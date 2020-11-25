FIRESTICK POTTERY Nov. 27-29. Outdoor art show and sale to benefit charities in the Ojai Valley, with handmade ceramics and other gifts. 1804 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-272-8760, firestickpottery.com.

Wednesday – Nov. 25

FREE HOT MEAL 11-11:30 a.m. For those in need of a hot meal. Provided by the Ventura County Rescue Mission, 234 E. 6th St., Oxnard.

28th ANNUAL SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE Through Dec. 24 the Ventura and Oxnard City Fire Departments, with Ventura County Fire Department, ABC7 and Toys for Tots again are collaborating to bring joy to kids this holiday season through a massive toy drive. Bring new, unwrapped toys, books, sports equipment or gift cards to be donated to local kids and teens. Donations can be dropped off at Ventura City Fire Headquarters, 1425 Dowell Drive, Ventura. Due to the pandemic donations will not be accepted at fire stations. Donations are also accepted at The Collection of Riverpark in the parking lot off the 101 freeway. Firefighters will be collecting donations on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The public can donate via credit card to the Ventura County Professional Firefighters Association Charity Fund. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children and are tax deductible. TIN # 47-2253294. To learn more about Spark of Love, visit www.vcfd.org/sparkoflove/

Thursday – Nov. 26

VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE entry in celebration of Thanksgiving. Leashed dogs are welcome. COVID protocols in place. Ventura Botanical Gardens, 557 S. Poli St., Ventura. www.venturabotanicalgardens.com

Friday – Nov. 27

PANDEMIC IMPACT ARTIST SURVEY The final day of a survey to determine impacts of the pandemic on artists and others in the creative sector. Californians for the Arts is dedicated to providing effective advocacy tools for those working in the for-profit and non-profit creative industries. This year it is especially important to hear from you about the pandemic’s impact on your ability to make a living, in full or in part, as a creative worker. The survey is online HERE.

Saturday – Nov. 28

DUDLEY HOUSE OUTDOOR MARKETPLACE Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 29., 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. COVID protocols will be strictly followed at this outdoor sale planned in place of the annual holiday boutique to benefit the historic Dudley House, 197 N. Ashwood, Ventura (Corner of Loma Vista and Ashwood. For information call 805-746-4317 or 805-641-3563 or visit www.dudleyhouse.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS SPECTACULAR Through Jan. 2 Cruise through the festive holiday display. With some displays standing at over 40 feet in height Holidays in Your Car also includes spectacular installations of projection mapping, a technique that involves high-end projectors casting computer-generated images onto sets, arches, and surfaces to create memories that will last a lifetime. Ventura County Fairgrounds, Details and tickets are online HERE.

FESTIVE BOUTIQUE 4-7 p.m. Celebrate the grand opening of a new local shop with clothing and products ethically made by artisans in India and Nepal as well as locally made jewelry and other items. Live music and refreshments. Mud Lotus Store, 305 E. Matilija Ste. G, Ojai.

LITTLE UNICORNS Little Unicorns is for young LGBTQ+, questioning, and allies ages 9-12 that meets once a month on the last Saturday. The group will discuss relevant issues and provide support in a safe, healthy and relaxed atmosphere. Hosted by Diversity Collective. Sign up online HERE.

Monday – Nov. 30

FREE CORONAVIRUS TESTING 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hosted by Ventura County. Every Monday through Dec. 28. No cost, no appointment. Sarzotti Park, 510 Park Road, Ojai. More testing locations and dates are listed online HERE.

Tuesday – Dec. 1

WORLD AIDS DAY 2-6 p.m. Hosted by Quilt Project Gold Coast the public is invited to view the Quilt display and a candlelight vigil at dusk to remember those lost to AIDS. The Quilt Project Gold Coast was formed in 2018 in light of a spike in AIDS cases in Ventura County to raise awareness. Please wear your mask and practice social distance. Ventura City Hall, front steps, 501 Poli St., Ventura. For more information, please contact Quilt Project Gold Coast at (805) 569-0561.

All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

THE BELLE OF AMHERST Nov. 27-29 streamed online. In this one-woman play, the reclusive poet Emily Dickinson considers her life and work. Pay what you can. Presented by Conejo Players Theatre, www.conejoplayers.org/belle-amherst-0.

ESTELLA SCROOGE Nov. 28-Jan. 3, 2021 streamed online. A mashup of Charles Dickens classics with a modern musical twist that’s perfect for the whole family. $29.99-$49.99. www.rubicontheatre.org/estella-scrooge.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Dec. 1-Jan. 16: Elemental Dreams, jewelry and sculpture crafted in ceramic, glass, metal and wood. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A PARIS LOVE STORY Available through Nov. 29 online. Hershey Felder stars as Claude Debussy in this theatrical production about the famous composer and his adventures in Paris. Originally streamed live from Florence. $55. www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series.

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY Through Nov. 30. Audio broadcast of McReele by Stephen Belber available on demand. Free. www.rubicontheatre.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series. Photo by Glover-Burk Photography

TWO ASIANS DATING Premiered Nov. 21 via YouTube. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse presents this sweet original romance about two divorced people dealing with identity and culture while taking baby steps into a new relationship. Part of CSP’s Voices Not Heard project. skywayplayhouse.org.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 31: Throwing Shade, featuring the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Oct. 26. Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/origin/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 16: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. Through Dec. 31: John Keenan: Ceramic Journeys. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 29: Receive a piece of pottery handmade by a local artist free with $25 purchase. One gift per customer; while supplies last. Through Jan. 11, 2021: Members Choice Seaside, with works by several BAA artists depicting local sights and sentiments. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Dec. 31: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Nov. 30: A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 21. The Ojai Invitational 2020: The Ceramics Show, with works by Wyatt Amend, Beth Katz, Travis Kennedy, Elizabeth Orleans, Peter Shire, Diane Silver, Sandra Torres, Lynda Weinman and Beatrice Wood. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark grounds and gardens are now open to visitors for outdoor, COVID-compliant walking tours of the landmark and docent-led tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle. Open weekends; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required; groups may have no more than six people. Situated on Highway 126 two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through Nov. 30: Dia de los Muertos youth art exhibit. Opened Nov. 3: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection. Opening in November: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

VICTORIA AVE. AT MOON DRIVE, VENTURA Through Dec. 14. The Ventura County Arts Council presents a new exhibit of local work at a brand-new location, where art will be showcased in three storefront windows. vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Jan. 14, 2021: Viewing Ventura: A Group Exhibit. Through Dec. 23: Ceramics by Martha Picciotti and Holiday Artisan Market. Opened Nov. 14: Pulp Gallery (drawing and other works on paper). Through Dec. 16: Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, challenging the viewer’s assumptions about race, gender and sexuality; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.