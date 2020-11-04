Pictured: Officials taking soil samples following debris removal at Santa Susana Field Lab. Photo from public records held by California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Oct. 2, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced its soil cleanup plan for the Santa Susana Field Lab (SSFL) site in Simi Valley, the site of a partial nuclear meltdown in 1959 and decades of rocket fuel testing. Contamination at the site was hidden from the public, and the fight for the site to be fully cleaned up continues today.

The plan, presented by NASA to California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) for review and consent, changes the level of cleanup. Previous agreements entered into by NASA, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Energy laid out cleanup requirements that would bring the site to “background levels,” or to its original state prior to contamination.

NASA’s current “proposed action” involves remediating soil contamination in two areas at the site, a former liquid oxygen plant and 450 acres of land.

According to the Oct. 2 report, NASA has named an option for cleanup called Alternative C, titled Suburban Residential Cleanup, which will mean the area NASA is responsible for will be cleaned up “in a manner that fully safeguards human health and welfare” and “ preserves SSFL’s existing and irreplaceable natural and cultural resources to the maximum extent possible,” with the intent of allowing “the areas to be used by future generations for recreational or residential purposes.”

According to the NASA statement, the “best proven soil cleanup technologies” will be used and could include excavation and offsite disposal, or onsite treatment of soil, which would be used as backfill. Onsite treatments being considered at the site include soil washing, land farming, chemical oxidation and thermal desorption.

NASA reports that the cleanup levels being proposed would “be protective for humans living onsite, including sensitive groups, over a lifetime (EPA, 2018b). The exposure scenario for Suburban Residential Cleanup assumes that both adults and children would be exposed to soil 24 hours per day, 350 days per year, for a total of 26 years, with no threat to health,” meaning there would be a one in one million possibility of someone exposed at the allowed levels to “experience health concerns, such as cancer,” under the Suburban Residential “risk-based cleanup scenario.”

Alternative C is defended by NASA as the preferred alternative because it allows for “greater flexibility” in the type of ultimate land uses following cleanup, claiming it will be “compatible with suburban, residential, industrial and recreational land use.”

The proposed plan will be quicker to implement and will cost about $354 million less than other options.

The DTSC is in the process of reviewing NASA’s plan, and will complete a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report with the option of issuing a decision on NASA’s plan.

Boeing is responsible for cleaning up 1,930 acres and has reported it will be cleaning up to a “recreational” base level.

Demolition of some buildings complete

The California Department of Toxic Substances issued a notice confirming that nine buildings have been demolished at SSFL.

Additional abatement, demolition and removals will take place in November and should be complete by the end of December. Debris will be removed from the site by trucks authorized to carry toxic, radioactive and hazardous waste. The hazardous material is being transported to an out-of-state disposal facility licensed to receive the debris.

NASA report about the proposed plan: https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/ssfl_soil_rod_final_signed.pdf

DTSC website regarding Santa Susana Field Lab: https://dtsc.ca.gov/sitecleanup/santa_susana_field_lab/ssfl_whats_new/