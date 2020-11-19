SALZER’S, BEST RECORD STORE, BEST GIFT SHOP, BEST ADULT STORE AND BEST SMOKE SHOP

The name belies what this Ventura institution has to offer, but the votes will clue you in. Best Record Store, Best Gift Shop, Best Adult Store and Best Smoke Shop. That’s a lot of bests . . . but not surprising. The store opened in 1972 by renowned concert promoter Jim Salzer (who passed away in March at 78) looks like a rock and roll museum and it some ways it is. Beyond the vintage music memorabilia on the walls and shelves, however, it boasts an enviable collection of new and used vinyl and CDs, videos and DVDs (including the NSFW kind), gifts that range from charming to cheeky, clothing and anything you might need for smoking and toking. Wife Nancy and son Brandon along with their staff continue to keep the everlasting flame of Salzer’s legacy burning, and despite a rough year, that light shines brighter than ever. Photo by Brandon Salzer.

Adult Store

1ST PLACE

Salzer’s

5777 Valentine Road, Ventura

805-639-2160, www.salzers.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Aphrodite’s

477 E. Main St., Ventura

805-652-0082

Three Star Books & News

359 E. Main St., Ventura

805-653-9068

Antique Store

1ST PLACE

Times Remembered

467 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-3137, times-remembered.business.site

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Vintage Ventura

2545 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-8192

Antique Adventures

6587 Ventura Blvd., Ventura

805-815-2400

Art Gallery

1ST PLACE

Latitudes

401 E. Main St., Ventura

805-642-5257, www.latitudesgallery.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Bell Arts Factory

432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-836-2787, www.bellartsfactory.org

Museum of Ventura County

100 E. Main St., Ventura

805-653-0323, www.venturamuseum.org

Arts & Crafts Supplies

1ST PLACE

Firefly Ceramics

1580 Saratoga Ave., Unit C, Ventura

805-650-1468, www.fireflyceramics.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ojai Creates!

606 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-640-6558, ojaicreates.wordpress.com

Fabric Town USA

2686 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-3434, www.fabrictownusa.net

Auto Dealer

1ST PLACE

DCH Lexus

1640 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard

855-834-6158, www.dchlexusofoxnard.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Paradise Chevrolet

6350 Leland St., Ventura

805-642-0111, www.paradisechevrolet.com

Ventura Toyota

6360 Auto Center Drive, Ventura

805-650-0510, www.venturatoyota.com

Bicycle Shop

1ST PLACE

Ventura Bike Depot

239 W. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1114, www.venturabikedepot.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Open Air Bicycles

2386 Main St., Ventura

805-653-1100, www.openairventura.com



The Mob Shop

110 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-272-8102, www.themobshop.com

Bridal Shop

1ST PLACE

Bella Mucci’s

4221 E. Main St., Ventura

805-620-0604, www.bellamuccisbridalcouture.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Kay’s Bridal

4420 Alpine St., Simi Valley

805-522-3031, www.kaysbridal.com

Ever After Bridal Boutique

690 Walnut St., Moorpark

805-222-5112, www.ea-bridal.com

Dive Shop

1ST PLACE

Ventura Dive & Sport

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

805-650-6500, www.venturadive.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Blue Tuna Spearfishing

1302 Tower Square #4, Ventura

805-826-3483, www.bluetunaspearfishing.com

Channel Islands Scuba

1348 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

805-230-9995, www.cisdivers.com

Florist

1ST PLACE

Passion Flowers

920 E. Main St., Ventura

805-641-1076, www.passionflowersventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Yamaguchi Flowers

18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula

805-525-9268

Sweet Peas Flowers & Gifts

2855 Johnson Drive, Ventura

805-644-9992, www.sweetpeaflowersandgifts.net

Gift Shop

1ST PLACE

Salzer’s Records

5777 Valentine Road, Ventura

805-639-2160, www.salzers.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

B On Main

446 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-9309, www.bonmain.com

Plum

466 E. Main St., Ventura

805-641-0113, www.shopplumgifts.com

Visit Ventura

101 S. California St., Ventura

805-641-1400, www.visitventuraca.com

Home Furnishings

1ST PLACE

For Your Home Furniture

443 E. Main St., Ventura

805-641-1919, www.fyhfurn.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Couch Potato

2304 E. Main St., Ventura

805-641-1612, www.coachpotatofutons.com

Passport Habits

642 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-8560, www.passporthabits.com

Hot Tub/Swim Spa Dealership

1ST PLACE

Coastal Softub & Spa-Warehouse

6019 Olivas Park Dr. A, Ventura

805-654-9000, www.spa-warehouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

HotSpring Spa & Patio

2901 E. Main St., Ventura

805-650-7727, www.hotspringspaandpatio.com

Ojai Pool Store

510 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai

805-640-1288, www.californianaturalpools.com

Jeweler

1ST PLACE

Fox Fine Jewelry

560 E. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

George Thompson Diamond Co.

309 W. Ventura Blvd., Suite D, Camarillo

805-388-5750, www.georgethompson.com

Lynn’s Jewelry Studio

4572 Telephone Road, #906, Ventura

805-642-5500, www.lynnsjewelry.com

Lingerie

1ST PLACE

Aphrodite’s

477 E. Main St., Ventura

805-652-0082, www.aphroditesonline.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Trystology

588 E. Main St., Ventura

888-801-8952, www.trystology.com

Diva Passion Boutique (Permanently closed)

3431 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-658-8011

Marijuana Dispensary

1ST PLACE

Wheelhouse

521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 1, Port Hueneme

805-382-0420, www.wheelhouseph.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

SafePort

353 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard

805-843-3131, www.safeportcannabis.com

Sespe Creek Collective

408 Bryant Circle, Unit C, Ojai

805-722-9333, www.sespe.org

Musical Instruments

1ST PLACE

Henson’s Music Center

301 S. A St., Oxnard

805-486-8742, www.hensonsmusic.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Guitar Planet

1822 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-4633, www.guitarplanet.us

Guitar 48

600 E. Main St., Ventura

805-628-9540, www.guitar48.com

Music Freqs (Formerly Rock City Studios)

2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo

805-383-3555, www.musicfreqs.com

Nursery

1ST PLACE

Green Thumb

1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura

805-642-8517, www.greenthumb.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Yamaguchi Flowers

18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula

805-525-9268

Ventura Cactus & Succulents

1166 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-755-5119

Pawn Shop

1ST PLACE

Saul’s Loan & Jewelry

532 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard

805-483-7036, www.thepawnshopoxnard.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Olde Town Jewelry And Loan

3980 Market St., Ventura

805-641-2274

Pawn Shop of Ventura

2016 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-641-9445

Pet Store

1ST PLACE

The Wharf

980 E. Front St., Ventura

805-648-5037, www.store.thewharfonline.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Pet Barn

3203 E. Main St., Ventura

805-654-0345, www.venturapetbarn.com

Petropolis

5800 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 144, Camarillo

805-482-9121, www.petropoliscamarillo.com

Record Store

1ST PLACE

Salzer’s

5777 Valentine Road, Ventura

805-639-2160, www.salzers.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Jockamo

522 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura

805-667-8178, www.recordstoreday.com

Grady’s Record Refuge

2546 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-5565, www.gradysrecordrefuge.com

Shoe Store

1ST PLACE

The Wharf

980 E. Front St., Ventura

805-648-5037, store.thewharfonline.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Birkenstock Footprints of Ventura

518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura

805-643-7043

Inside Track

2437 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

805-644-5555, www.insidetrackventura.com

Shopping District

1ST PLACE

Downtown Ventura

www.downtownventura.org

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

The Collection

www.thecollectionrp.com

Ventura Harbor Village

www.venturaharborvillage.com

Skateboard Shop

1ST PLACE

Five Points Skate Shop

2787 E. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1432, five-points-skate-snowboards.business.site

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Revolution Board Company

805-383-1288, www.revosurf.com

Momemtum Ride Shop

461 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme

805-985-4929, www.momentumrideshop.com

Smoke Shop

1ST PLACE

Salzer’s

5777 Valentine Road, Ventura

805-639-2160, www.salzers.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Wild Side

608 E. Main St. and 2850 Johnson Dr. F, Ventura

805-652-0882; 805-644-4060; www.smokepipeshops.com/wild-side-ventura/

Sam’s Smoke Shop

881 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-9262

Specialty Food Store

1ST PLACE

Rainbow Bridge

211 E. Matilija St., Ojai

805-646-4017, www.rainbowbridgeojai.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Lassen’s

3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 4071 E. Main St., Ventura

2955 Cochran St., Suite A4, Simi; 2150 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

www.lassens.com

Paradise Pantry

222 E. Main St., Ventura

805-641-9440, www.paradisepantry.com

Surf Shop

1ST PLACE

Ventura Surf Shop

88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-643-1062, www.shopvss.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Revolution Board Company

819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-383-1288, www.revosurf.com

Anacapa Surf N Sport

1055 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard

805-382-1602

Thrift Shop

1ST PLACE

Goodwill

Ventura: 2710 E. Thompson Blvd., 805-650-9339; 404 E. Main St., 805-641-1101; 9388 Telephone Road, 805-671-5086

Oxnard: 130 Lombard St., 805-981-0130

www.gwvsb.org

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

ARC Foundation Thrift Store

265 E. Main St., Ventura

805-485-6690, www.arcfoundationvc.org

SPARC Second Chance Store

374 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-8915, www.facebook.com/sparcsecondchance

Tire Store

1ST PLACE

Big Brand Tire

531 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard, 805-822-5555; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883;

3650 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-650-3290

www.bigbrandtire.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

America’s Tire

4640 Telephone Road, Ventura

805-639-0166, www.americastire.com

Associated Tire

6353 Ventura Blvd., Ventura

805-826-3934, www.associatedtires.net

Women’s Clothing

1ST PLACE

Tiki Girl

434 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-4800, www.shoptikigirl.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Buffalo Exchange

532 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-6873, www.buffaloexchange.com

Barefoot Boutique

1575 Spinnaker Drive, #106B, Ventura

805-300-6902, www.barefootboutique.shop