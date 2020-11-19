ALOHA DOG GROOMING, BEST PET GROOMER
When things get ruff, Aloha nips it in the bud. The Midtown Ventura dog grooming business keeps pooches pretty and pampered in every way possible, thanks to the loving care of owner Tina Baselice and her crew. Customers praise this Best Of winner for her expert touch, sensitivity, experience and a genuine love for animals — all of which have helped her earn the trust of even the finickiest customers at the shop. No matter the age, breed or temperament, Aloha makes sure all dogs get clipped, trimmed, shampooed and shaved with style.
Accountant
1ST PLACE
Farber Hass Hurley, LLP
300 E. Esplanade Drive, #1130, Oxnard
805-485-7194, www.fhhcpas.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Billy A. Arnold CPA
801 S. Victoria Ave., #1066, Ventura
805-642-0440
Parkway Business Solutions
80 Wood Road, Suite 302, Camarillo
805-419-9197, https://parkway.business
Auto Body Shop
1ST PLACE
Tony’s Body Shop
497 Lambert St., Oxnard
805-485-5514, www.tonysbodyshop.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Avenue Body Shop
378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-6021
Bodytech Auto Body Collision Repair
2920 Seaborg Ave., Ventura
805-644-4004, www.bodytechautobody.com
Car Detailer/Car Wash
1ST PLACE
Five Points Car Wash
2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-643-7715, www.5pointscarwash.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Las Posas Car Wash and Lube Center
100 S. Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-445-6680, www.lasposascarwash.com
Auto Scrubber
2076 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-6281, www.facebook.com/The-Auto-Scrubber-Car-Wash
Child Care
1ST PLACE
Las Posas Children’s Center
locations throughout Ventura Unified School District
805-644-4344, www.lpcc.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Children’s Learning Center
1110 S. Petit Ave., Ventura
805-672-0300, www.venturachildrenslc.com
Little Tree Preschool
1690 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1609, www.littletreepreschool.com
Dog Day Care
1ST PLACE
Send Rover On Over
1255 Callens Road, Suite E., Ventura, 805-650-3294
310 Easy St., Suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294
www.sendroveronover.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Doggin’ Around Daycare
3222 Bunsen Ave., Ventura
805-223-3630, www.dogginarounddaycare.com
Our Dog House
2568 Channel Drive, #A, VENTURA
805-861-0012, www.doghouseventura.com
Dog Trainer
1ST PLACE
Genie Tuttle, Dog Genie
2255 Pleasant Valley Road, Camarillo
805-479-8900, www.doggenie.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Shannon Coyner, Ventura Pet Wellness and Dog Training Center
3521 Arundell Circle, #B, Ventura
805-620-7616, www.venturapetwellness.com
Barb Pensky, Pawsitive Pup Dog Training
3362 Cajon Circle, Santa Rosa Valley
805-586-4390, www.pawsitivepupdogtraining.com
Financial Institution
1ST PLACE
Ventura County Credit Union
6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
805-477-4000 or 805-339-0496; www.vccuonline.net
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Montecito Bank & Trust
4730 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-963-7511, montecito.bank
Premier America Credit Union
1794 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 800-772-4000; 761 Daily Drive, Suite 100, Camarillo; 1651 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard; 1921 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard; 2643 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 1717 Simi Town Center Way, suite 9, Simi Valley; 140 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 115, Thousand Oaks; 30730 Russell Ranch Road, Suite G, Westlake Village; 111 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 109, Westlake Village
800-722-4000, www.premieramerica.com
Mechanic
1ST PLACE
Williams Automotive
6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Neighborhood Car Care
1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-641-2302, www.neighborhoodcarcare.com
ABC Auto Care
4745 Market St., Unit A, Ventura
805-644-1238, www.abcautocare.com
Moving Company
1ST PLACE
Meathead Movers
1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard
805-987-7201, www.meatheadmovers.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
PODS Moving and Storage
301 S. Rose Ave., #104, Oxnard
877-770-7637, www.pods.com
Hilford Moving and Storage
1595 S. Arundell Ave., Ventura
805-642-0221, www.hilfordmoving.com
Music Instructor
1ST PLACE
Jodi Farrell, Jodi Farrell Music Studio
1926 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3103, www.jodifarrell.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Phil Salazar, Phil Salazar’s Fiddle Shop
921 E. Main St., Ventura
805-701-2508, www.fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com
Justin Dempsey, Music Freqs (formerly Rock City Studios)
2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo
805-383-3555, www.musicfreqs.com
Nonprofit Organization
1ST PLACE
Casa Pacifica Centers For Children & Families
1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo
805-366-4040, www.casapacifica.org
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Food Share of Ventura County
4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard
805-983-7100, www.foodshare.com
Boys & Girls Clubs
Throughout Ventura County
www.bgclubventura.org
Oil Change
1ST PLACE
Big Brand Tire and Service
578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-4200, www.bigbrandtire.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Neighborhood Car Care
1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Unit B, Ventura,
805-641-0873, www.neighborhoodcarcare.com
Williams Automotive
6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com
Pet Groomer
1ST PLACE
Aloha Dog Grooming
1998 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4852
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Dee Dee’s Dog Spot
973 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-7768, www.deedeesdogspot.net
Bark Avenue by Veronica
2981 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-651-0573, www.barkavenuebyveronica.weebly.com
Plumber
1ST PLACE
Mike Kimble Plumbing
5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura
805-644-4180, www.kimbleplumbing.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Franklin And Vizzo
2594 Channel Drive, Ventura
805-641-1997, www.franklinandvizzo.com
Gallegos Plumbing
1387 Callens Road, Ventura
805-750-1830, www.gallegosplumbing.com
Real Estate Agent
1ST PLACE
Comden | Ridgway | Barosso Group, Keller Williams West
2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard
805-351-3500, www.crbrealestate.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Joe Kapp
785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-648-9900, www.joekapprealestate.com
Sam Benner, Keller Williams West
2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard
805-901-2162, www.sambenner.com
Retirement Home
1ST PLACE
Cypress Place
1200 Cypress Place Lane, Ventura
805-666-1339, www.meridiansenior.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Pacifica Senior Living
2211 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
805-351-3580, www.pacificaseniorliving.com
Ventura Townehouse
4900 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-3263, www.venturatownehouse.com
Surfboard Shaper
1ST PLACE
Steve Walden, Walden’s Surfboards Inc.
853 E. Front St., Ventura
805-653-1717, www.waldensurfboards.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Robert Weiner, Robert’s Surfboards
1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura
805-658-6855, www.robertssurf.com
Blinky Hubina, Ventura Surf Shop
88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-1062, www.shopvss.com
Veterinarian
1ST PLACE
Ohana Pet Hospital
4547 Telephone Road, Suite A, Ventura
805-658-7387, www.ohanapethospital.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Veterinary Hospital
1784 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-648-2797, venturavethospital.vetsourcecms.com
Anacapa Animal Hospital
5380 Ralston St., Ventura
805-644-5521