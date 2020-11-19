SALZER’S, BEST RECORD STORE, BEST GIFT SHOP, BEST ADULT STORE AND BEST SMOKE SHOP
The name belies what this Ventura institution has to offer, but the votes will clue you in. Best Record Store, Best Gift Shop, Best Adult Store and Best Smoke Shop. That’s a lot of bests . . . but not surprising. The store opened in 1972 by renowned concert promoter Jim Salzer (who passed away in March at 78) looks like a rock and roll museum and it some ways it is. Beyond the vintage music memorabilia on the walls and shelves, however, it boasts an enviable collection of new and used vinyl and CDs, videos and DVDs (including the NSFW kind), gifts that range from charming to cheeky, clothing and anything you might need for smoking and toking. Wife Nancy and son Brandon along with their staff continue to keep the everlasting flame of Salzer’s legacy burning, and despite a rough year, that light shines brighter than ever. Photo by Brandon Salzer.
Adult Store
1ST PLACE
Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Aphrodite’s
477 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-0082
Three Star Books & News
359 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-9068
Antique Store
1ST PLACE
Times Remembered
467 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3137, times-remembered.business.site
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Vintage Ventura
2545 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8192
Antique Adventures
6587 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-815-2400
Art Gallery
1ST PLACE
Latitudes
401 E. Main St., Ventura
805-642-5257, www.latitudesgallery.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Bell Arts Factory
432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-836-2787, www.bellartsfactory.org
Museum of Ventura County
100 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-0323, www.venturamuseum.org
Arts & Crafts Supplies
1ST PLACE
Firefly Ceramics
1580 Saratoga Ave., Unit C, Ventura
805-650-1468, www.fireflyceramics.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ojai Creates!
606 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-6558, ojaicreates.wordpress.com
Fabric Town USA
2686 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3434, www.fabrictownusa.net
Auto Dealer
1ST PLACE
DCH Lexus
1640 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard
855-834-6158, www.dchlexusofoxnard.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Paradise Chevrolet
6350 Leland St., Ventura
805-642-0111, www.paradisechevrolet.com
Ventura Toyota
6360 Auto Center Drive, Ventura
805-650-0510, www.venturatoyota.com
Bicycle Shop
1ST PLACE
Ventura Bike Depot
239 W. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1114, www.venturabikedepot.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Open Air Bicycles
2386 Main St., Ventura
805-653-1100, www.openairventura.com
The Mob Shop
110 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-272-8102, www.themobshop.com
Bridal Shop
1ST PLACE
Bella Mucci’s
4221 E. Main St., Ventura
805-620-0604, www.bellamuccisbridalcouture.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Kay’s Bridal
4420 Alpine St., Simi Valley
805-522-3031, www.kaysbridal.com
Ever After Bridal Boutique
690 Walnut St., Moorpark
805-222-5112, www.ea-bridal.com
Dive Shop
1ST PLACE
Ventura Dive & Sport
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-650-6500, www.venturadive.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Blue Tuna Spearfishing
1302 Tower Square #4, Ventura
805-826-3483, www.bluetunaspearfishing.com
Channel Islands Scuba
1348 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
805-230-9995, www.cisdivers.com
Florist
1ST PLACE
Passion Flowers
920 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-1076, www.passionflowersventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Yamaguchi Flowers
18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
805-525-9268
Sweet Peas Flowers & Gifts
2855 Johnson Drive, Ventura
805-644-9992, www.sweetpeaflowersandgifts.net
Gift Shop
1ST PLACE
Salzer’s Records
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
B On Main
446 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-9309, www.bonmain.com
Plum
466 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-0113, www.shopplumgifts.com
Visit Ventura
101 S. California St., Ventura
805-641-1400, www.visitventuraca.com
Home Furnishings
1ST PLACE
For Your Home Furniture
443 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-1919, www.fyhfurn.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Couch Potato
2304 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-1612, www.coachpotatofutons.com
Passport Habits
642 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8560, www.passporthabits.com
Hot Tub/Swim Spa Dealership
1ST PLACE
Coastal Softub & Spa-Warehouse
6019 Olivas Park Dr. A, Ventura
805-654-9000, www.spa-warehouse.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
HotSpring Spa & Patio
2901 E. Main St., Ventura
805-650-7727, www.hotspringspaandpatio.com
Ojai Pool Store
510 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai
805-640-1288, www.californianaturalpools.com
Jeweler
1ST PLACE
Fox Fine Jewelry
560 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
George Thompson Diamond Co.
309 W. Ventura Blvd., Suite D, Camarillo
805-388-5750, www.georgethompson.com
Lynn’s Jewelry Studio
4572 Telephone Road, #906, Ventura
805-642-5500, www.lynnsjewelry.com
Lingerie
1ST PLACE
Aphrodite’s
477 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-0082, www.aphroditesonline.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Trystology
588 E. Main St., Ventura
888-801-8952, www.trystology.com
Diva Passion Boutique (Permanently closed)
3431 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-658-8011
Marijuana Dispensary
1ST PLACE
Wheelhouse
521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 1, Port Hueneme
805-382-0420, www.wheelhouseph.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
SafePort
353 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard
805-843-3131, www.safeportcannabis.com
Sespe Creek Collective
408 Bryant Circle, Unit C, Ojai
805-722-9333, www.sespe.org
Musical Instruments
1ST PLACE
Henson’s Music Center
301 S. A St., Oxnard
805-486-8742, www.hensonsmusic.net
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Guitar Planet
1822 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-4633, www.guitarplanet.us
Guitar 48
600 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-9540, www.guitar48.com
Music Freqs (Formerly Rock City Studios)
2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo
805-383-3555, www.musicfreqs.com
Nursery
1ST PLACE
Green Thumb
1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura
805-642-8517, www.greenthumb.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Yamaguchi Flowers
18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
805-525-9268
Ventura Cactus & Succulents
1166 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-755-5119
Pawn Shop
1ST PLACE
Saul’s Loan & Jewelry
532 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard
805-483-7036, www.thepawnshopoxnard.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Olde Town Jewelry And Loan
3980 Market St., Ventura
805-641-2274
Pawn Shop of Ventura
2016 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-641-9445
Pet Store
1ST PLACE
The Wharf
980 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-5037, www.store.thewharfonline.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Pet Barn
3203 E. Main St., Ventura
805-654-0345, www.venturapetbarn.com
Petropolis
5800 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 144, Camarillo
805-482-9121, www.petropoliscamarillo.com
Record Store
1ST PLACE
Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Jockamo
522 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-667-8178, www.recordstoreday.com
Grady’s Record Refuge
2546 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-5565, www.gradysrecordrefuge.com
Shoe Store
1ST PLACE
The Wharf
980 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-5037, store.thewharfonline.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Birkenstock Footprints of Ventura
518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-643-7043
Inside Track
2437 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-644-5555, www.insidetrackventura.com
Shopping District
1ST PLACE
Downtown Ventura
www.downtownventura.org
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
The Collection
www.thecollectionrp.com
Ventura Harbor Village
www.venturaharborvillage.com
Skateboard Shop
1ST PLACE
Five Points Skate Shop
2787 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1432, five-points-skate-snowboards.business.site
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Revolution Board Company
805-383-1288, www.revosurf.com
Momemtum Ride Shop
461 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-985-4929, www.momentumrideshop.com
Smoke Shop
1ST PLACE
Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Wild Side
608 E. Main St. and 2850 Johnson Dr. F, Ventura
805-652-0882; 805-644-4060; www.smokepipeshops.com/wild-side-ventura/
Sam’s Smoke Shop
881 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-9262
Specialty Food Store
1ST PLACE
Rainbow Bridge
211 E. Matilija St., Ojai
805-646-4017, www.rainbowbridgeojai.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Lassen’s
3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 4071 E. Main St., Ventura
2955 Cochran St., Suite A4, Simi; 2150 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
www.lassens.com
Paradise Pantry
222 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-9440, www.paradisepantry.com
Surf Shop
1ST PLACE
Ventura Surf Shop
88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-1062, www.shopvss.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Revolution Board Company
819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-383-1288, www.revosurf.com
Anacapa Surf N Sport
1055 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-382-1602
Thrift Shop
1ST PLACE
Goodwill
Ventura: 2710 E. Thompson Blvd., 805-650-9339; 404 E. Main St., 805-641-1101; 9388 Telephone Road, 805-671-5086
Oxnard: 130 Lombard St., 805-981-0130
www.gwvsb.org
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
ARC Foundation Thrift Store
265 E. Main St., Ventura
805-485-6690, www.arcfoundationvc.org
SPARC Second Chance Store
374 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-8915, www.facebook.com/sparcsecondchance
Tire Store
1ST PLACE
Big Brand Tire
531 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard, 805-822-5555; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883;
3650 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-650-3290
www.bigbrandtire.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
America’s Tire
4640 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-639-0166, www.americastire.com
Associated Tire
6353 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-826-3934, www.associatedtires.net
Women’s Clothing
1ST PLACE
Tiki Girl
434 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4800, www.shoptikigirl.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Buffalo Exchange
532 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-6873, www.buffaloexchange.com
Barefoot Boutique
1575 Spinnaker Drive, #106B, Ventura
805-300-6902, www.barefootboutique.shop