by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a person the Ventura Police Department (VPD) described as an “armed suspect” that occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 near Harbor Blvd. and Seaward Ave. in Ventura.

“We want to be as transparent as possible, but this is still an active investigation. So no additional details will be released now. We hope to have updated information out within the next couple of hours,” said VPD Assistant Chief David Dickey, responding via email to the Ventura County Reporter at 11:26 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

UPDATE: Sat. Nov. 7 – the Medical Examiners Office released the information on the man shot by police. Javier P. Magaña, 32, was a resident of Thousand Oaks. He died of homicide, a gunshot wound to the chest.

Original story from Friday, Nov. 6:

After noon today, Nov. 6, an additional release provided a few more details.

The driver of the pursued vehicle was suspected of being involved in a shooting in Oxnard, where the pursuit began. As vehicles approached Ventura city limits, the Oxnard Police Department requested assistance from VPD, which took over the pursuit as the suspect entered Ventura.

VPD deployed spike strips two times, trying to disable the vehicle to stop the pursuit. The vehicle became disabled near the intersection of Harbor Blvd. and Seaward Ave. When the male driver exited the vehicle he was ultimately shot by gunfire and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported associated with the incident.

“The suspect was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of the shooting. This was a dynamic event with the critical events happening very quickly,” reported the VPD in a written statement, which also emphasized that “the investigation is still fresh and ongoing.” According to the statement, full details and video will be released when the VPD has “all the facts and can report them accurately.” More information is expected to occur within one week. The VPD is not releasing the identity of the victim at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Dickey did not respond to questions about whether the officers on scene were wearing body cameras. According to the VPD website, body cameras were distributed department wide beginning in 2015.

The department has a stated goal of drastically reducing any use of force by officers. Out of 2,315 arrests between January and June 2020, there were 59 reported use-of-force incidents, according to information released by VPD. Use of force includes weapons use as well as other hands-on contact between the officer and a person being arrested.

The VPD also has a policy that all sworn personnel must “qualify” once bi-monthly with the weapon they use on duty, and annually with “their off-duty weapon” on an approved range course. The Rangemaster oversees annual practical training for all sworn officials. That training includes simulated field situations. (1)

Every officer who carries a firearm must also receive annual training about the department’s use-of-force policy. (1)

The current Use of Force policy of the Ventura Police Department is online at: www.cityofventura.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/22348/Use-of-Force–ENGLISH

www.cityofventura.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/22349/Use-of-Force-SPANISH