When things get ruff, Aloha nips it in the bud. The Midtown Ventura dog grooming business keeps pooches pretty and pampered in every way possible, thanks to the loving care of owner Tina Baselice and her crew. Customers praise this Best Of winner for her expert touch, sensitivity, experience and a genuine love for animals — all of which have helped her earn the trust of even the finickiest customers at the shop. No matter the age, breed or temperament, Aloha makes sure all dogs get clipped, trimmed, shampooed and shaved with style.

Accountant

1ST PLACE

Farber Hass Hurley, LLP
300 E. Esplanade Drive, #1130, Oxnard
805-485-7194, www.fhhcpas.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Billy A. Arnold CPA 
801 S. Victoria Ave., #1066, Ventura
805-642-0440

Parkway Business Solutions 
80 Wood Road, Suite 302, Camarillo
805-419-9197, https://parkway.business

 

Auto Body Shop

1ST PLACE

Tony’s Body Shop 
497 Lambert St., Oxnard
805-485-5514, www.tonysbodyshop.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Avenue Body Shop 
378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-6021

Bodytech Auto Body Collision Repair
2920 Seaborg Ave., Ventura
805-644-4004, www.bodytechautobody.com

 

Car Detailer/Car Wash

1ST PLACE

Five Points Car Wash 
2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-643-7715, www.5pointscarwash.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Las Posas Car Wash and Lube Center
100 S. Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-445-6680, www.lasposascarwash.com

Auto Scrubber
2076 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-6281, www.facebook.com/The-Auto-Scrubber-Car-Wash

BEST SUPPORT FOR HOMELESS CHILDREN | Step Up Ventura, 1338 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, info@stepupventura.org, 805-665-3385, www.stepupventura.org | It’s tough to look at any community issue today without seeing it through a lens shaded by the pandemic experience. Homelessness is unimaginable for many, but when we consider the children in our community who don’t have a home, it is unfathomable. According to Step UP Ventura, there are close to 6,000 children aged 5 and under who are experiencing the trauma of homelessness. That includes children living in temporary “doubled up” housing environ- ments, shelters and transitional housing, as well as places many of us would consider uninhabitable, and on the street. The experience of homelessness impacts young children in unique ways, in- cluding high rates of mental illness associ- ated with emotional stress. This can result in these children being unprepared for school, which can lead to behavioral problems and contribute to the perpetuation of the cycle of homelesness and poverty. Step Up Ventura is having a real impact and works to help these children by providing a safe place for them to be during the day, allowing their parents to seek employment, education and pursue other pathways to gain stable housing. The organization also involves parents in programs where they learn how to create and build strong and healthy parent-child attachments. Step Up Ventura offers programs at two locations to build literacy skills and improve vocabulary. An important focus of this program is to ensure school readiness by developing creativity and social, emotional and behavioral skills that are age and devel- opmentally appropriate. Through Dec. 15, Step Up Ventura’s Art and Gift Virtual Fair offers unique items made by local artists to support the non- profit’s work, which has become even more vital in the shadow of the pandemic. — Kimberly Rivers

Child CareBES

1ST PLACE 

Las Posas Children’s Center 
locations throughout Ventura Unified School District
805-644-4344, www.lpcc.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Children’s Learning Center 
1110 S. Petit Ave., Ventura
805-672-0300, www.venturachildrenslc.com

Little Tree Preschool 
1690 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1609, www.littletreepreschool.com

 

Dog Day Care

1ST PLACE

Send Rover On Over 
1255 Callens Road, Suite E., Ventura, 805-650-3294
310 Easy St., Suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294 
www.sendroveronover.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Doggin’ Around Daycare
3222 Bunsen Ave., Ventura
805-223-3630, www.dogginarounddaycare.com

Our Dog House 
2568 Channel Drive, #A, VENTURA
805-861-0012, www.doghouseventura.com

 

Dog Trainer

1ST PLACE

Genie Tuttle, Dog Genie 
2255 Pleasant Valley Road, Camarillo
805-479-8900, www.doggenie.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Shannon Coyner, Ventura Pet Wellness and Dog Training Center
3521 Arundell Circle, #B, Ventura
805-620-7616, www.venturapetwellness.com

Barb Pensky, Pawsitive Pup Dog Training
3362 Cajon Circle, Santa Rosa Valley
805-586-4390, www.pawsitivepupdogtraining.com

 

Financial Institution

1ST PLACE

Ventura County Credit Union 
6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
805-477-4000 or 805-339-0496; www.vccuonline.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Montecito Bank & Trust 
4730 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-963-7511, montecito.bank

Premier America Credit Union 
1794 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 800-772-4000; 761 Daily Drive, Suite 100, Camarillo; 1651 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard; 1921 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard; 2643 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 1717 Simi Town Center Way, suite 9, Simi Valley; 140 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 115, Thousand Oaks; 30730 Russell Ranch Road, Suite G, Westlake Village; 111 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 109, Westlake Village
800-722-4000, www.premieramerica.com

 

Mechanic

1ST PLACE

Williams Automotive 
6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Neighborhood Car Care 
1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-641-2302, www.neighborhoodcarcare.com

ABC Auto Care 
4745 Market St., Unit A, Ventura
805-644-1238, www.abcautocare.com

 

Moving Company

1ST PLACE

Meathead Movers 
1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard
805-987-7201, www.meatheadmovers.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

PODS Moving and Storage 
301 S. Rose Ave., #104, Oxnard
877-770-7637, www.pods.com

Hilford Moving and Storage
1595 S. Arundell Ave., Ventura
805-642-0221, www.hilfordmoving.com

 

Music Instructor

1ST PLACE

Jodi Farrell, Jodi Farrell Music Studio
1926 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3103, www.jodifarrell.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Phil Salazar, Phil Salazar’s Fiddle Shop
921 E. Main St., Ventura
805-701-2508, www.fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com

Justin Dempsey, Music Freqs (formerly Rock City Studios)
2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo
805-383-3555, www.musicfreqs.com

 

Nonprofit Organization

1ST PLACE

Casa Pacifica Centers For Children & Families 
1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo
805-366-4040, www.casapacifica.org

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Food Share of Ventura County
4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard
805-983-7100, www.foodshare.com

Boys & Girls Clubs 
Throughout Ventura County
www.bgclubventura.org

 

Oil Change

1ST PLACE

Big Brand Tire and Service
578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-4200, www.bigbrandtire.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Neighborhood Car Care 
1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Unit B, Ventura,
805-641-0873, www.neighborhoodcarcare.com

Williams Automotive 
6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com

 

Pet Groomer

1ST PLACE

Aloha Dog Grooming 
1998 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4852

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Dee Dee’s Dog Spot 
973 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-7768, www.deedeesdogspot.net

Bark Avenue by Veronica
2981 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-651-0573, www.barkavenuebyveronica.weebly.com

 

Plumber

1ST PLACE

Mike Kimble Plumbing 
5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura
805-644-4180, www.kimbleplumbing.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Franklin And Vizzo 
2594 Channel Drive, Ventura
805-641-1997, www.franklinandvizzo.com

Gallegos Plumbing
1387 Callens Road, Ventura
805-750-1830, www.gallegosplumbing.com

 

Real Estate Agent

1ST PLACE

Comden | Ridgway | Barosso Group, Keller Williams West 
2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard
805-351-3500, www.crbrealestate.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Joe Kapp 
785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-648-9900, www.joekapprealestate.com

Sam Benner, Keller Williams West 
2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard
805-901-2162, www.sambenner.com

 

Retirement Home

1ST PLACE

Cypress Place 
1200 Cypress Place Lane, Ventura
805-666-1339, www.meridiansenior.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Pacifica Senior Living
2211 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
805-351-3580, www.pacificaseniorliving.com

Ventura Townehouse 
4900 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-3263, www.venturatownehouse.com

 

Surfboard Shaper

1ST PLACE

Steve Walden, Walden’s Surfboards Inc.
853 E. Front St., Ventura
805-653-1717, www.waldensurfboards.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Robert Weiner, Robert’s Surfboards
1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura
805-658-6855, www.robertssurf.com

Blinky Hubina, Ventura Surf Shop
88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-1062, www.shopvss.com

 

Veterinarian

1ST PLACE

Ohana Pet Hospital 
4547 Telephone Road, Suite A, Ventura
805-658-7387, www.ohanapethospital.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Veterinary Hospital 
1784 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-648-2797, venturavethospital.vetsourcecms.com

Anacapa Animal Hospital 
5380 Ralston St., Ventura
805-644-5521

 