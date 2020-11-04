ORIGIN EXHIBIT RECEPTION AND AWARDS CEREMONY Friday, Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m. Celebrate the opening the current exhibit called “Origin” exploring themes of source, ancestry and motive for the artists to reflect on their creative beginnings, family histories and how it impacts their work today. Questions? gallery@vcartscouncil.org. Exhibition is online at: https://vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/origin/ . Pictured: A Journey Filled With Hope, Kathy Copsey, acrylic with texture on canvas, 24 x 30 inches, $2,000

Thursday – Nov. 5

CHARTING THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: COVID-19 IMPACTS ON VENTURA COUNTY 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Center for Economic Research (CERF) at California Lutheran University will host this in depth analysis and discussion on the impacts of the pandemic, recovering, how the political landscape impacts the region and more. Discussion will be moderated by Marni Brook, director of lending at Women’s Economic Ventures and includes Matthew Fienup, executive director of CERF who will present an annual analysis of the county’s economic performance and future projections in addition to a report on the state and country’s economies. The panel will include leaders from small business, education and healthcare with Dan Walters, currently a columnist with CalMatters, a nonprofit journalistic organization. Walters has been a journalist for six decades and has worked for the Wall Street Journal, the Sacramento Bee and Sacramento Union. $55. $10 discount prior to No. 1. Register online at: CLUCERF.org. For more information, email cerf@callutheran.edu.

HOME SOLAR, ELECTRIC VEHICLES, AND BATTERY SYSTEMS: AFFORDABLE OPTIONS FOR YOUR LIFESTYLE 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. FREE online webinar will demonstrate 40 plug-in hybrid and pure Electric Vehicle (EV) options along with information on charging at home or on the road, and financial incentives and lease offerings. The webinar will also cover solar and battery system basics and is designed for an audience that wants to explore “driving on sunshine” – charging EVs at home from solar systems. Hosted by the Community Environmental Council. Details and registration are online HERE.

DISTANT HEALING AND MEDITATION 5:30 p.m. FREE. The first Thursday of each month join Healing in American for this centering and healing virtual gathering to create a healing vortex for families, friends and the planet. Details and registration is online HERE.

Friday – Nov. 6

HIKE RANCHO VENTURA LAND TRUST Nov. 6 and 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to explore the rolling hills and vistas of the land trust on two self-guided tours. Two trail options include a two mile round-trip hike to the peak at Two Trees (moderate,advanced), A second option is an east to moderate four mile loop into Barlow Canyon visiting the Restoration Site where the land trust is planting native Oak and Sycamore trees. $25 per person, $60 for a family. Details and registration is online HERE.

21st ANNUAL OJAI FILM FESTIVAL Through Nov. 15, various times. 77 films will be screened online including animations, short and feature length documentaries. The festival will include the Focus Earth film series showing environmental films as well as highlighting southern California filmmakers with 12 Gold Coast films. $3-$50 for individual films or packages. The festival also includes seminars and special programs. Tickets and more information online HERE. www.ojaifilmfestival.com

ORIGIN EXHIBITION RECEPTION AND AWARDS 5:30 p.m. The exhibition is live online now but the public is asked to join in on Zoom for an opening celebration. The exhibit is online HERE. https://vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/origin/ Questions? gallery@vcartscouncil.org

Saturday – Nov. 7

VENTURA COUNTY FARM DAY Virtual Explore local farms from your own home in celebration of this year’s farm day. Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) hosts this annual event that has been adapted for the pandemic. Details and tours will be online at: https://www.venturacountyfarmday.com

FREE HANDS-ON DRIP IRRIGATION CLASS 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The UC Master Gardener Program of Ventura county is hosting a class for learning tips and techniques for drip irrigation in the home landscape. The hands-on event will be taught by Ventura County Master Gardeners. Sponsored by Calleguas Municipal Water District Face coverings and gloves must be worn and social distancing will be adhered to. Museum of Ventura, Santa Paula Agricultural Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. To register: https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32198

BORDERLINE MEMORIAL 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. On the second anniversary of the tragic shooting that occurred at the Borderline Bar and Grill that led to the deaths of 12 people, the public is invited to gather, reflect on, honor and remember those impacted. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be followed. There will be representatives of various support organizations, as well as the courthouse facility dog, Star, providing emotional support and resources. Healing Garden at Conejo Creek Park North, 1379 E. Janss Rd. Thousand Oaks.

DESTINATION ANIMATION SEMINAR 4 p.m. Learn about creating a dynamic animated film through professionals in the sector in this online seminar. Carol Karol-Crowther, an instructor at Santa Monica City College in the Academy of Entertainment and Technology, will review eleven animations with attendees and discuss the films and creative process with the filmmakers. She is a member of the Short Films and Animation Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Hosted by the Ojai Film Festival. The Ojai Film Festival also offers a Cinematographer Seminar with Steven Porter ASC on Saturday, November 7, and a seminar on Indie Filmmaking with Michelle Danner on Sunday, November 8. $10. Registration online HERE.

Sunday – Nov. 8

THE FEELING THROUGH EXPERIENCE 4 p.m. A film by Doug Roland shares a story of a deaf-blind man. The Ojai Film Festival with the Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults is bringing two online screenings – Sunday, Nov. 8, 4 p.m. and Nov. 9, 10 a.m. A special screening will take place after the Nov. 8 screening. $10. Details and tickets online HERE.

Monday – Nov. 9

STREAMING VIRTUAL CINEMA The Oxnard Film Society presents 19 unique films from around the globe for in home streaming. Ticket cost supports the society. $4.99-$12 per film. www.oxnardfilmsociety.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM 10th ANNUAL FINE ART AUCTION Nov. 9 – Nov. 22. The largest fundraiser for the Santa Paula Art Museum is online this year. Bidding for the art auction opens Monday, Nov. 9 on 20 amazing art pieces from famous local historical artists including Jessie Arms Botke, Cornelis Botke and Douglas Shively and well as contemporary artists such as Kevin Gleason, Susan Petty, Gail Pidduck and many more. Preregistration is required for online bidding at: www.bidsquare.com/auction-house/santa-paula-art-museum. A raffle is also part of the event with tickets for $50, to win one of two paintings by Jessie Arms Botke. Preview the paintings and buy raffle tickets online at: www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/raffle. The Santa Paula Art Museum’s 10th Annual Fine Art Auction is sponsored by Ventura County Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Santa Paula, Bank of the Sierra, and Limoneira. Questions? Please contact the Museum by calling (805) 525-5554, or email info@santapaulaartmuseum.org.

Tuesday – Nov. 10

JOIN THE VENTURA COUNTY ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY FREE The society is offering free trial memberships during the pandemic. For details and more information email vcas.publicity1@gmail.com and tell them you read about this offer online HERE.

Wednesday – Nov. 11

28th ANNUAL SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Every Wednesday in November bring new toys to the contactless toy collection for toy drive hosted by Ventura County Fire Departments, ABC7 and Toys for Tots. Toy collection locations offering drive through options are at The Collection of Riverpark, in the parking lot off the 101 freeway. More information is online at: vcfd.org/sparkoflove to be donated to local children and teens.

CANCER PREVENTION SEMINAR 5:30 p.m. FREE This Zoom seminar is hosted by Community Memorial Health System and will offer the latest clinical recommendations for preventing cancer during the pandemic including whether screenings should be postponed, ongoing importance of early detection, alternative testing options and how screening is being done safely. Online registration is required at cmhshealth.org/rsvp.

Thursday – Nov. 12

BUSINESSES WITH HEART 10 a.m. A Zoom seminar to inform local businesses both about improving the marketing of their work but also how they can help local youth with internships and more. Attendees will also be hearing from youth advocate, Denise Goodman, about the importance of jobs, BWH members including Pizza Man Dan’s, as well as leadership from Homes with Heart VC, Judy Webber, Jaci Johnson and Rosa Mendez. Registration is online HERE. https://homeswithheartvc.org/bwh/

UNITED WAY SPIRIT AWARDS 6-7 p.m. Virtual event celebrating the work of and to support the United Way of Ventura County. $50-$150. Details and registration is online HERE. https://app.mobilecause.com/form/rVy6eA?vid=dp0zb

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Opening to the public on Nov. 6. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. The famed auto museum will reopen every weekend, Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Masks and social distancing required; visitors will have their temperatures taken prior to entry. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY Nov. 6-8 via Zoom. In this beloved family musical, Stanley Lambchop wakes up one day to find that he has become two-dimensional, and travels across the world to try to get back to his 3D self. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Sunday, Nov. 8, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Second Sunday Art Market will have handcrafted jewelry, decor, pottery and more from local artists. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m.: Mosaic ornament class taught by Melissa Welch. Space is limited; sign up at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com. Through Nov. 30: A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Nov. 5-Dec. 21. The Ojai Invitational 2020: The Ceramics Show, with works by Wyatt Amend, Beth Katz, Travis Kennedy, Elizabeth Orleans, Peter Shire, Diane Silver, Sandra Torres, Lynda Weinman and Beatrice Wood. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark grounds and gardens are now open to visitors for outdoor, COVID-compliant walking tours on weekends; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Docent-led tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle at Rancho Camulos will be offered on weekends starting on Nov. 7. Masks and social distancing are required; groups may have no more than six people. Situated on Highway 126 two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Nov. 9-22: Fine Art Auction Fundraiser, hosted online. Bid on 20 stunning works of art by famous Santa Paula artists, including Jessie Arms Botke, Douglas Shively, Gail Pidduck and more. Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

ZERO HOUR Nov. 6-8. A one-person play focusing on the wild ride that was the life of Broadway actor (<em>The Producers, Fiddler on the Roof</em>) Zero Mostel. Starring John Mederios and streamed live from the Conejo Players Theatre. Playwright Jim Brochu will be available to answer questions online following the last show on Nov. 8. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org

AUDITIONS

LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC Nov. 9-11. Conejo Players Theatre seeks actors for its production of Arlene Hutton’s original play about two people who meet on an eastbound train in 1940. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Performances Jan. 22-24, 2021. For audition materials and more information, visit www.conejoplayers.org/last-train-nibroc.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY Through Nov. 30: Audio broadcast of McReele by Stephen Belber available on demand. Free. Through Nov. 5: Audio broadcast of America Night: The Ballad of Juan Jose, available on demand. Free. www.rubicontheatre.org.

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER Through Nov. 18. Two virtual acting classes will be offered at SPTC this fall. Monologue Mania (Mondays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 12-Nov. 16) is an adult acting class taught by Taylor Kasch. Teen Talk (Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 14-Nov. 18) for ages 13-19 will be taught by Jessi May Stevenon. Class sizes limited. For registration and more information, visit www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/acting-classes.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series. Photo by Glover-Burk Photography

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Joshua Escobar and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Nov. 14. Diverse works by Janet Black, Christopher King, Michelle Nosco, Darlene Roker and Laura Walter. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. The museum is now open for visitors; remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 9. Fall Members Show, with works by more than a dozen BAA artists. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum in Oxnard reopened to the public on Oct. 17, with a display of cars, memorabilia, a model railroad and more. The museum is open weekends, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; the last tour is at 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened Oct. 16: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Mending the Divide, Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

realART Opened Oct. 4. The Postcard Show with handmade postcards donated by artists from all over the world. All proceeds donated to Act Blue. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Opened Nov. 3: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection. Opening in November: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 21: Neighbors, more than 70 large portraits taken by photographer John Raymond Mireles. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VICTORIA AVE. AT MOON DRIVE, VENTURA Through Dec. 14. The Ventura County Arts Council presents a new exhibit of local work at a brand-new location, where art will be showcased in three storefront windows. vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 16. Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, challenging the viewer’s assumptions about race, gender and sexuality; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.