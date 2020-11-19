Ventura Makos, Best Surf School

Billiards

1ST PLACE

Stiix

2520 E. Main St., Ventura

805-641-2020, www.facebook.com/StiixBilliards

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Victoria Pub

1413 S. Victoria Ave., Suite F, Ventura

805-650-0060, www.victoriapubandgrill.com

Q Club

2362 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard

805-278-1231, qcluboxnard.com

Bowling

1ST PLACE

Buena Lanes

1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura

805-677-7770, www.buenalanes.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Harley’s Camarillo Bowl

305 Arneill Road (Pickwick Center), Camarillo

805-482-0747, www.harleysbowl.com

Discovery Ventura

1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-856-2695, www.discoveryventura.com

Charity Event

1ST PLACE

Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival

www.casapacifica.org/news/events/annual_wine_food_festival

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Music Festival

venturamusicfestival.org/

American Cancer Society, Relay For Life Of Ventura

secure.acsevents.org

Cultural Event

1ST PLACE

4th of July Street Fair, Ventura

www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1723/Events

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Artwalk Ventura

www.artwalkventura.org

Surf Rodeo

surfrodeo.org

Drive In Event

1ST PLACE

Concerts In Your Car

10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

concertsinyourcar.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Rubicon Theater Company

1006 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-2900, rubicontheatre.org

Oxnard Performing Arts Center

800 Hobson Way, Oxnard

805-385-8147, oxnardperformingarts.com

Fun For Kids & Adults

1ST PLACE

Golf N’ Stuff

5555 Walker St., Ventura

805-644-7131, golfnstuff.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Skating Plus

1720 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura

805-644-2121, www.skatingplus.com

DEFY (Previously DojoBoom)

193 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

805-410-4690, defy.com

Golf Course

1ST PLACE

Olivas Links

3750 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura

805-677-6770, www.olivaslinks.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

River Ridge

2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard

805-983-4653, www.riverridge-golfclub.com

Ojai Valley Inn

905 Country Club Drive, Ojai

805-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com

Museum

1ST PLACE

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library And Museum

40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley

805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Museum Of Ventura County

100 E. Main St., Ventura

805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org

Channel Islands Maritime Museum

3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard

805-984-6260, cimmvc.org

Overnight Accommodations

1ST PLACE

Ojai Valley Inn

905 Country Club Drive, Ojai

805-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Embassy Suites

2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard

805-984-2500, www.mandalayembassysuites.com

Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach

450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

805-648-2100, cpventura.com

Place To Swim

1ST PLACE

Ventura Aquatic Center

901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura

805-654-7511, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/612/Aquatics

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Family YMCA

3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-642-2131, www.ciymca.org

Pierpont Racquet Club

500 Sanjon Road, Ventura

805-648-5161, www.pierpontrc.com

Surf School

1ST PLACE

Ventura Makos Surf Camp

805-312-0713, www.venturamakossurfcamp.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Mary Osborne Surf Camp

1225 E. Main St., Ventura

805-973-7263, www.maryosbornesurf.com

Silver Strand Surf School

805-426-0765, www.silverstrandsurfschool.com

Tennis Court

1ST PLACE

Pierpont Racquet Club

500 Sanjon Road, Ventura

805-648-5161, www.pierpontrc.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Camino Real Park

Dean Drive and Varsity Drive, Ventura

805-652-4550, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/219/Parks-Recreation

Libbey Park

210 S. Signal St., Ojai

805-646-5581,

www.ojairec.com/parks-and-facilities/city-parks/libbey-park/

Yacht Club



1ST PLACE

Channel Islands Yacht Club

4100 Harbor Blvd., Channel Islands Harbor

805-985-2492, www.ciyc.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Yacht Club

1755 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

805-642-0426, venturayachtclub.org

Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club

2600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard

805-985-7292, pcyc.org