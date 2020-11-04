PHOTO: The Maria Fire from Sulphur Mountain Road trail (facing south). Photo by Shannon Penrith. 10:00 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

College fair goes virtual

A free virtual college fair with 608 colleges and universities from the United States and the world will take place online on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Sessions with college spokespeople, counselors and admissions personnel go into the evening as late as 10 p.m. Details and registration are online at virtualcollegefairs.org/events/7/exhibitors.

Register for Advanced Placement tests by Nov. 6

All tests for Advanced Placement classes are given in May each year. The deadline for registering for May 2021 exams is Nov. 6. Students enrolled in AP classes can check with their teachers or school counselors for details or check online at apstudents.collegeboard.org.

Ventura Water seeking input, possible water rate changes

Ventura Water is seeking input from city residents through a new website as part of a water and wastewater rate study.

In an Oct. 14 statement to the public, Ventura Water reported, “The Ventura Water Commission, in partnership with City Staff, is currently evaluating potential changes to current water and wastewater rates and will recommend proposed rate changes to City Council in early 2021.”

Details and an online survey are online at www.venturawaterrates.net.

Upcoming meetings regarding potential water rate changes are scheduled for:

Montalvo Community Council, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting details online at montalvocc.wordpress.com

College Area Community Council, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., meeting details online at collegeareacouncil.com/wp/

East Area Community Council, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., meeting details online at www.eastventura.org

County gets first Latina Chief Public Defender

On Oct. 20, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors named Claudia Bautista Chief Public Defender. She takes over the position following the retirement of Todd Howeth.

Bautista joined the public defender’s office in 2001 and served as deputy public defender until 2014, when she was promoted to supervisor. In 2016 she was promoted to Chief Deputy Public Defender and in 2017 she was promoted to Assistant Public Defender.

“I am excited to be appointed Ventura County’s First Latina Public Defender. An American dream come true,” said Bautista. Born in Mexico, she grew up in Southern California and received her bachelor’s degree at University of California, Los Angeles and her law degree from the University of Wisconsin.

The public defender’s office provides those unable to afford their own attorney with representation in criminal, juvenile, mental health and probate matters.

Causes of Easy and Maria Fires released

On Oct. 22, the Ventura County Fire Department issued statements regarding the findings of cause for both the Maria Fire and Easy Fire, which burned in different areas of the county in October 2019.

The Maria Fire, which started on Oct. 31 on a ridgetop in Santa Paula, burned for about a week and scorched just under 10,000 acres. The detailed cause was listed as “equipment failure on electrical distribution lines owned and operated by California Resources Corp. (CRC).” CRC is a local oil and gas drilling company that recently filed for bankruptcy protection in the state. Investigators found an “electrical conductor separated and contacted a metal pipe on the ground.”

The Easy Fire was caused by “equipment failure on an electrical transmission line” which was owned and operated by Southern California Edison. The Easy Fire started on Oct. 30 in an open space area of the Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District, and over two weeks burned about 1,800 acres and damaged two structures. Investigators determined the fire started as a result of “an insulator” that was “attached to high-voltage power lines swung into a steel power pole.”