ALOHA DOG GROOMING, BEST PET GROOMER

When things get ruff, Aloha nips it in the bud. The Midtown Ventura dog grooming business keeps pooches pretty and pampered in every way possible, thanks to the loving care of owner Tina Baselice and her crew. Customers praise this Best Of winner for her expert touch, sensitivity, experience and a genuine love for animals — all of which have helped her earn the trust of even the finickiest customers at the shop. No matter the age, breed or temperament, Aloha makes sure all dogs get clipped, trimmed, shampooed and shaved with style.

Accountant

1ST PLACE

Farber Hass Hurley, LLP

300 E. Esplanade Drive, #1130, Oxnard

805-485-7194, www.fhhcpas.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Billy A. Arnold CPA

801 S. Victoria Ave., #1066, Ventura

805-642-0440

Parkway Business Solutions

80 Wood Road, Suite 302, Camarillo

805-419-9197, https://parkway.business

Auto Body Shop

1ST PLACE

Tony’s Body Shop

497 Lambert St., Oxnard

805-485-5514, www.tonysbodyshop.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Avenue Body Shop

378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-653-6021

Bodytech Auto Body Collision Repair

2920 Seaborg Ave., Ventura

805-644-4004, www.bodytechautobody.com

Car Detailer/Car Wash

1ST PLACE

Five Points Car Wash

2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-643-7715, www.5pointscarwash.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Las Posas Car Wash and Lube Center

100 S. Las Posas Road, Camarillo

805-445-6680, www.lasposascarwash.com

Auto Scrubber

2076 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-643-6281, www.facebook.com/The-Auto-Scrubber-Car-Wash

Child CareBES

1ST PLACE

Las Posas Children’s Center

locations throughout Ventura Unified School District

805-644-4344, www.lpcc.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Children’s Learning Center

1110 S. Petit Ave., Ventura

805-672-0300, www.venturachildrenslc.com

Little Tree Preschool

1690 E. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1609, www.littletreepreschool.com

Dog Day Care

1ST PLACE

Send Rover On Over

1255 Callens Road, Suite E., Ventura, 805-650-3294

310 Easy St., Suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294

www.sendroveronover.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Doggin’ Around Daycare

3222 Bunsen Ave., Ventura

805-223-3630, www.dogginarounddaycare.com

Our Dog House

2568 Channel Drive, #A, VENTURA

805-861-0012, www.doghouseventura.com

Dog Trainer

1ST PLACE

Genie Tuttle, Dog Genie

2255 Pleasant Valley Road, Camarillo

805-479-8900, www.doggenie.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Shannon Coyner, Ventura Pet Wellness and Dog Training Center

3521 Arundell Circle, #B, Ventura

805-620-7616, www.venturapetwellness.com

Barb Pensky, Pawsitive Pup Dog Training

3362 Cajon Circle, Santa Rosa Valley

805-586-4390, www.pawsitivepupdogtraining.com

Financial Institution

1ST PLACE

Ventura County Credit Union

6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark

805-477-4000 or 805-339-0496; www.vccuonline.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Montecito Bank & Trust

4730 Telephone Road, Ventura

805-963-7511, montecito.bank

Premier America Credit Union

1794 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 800-772-4000; 761 Daily Drive, Suite 100, Camarillo; 1651 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard; 1921 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard; 2643 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 1717 Simi Town Center Way, suite 9, Simi Valley; 140 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 115, Thousand Oaks; 30730 Russell Ranch Road, Suite G, Westlake Village; 111 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 109, Westlake Village

800-722-4000, www.premieramerica.com

Mechanic

1ST PLACE

Williams Automotive

6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura

805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Neighborhood Car Care

1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura

805-641-2302, www.neighborhoodcarcare.com

ABC Auto Care

4745 Market St., Unit A, Ventura

805-644-1238, www.abcautocare.com

Moving Company

1ST PLACE

Meathead Movers

1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard

805-987-7201, www.meatheadmovers.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

PODS Moving and Storage

301 S. Rose Ave., #104, Oxnard

877-770-7637, www.pods.com

Hilford Moving and Storage

1595 S. Arundell Ave., Ventura

805-642-0221, www.hilfordmoving.com

Music Instructor

1ST PLACE

Jodi Farrell, Jodi Farrell Music Studio

1926 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-3103, www.jodifarrell.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Phil Salazar, Phil Salazar’s Fiddle Shop

921 E. Main St., Ventura

805-701-2508, www.fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com

Justin Dempsey, Music Freqs (formerly Rock City Studios)

2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo

805-383-3555, www.musicfreqs.com

Nonprofit Organization

1ST PLACE

Casa Pacifica Centers For Children & Families

1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo

805-366-4040, www.casapacifica.org

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Food Share of Ventura County

4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard

805-983-7100, www.foodshare.com

Boys & Girls Clubs

Throughout Ventura County

www.bgclubventura.org

Oil Change

1ST PLACE

Big Brand Tire and Service

578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-4200, www.bigbrandtire.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Neighborhood Car Care

1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Unit B, Ventura,

805-641-0873, www.neighborhoodcarcare.com

Williams Automotive

6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura

805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com

Pet Groomer

1ST PLACE

Aloha Dog Grooming

1998 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-4852

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Dee Dee’s Dog Spot

973 E. Front St., Ventura

805-648-7768, www.deedeesdogspot.net

Bark Avenue by Veronica

2981 Loma Vista Road, Ventura

805-651-0573, www.barkavenuebyveronica.weebly.com

Plumber

1ST PLACE

Mike Kimble Plumbing

5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura

805-644-4180, www.kimbleplumbing.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Franklin And Vizzo

2594 Channel Drive, Ventura

805-641-1997, www.franklinandvizzo.com

Gallegos Plumbing

1387 Callens Road, Ventura

805-750-1830, www.gallegosplumbing.com

Real Estate Agent

1ST PLACE

Comden | Ridgway | Barosso Group, Keller Williams West

2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard

805-351-3500, www.crbrealestate.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Joe Kapp

785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura

805-648-9900, www.joekapprealestate.com

Sam Benner, Keller Williams West

2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard

805-901-2162, www.sambenner.com

Retirement Home

1ST PLACE

Cypress Place

1200 Cypress Place Lane, Ventura

805-666-1339, www.meridiansenior.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Pacifica Senior Living

2211 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard

805-351-3580, www.pacificaseniorliving.com

Ventura Townehouse

4900 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-642-3263, www.venturatownehouse.com

Surfboard Shaper

1ST PLACE

Steve Walden, Walden’s Surfboards Inc.

853 E. Front St., Ventura

805-653-1717, www.waldensurfboards.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Robert Weiner, Robert’s Surfboards

1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura

805-658-6855, www.robertssurf.com

Blinky Hubina, Ventura Surf Shop

88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-643-1062, www.shopvss.com

Veterinarian

1ST PLACE

Ohana Pet Hospital

4547 Telephone Road, Suite A, Ventura

805-658-7387, www.ohanapethospital.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Veterinary Hospital

1784 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-648-2797, venturavethospital.vetsourcecms.com

Anacapa Animal Hospital

5380 Ralston St., Ventura

805-644-5521