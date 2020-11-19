Ventura Makos, Best Surf School
With a team of expert surfers, a tried-and-true program and an Aloha Spirit, this beloved institution has helped even the most inexperienced landlubbers hang 10. But surf classes (for all ages!) are just one of the many services Ventura Makos offers. Surf teams, surf camps, surf therapy and specialized offerings for corporate and group events enable anyone and everyone to get wet and appreciate the unique communion with nature that surfing can provide. Photo by @mattkolo
Billiards
1ST PLACE
Stiix
2520 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-2020, www.facebook.com/StiixBilliards
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Victoria Pub
1413 S. Victoria Ave., Suite F, Ventura
805-650-0060, www.victoriapubandgrill.com
Q Club
2362 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard
805-278-1231, qcluboxnard.com
Bowling
1ST PLACE
Buena Lanes
1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura
805-677-7770, www.buenalanes.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Harley’s Camarillo Bowl
305 Arneill Road (Pickwick Center), Camarillo
805-482-0747, www.harleysbowl.com
Discovery Ventura
1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-856-2695, www.discoveryventura.com
Charity Event
1ST PLACE
Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival
www.casapacifica.org/news/events/annual_wine_food_festival
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Music Festival
venturamusicfestival.org/
American Cancer Society, Relay For Life Of Ventura
secure.acsevents.org
Cultural Event
1ST PLACE
4th of July Street Fair, Ventura
www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1723/Events
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Artwalk Ventura
www.artwalkventura.org
Surf Rodeo
surfrodeo.org
Drive In Event
1ST PLACE
Concerts In Your Car
10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
concertsinyourcar.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Rubicon Theater Company
1006 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-2900, rubicontheatre.org
Oxnard Performing Arts Center
800 Hobson Way, Oxnard
805-385-8147, oxnardperformingarts.com
Fun For Kids & Adults
1ST PLACE
Golf N’ Stuff
5555 Walker St., Ventura
805-644-7131, golfnstuff.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Skating Plus
1720 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura
805-644-2121, www.skatingplus.com
DEFY (Previously DojoBoom)
193 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
805-410-4690, defy.com
Golf Course
1ST PLACE
Olivas Links
3750 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura
805-677-6770, www.olivaslinks.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
River Ridge
2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard
805-983-4653, www.riverridge-golfclub.com
Ojai Valley Inn
905 Country Club Drive, Ojai
805-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com
Museum
1ST PLACE
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library And Museum
40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley
805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Museum Of Ventura County
100 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org
Channel Islands Maritime Museum
3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard
805-984-6260, cimmvc.org
Overnight Accommodations
1ST PLACE
Ojai Valley Inn
905 Country Club Drive, Ojai
805-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Embassy Suites
2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard
805-984-2500, www.mandalayembassysuites.com
Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach
450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-648-2100, cpventura.com
Place To Swim
1ST PLACE
Ventura Aquatic Center
901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura
805-654-7511, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/612/Aquatics
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Family YMCA
3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-2131, www.ciymca.org
Pierpont Racquet Club
500 Sanjon Road, Ventura
805-648-5161, www.pierpontrc.com
Surf School
1ST PLACE
Ventura Makos Surf Camp
805-312-0713, www.venturamakossurfcamp.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Mary Osborne Surf Camp
1225 E. Main St., Ventura
805-973-7263, www.maryosbornesurf.com
Silver Strand Surf School
805-426-0765, www.silverstrandsurfschool.com
Tennis Court
1ST PLACE
Pierpont Racquet Club
500 Sanjon Road, Ventura
805-648-5161, www.pierpontrc.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Camino Real Park
Dean Drive and Varsity Drive, Ventura
805-652-4550, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/219/Parks-Recreation
Libbey Park
210 S. Signal St., Ojai
805-646-5581,
www.ojairec.com/parks-and-facilities/city-parks/libbey-park/
Yacht Club
1ST PLACE
Channel Islands Yacht Club
4100 Harbor Blvd., Channel Islands Harbor
805-985-2492, www.ciyc.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Yacht Club
1755 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-642-0426, venturayachtclub.org
Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club
2600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-985-7292, pcyc.org