spokesperson with the VCSD clarified with the VCReporter [“It’s untenable: Sheriff won’t actively enforce stay at home order” by Kimberly Rivers, VCReporter, Nov. 20, 2020] that officers will not be stopping people who are out after those hours, but will be responding to complaints and calls about large gatherings to educate those who may be violating the order and asking for compliance, similar to noise or disturbance complaints.

State officials confirmed that the order is not to prevent individuals from being out of their homes during those hours, but is meant to discourage gatherings that last longer into the evening; the types of gatherings where officials say the virus is spreading.

Local hospitals are busy

“We are at this moment very, very busy,” said Fankhauser, speaking specifically about Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital. He assured the public that hospitals are safe for non-COVID-related medical needs and reported that the hospitals are actively working on the backlogged surgeries and other diagnostic procedures that were delayed due to the pandemic earlier this year. In order to continue to keep those underway, he said the hospital must “maintain capacity” and that means keeping the number of COVID-19 patients low.

“Twelve days ago we had one COVID patients in our two hospitals, today we have 16,” said Fankhauser. He spoke about some people having a “sense of invulnerability” or who think that the “disease only affects the elderly or those with severe medical conditions, but that is not what we are seeing at our hospital.” He reported that of the 16 COVID-19 patients at the two county-run hospitals, two are in their 20s, One is in their 30s and six patients are in their 40s.

“Let that settle: This is an illness we are all susceptible to. If you think that it can’t touch you or your family, that is just false thinking.”

Importance of testing

Even if you don’t have symptoms, officials are encouraging everyone to get tested. This assures that transmission is reduced because if you test positive, you can quarantine in your home and not pass the virus unwittingly to someone else.

Fankhauser pointed to the drastic decrease in cases and transmission that occurred at some colleges, which were routinely testing students every two to three weeks.

He said people are “most contagious” in the two days before symptoms, and the two days after symptoms begin. And if only the people with symptoms get tested, that “only captures one half of the cases.” He added that Ventura County has the capacity to conduct routine testing of everyone, even those without symptoms.

“I urge you to take heed,” Fankhauser said. The virus “doesn’t travel long distances in the air,” wear masks, social distance and wash hands. “We did this in the spring, we flattened the curve. I urge you, particularly during this time of celebration, to do what we can for our community.”

FREE testing provided by Ventura County – ALL LOCATIONS CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING DAY