Nov. 5, 2020

Correction to District 5 Board of Supervisors story

[In “VC Election 2020: Election could shake up county board,” Oct. 15, 2020] you wrote: “The District 5 race has the opportunity to create the first female majority on the board, or foster a new power dynamic.”

Nope.

Since 1980, when the first women were elected the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, there have been at least two women on the board and many, many instances of women holding the majority of the seats.

During John Flynn’s eight-term tenure on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, he served with four women (a super majority) on the board in the early ’90s. The names of the women on the board at that time were: Susan Lacey, elected 1980, District 1; Maria VanderKolk, elected 1990, District 2; Maggie Erickson Kildee, elected 1980, District 3 and Vicky Howard, elected 1990, District 4. Other women with whom he served were Madge Schaefer, elected 1986, District 2; Judy Mikels, elected 1994, District 4; Kathy Long, elected 1996, District 3 and Linda Parks, elected 2002, District 2.

Women supervisors held a majority in elections held from 1986 through 1998 and 2002 through 2004.

Here’s a newspaper article about the first women to be elected to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors: women-elected-to-ventura- county-board-of-supervisors- honored-ep-292957679- 351756121.html/.

Many other archived newspaper articles can be found by entering the names of the women listed above into Google’s search engine.

In the last 28 years of John Flynn’s tenure on the board of supervisors, after the glass ceiling was shattered by Susan and Maggie in 1980, John served with a total of eight women and six men. (Edwin Jones, elected 1974, District 2, Ted Grandsen, elected 1974, District 4; James Dougherty, elected 1978, District 4; Frank Schillo, elected 1994, District 2; Steve Bennett, elected 2000, District 1 and Peter Foy, elected 2006, District 4.)

Don’t you think it’s about time to retire two myths: the perception that few women have been elected to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors; and that this could be the first time that there will be a female majority?

Diane Wilson Flynn

Ventura County

Post Election Expectations

Nov. 3 is Election Day, but we may not know all the election results for days or even weeks afterward. This doesn’t mean anything is wrong. It just means our elections officials are doing everything possible to make sure every vote is counted and the election results are accurate.

When the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, the counting process swings into action. First all early mail-in ballots already verified and staged are counted. Then all in-person ballots are counted as they come in from vote centers. Provisional ballots are processed and, if successfully validated, counted. Mail-in ballots postmarked by election day can continue to arrive and be counted until November 20th, and if there is an issue with a ballot, elections officials will do their best to contact the voter and fix the problem. Signing up on WheresMyBallot.com will ensure that you receive notifications about the status of your ballot.

Dec. 5 is the deadline for the Ventura County Elections Office to certify the election. That’s when we will definitely know the outcome in our state and local races. You can monitor election progress for Ventura County at VenturaVote.org, and for California at www.sos.ca.gov/elections.

For the presidential race there are some additional important dates: Dec. 8 is the deadline for states to notify Congress who their electors will be; Dec. 14 the electors meet in their state and cast their ballots; Dec. 23 Congress receives the electors’ votes; January 3rd the new Congress is sworn in; Jan. 6 Congress counts the electoral votes and certifies the winner; and then, on Jan. 20, at noon, the new presidential term begins.

So if we don’t know all the results on election night, that’s fine; it just means the process is working as it should, counting every vote.

Judy Murphy

Ojai

Post Election Process

Once the election polls close, voters can be assured that the election offices will remain active to process all the ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 Ballots properly postmarked will be counted at the elections office through Nov. 20.

Ballots that are received at the elections office are removed from their envelopes, unfolded and prepared to be processed through the scan readers. During this process, there may be ballot envelopes that are unsigned or damaged that need to be handled by an election official.

Election officials will also use the 17 days after elections to process provisional ballots, first time voter who registered on election day, and verify signatures. Further, if a ballot has been received and was not signed, the elections office will attempt to reach that voter and allow the voter to visit the elections office and add the signature to the envelope; the bar code tracking allow for contacting the voter while keeping the ballot private in the envelop.

Voters should be assured that the outcome of local city council, school board, board of supervisors, and special district may not be finalized for several days following the election. Voters may visit VenturaVote.org for the updates regularly posted by Ventura County election officials. Statewide propositions will be found at www.sos.ca.gov/elections.

Kathy Morgan

Ventura