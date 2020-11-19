SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES THROUGH ONLINE HOLIDAY MARKETS Several galleries, nonprofits and other groups are putting together virtual holiday markets to help you find the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season while supporting local artisans, makers and creators all from the comfort and safety of your home. Pictured WEV Virtual Shop Local Market: Linear Suspension Pendant by claudia A. designs; Punny Fruit Greeting Cards by Alenarieca Design Studio; Resin Cutting Board by Red Brick Art.

Vita Art Center | Through Dec. 23, Live online HERE.

Focus on the Masters | Nov. 20 – Nov. 29, online HERE.

Virtual Shop Local Market | Nov. 17-Dec. 13 Hosted by Women’s Economic Ventures online HERE.

Thursday – Nov. 19

ANTIBODY TESTING 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The second round of antibody testing (different from the ongoing PCR virus testing, nasal swab) is wrapping up in Ventura County. This is a blood test used to determine whether an individual has been exposed to the virus and has developed antibodies. Testing is FREE, the general public is welcome, no appointment or I.D. is required. Test results are private and HIPAA compliant. Results will provide important information for policy makers as the County moves to re-open elementary schools and as it contemplates a broader re-reopening of businesses.” Results will be available to the test participant within 24-48 hours online or by smartphone. Thursday, Nov. 19: Ojai – Meiner’s Oaks: Redemption Church, 190 E. El Roblar Dr., 93023. Friday, Nov. 20: Fillmore, Shiells Park, 649 C St. More information is online at: www.VenturaCountyRecovers.org/antibody or call the office of Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin: (805) 482-1904.

SENIOR BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION 2 p.m. Birthdays during the pandemic don’t have to be boring. A Birthday celebration on Zoom for those 65 and over who are celebrating a November birthday. RSVP by calling 805-497-0189 or email at info@seniorconcerns.org.

POP-UP BOUTIQUE AND DONATION DRIVE 2-5 p.m. The Channel Islands Gulls is hosting a shopping boutique and donation drive to benefit Ventura County based charities. Bring clothes for the clothing drive for Forever Fund, which works to prevent child trafficking and to rescue and help child trafficking victims in the U.S. and abroad. For more information call: 805-382-1644, or online HERE. Seabridge Marina Center, 1601 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard.

REKINDLE YOUR INNER LIGHT 4 p.m. FREE. A guided meditation to help you in staying grounded and finding balance at these changing times to foster more love and light in your life. Details and registration is online HERE.

A TOWN HALL ON THE PENDING EVICTION CRISIS 4-6 p.m. The community has been impacted by the pandemic and the resulting economic recession making the long standing need for affordable housing, accessibility, equity and justice even more pressing. Eviction moratoriums are nearing an end and unemployment rates remain high. This town hall event, moderated by Dr. Sunghee Nam of the Sociology Department at CSUCI, will explore how vulnerable communities will be affected and what will happen next. Panelists will offer different background, insights and perspectives. Scheduled panelists include Amy Duganne, program manager of landlord engagement with the United Way of Ventura County; Tracy McAulay, management analyst in the Community Development Division with Ventura County; Carolyn Merina Mullin, Executive director at OPAC, Maria Navarro policy advocate at CAUSE. Details and registration online HERE. Attendees can register and join the town hall via phone but must register first by calling: 805-385-8147.

EVENING OF HOPE 6:30 p.m. A virtual variety show to benefit the Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation. Streaming live on facebook @VCFJC.Foundation. Requests for assistance with domestic violence restraining orders have increased 125%, and 90% for assistance involving sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse referrals. Scheduled performances include REO Speedwagon, Tower of Power, Ignition, special guest Gregg Bissonette and The Reddcoats, and more. Details and tickets are online HERE.

Friday – Nov. 20

MARINE SANCTUARY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The meeting of the NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting is open to the public and will be conducted online. Discussions and updates on the sanctuary management plan are part of the agenda. Webinar ID number: 982-807-035. Details and meeting registration is online HERE.

ART DAY WITH AIMEE 2 p.m. FREE. Create a mixed media assemblage box honoring transgender siblings for Transgender Day of Remembrance. COVID guidelines in effect. RSVP: rainbowumbrella@diversitycollective.com Community Resource Center, 2471 Portola Rd., Ventura.

UNDYING LIGHT 7-9 p.m. The 5th Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance hosted by The Diversity Collective. Streaming on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Diversity Collective VC. More information is online HERE.

Saturday – Nov. 21

SHOP SIMI VALLEY FA LA LA LA LOCAL Through Dec. 6 The Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce is working to promote shopping at local businesses and is offering an opportunity for local shoppers to enter to win prizes including $1000 in gift certificates to a Simi Valley business of their choice. Bring your receipts from shopping at local businesses to the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 40 W. Cochran St., Simi Valley, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2-4 p.m., or Monday, Dec. 7 , 3-7 p.m. The winners will be announced via live broadcast on December 9th and also contacted via email. For a complete list of rules, please visit the Simi Valley Chamber website at simichamber.org. For more information, call the Chamber office at 805-526-3900.

INSPIRATION AND INFLUENCE Tours at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m, Reserve your 45 minute tour of the current exhibition at the Santa Paula Museum of Art with artists Duane Dammeyer and Rima Muna as your tour guides who will discuss the process of creating and the meaning behind the pieces. Reservation required online HERE.

Sunday – Nov. 22

FINAL DAY OF ONLINE ART AUCTION ends at 4 p.m. Bid on 20 beautiful works of art to benefit the Santa Paula Art Museum. All proceeds raised from the event benefit the Santa Paula Art Museum and the thousands of children, families, and adults that the Museum serves through its educational programs every year. Auction is online at: www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/event/auction.

HIP HOP MINDSET THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Drive up and Drop off your donations of canned food items, rolls, gravy mix, cake mix, pies, and all the other good things that are part of a holiday meal to help local families in need. Face coverings required. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.

9th ANNUAL CAN-TREE FOOD DRIVE Ventura County FoodShare is again hosting a food drive that will culminate in hundreds of trees built from collected canned food, but this time it’s homebased. Families and businesses can build a tree at their home or business. Each tree usually takes about 600-800 cans. FoodShare is offering various ways to participate from sponsoring a tree, to getting help building one when you donate funds for the canned food. Get creative and you might win one of thirteen awards. Some of the largest trees will be selected for viewing at the Holidays in Your Car event at the Ventura County Fairground, Nov. 22-Jan. 22. Registration deadline is Dec. 7. Details and sign up information is online HERE.

SPARK OF LOVE SPAGHETTI DINNER 5- 8 p.m. Peirano’s Market and Delicatessen in Ventura is partnering with Ventura City Fire to raise funds for the annual toy drive. Ten percent all dinner sales will benefit the Spark of Love holiday toy drive. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 805-628-9028, or by emailing shanon@peiranosmarket.com. Peirano’s Market and Delicatessen, 204 E. Main St., Ventura. www.peiranosmarket.com.

Monday – Nov. 23

VIEWING OF AIDS MEMORIAL QUILT OF THE GOLD COAST 2-5 p.m. View the AIDS Memorial Quilt made by the Quilt Project Gold Coast as part of local events leading up to World AIDS Day on Dec. 1. See the quilt and visit the information table on Nov. 23 at the front steps of Ventura City Hall, 501 Poli St., Ventura. For more information, please contact Quilt Project Gold Coast at 805-569-0561.

LUNCH AND LOCAL SHOPPING 3-7:30 p.m. Enjoy fresh, organic sandwiches by Chef Owen Hanavan and Omar Uribe while you browse an outdoor holiday art sale with local vendors offering jewelry, essential oils, crystals and more. Love Social Cafe, 205 N. Signal St. Ojai.

Wednesday – Nov. 25

28th ANNUAL SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE Through Dec. 24 the Ventura and Oxnard City Fire Departments, with Ventura County Fire Department, ABC7 and Toys for Tots again are collaborating to bring joy to kids this holiday season through a massive toy drive. Bring new, unwrapped toys, books, sports equipment or gift cards to be donated to local kids and teens. Donations can be dropped off at Ventura City Fire Headquarters, 1425 Dowell Drive, Ventura. Due to the pandemic donations will not be accepted at fire stations. Donations are also accepted at The Collection of Riverpark in the parking lot off the 101 freeway. Firefighters will be collecting donations on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The public can donate via credit card to the Ventura County Professional Firefighters Association Charity Fund. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children and are tax deductible. TIN # 47-2253294. To learn more about Spark of Love, visit www.vcfd.org/sparkoflove/

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

A PARIS LOVE STORY Sunday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m. Online Hershey Felder stars as Claude Debussy in this theatrical production about the famous composer and his adventures in Paris. Streamed live from Florence. $55. www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Nov. 23-29: Receive a piece of pottery handmade by a local artist free with $25 purchase. One gift per customer; while supplies last. Through Jan. 11, 2021: Members Choice Seaside, with works by several BAA artists depicting local sights and sentiments. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER Nov. 20-22 via YouTube Live. What happens after night falls? Grandmas roller skate, vampires get literary and other delightful things take place in this fanciful comedy streamed live on YouTube. $13-25. www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=77

TWO ASIANS DATING Premiering Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. via YouTube. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse presents this sweet original romance about two divorced people dealing with identity and culture while taking baby steps into a new relationship. Part of CSP’s Voices Not Heard project. skywayplayhouse.org.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY Through Nov. 30. Audio broadcast of McReele by Stephen Belber available on demand. Free. www.rubicontheatre.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series. Photo by Glover-Burk Photography

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Mary Kay Rummel and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 31: Throwing Shade, featuring the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. The museum is now open for MVC members only; reservations required. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ALBINGER ARCHEOLOGICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. Next door to Mission San Buenaventura, this museum features artifacts and excavations spanning 3,500 years of local history. Groups no larger than 6 people will be allowed; social distancing and masks required. 113 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-658-4726.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 16: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. Through Dec. 31: John Keenan: Ceramic Journeys. Through Nov. 21: Natural Wonders, featuring ceramics by Lauren Hanson (Beato Gallery). 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. The museum is now open for visitors; remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Dec. 31: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Monday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m.: Orizomegami (Japanese dyed and folded paper) class taught by Holly Woolson, held outside; social distancing and masks required. Through Nov. 30: A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 21. The Ojai Invitational 2020: The Ceramics Show, with works by Wyatt Amend, Beth Katz, Travis Kennedy, Elizabeth Orleans, Peter Shire, Diane Silver, Sandra Torres, Lynda Weinman and Beatrice Wood. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark grounds and gardens are now open to visitors for outdoor, COVID-compliant walking tours of the landmark and docent-led tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle. Open weekends; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required; groups may have no more than six people. Situated on Highway 126 two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 22: Fine Art Auction Fundraiser, hosted online. Bid on 20 stunning works of art by famous Santa Paula artists, including Jessie Arms Botke, Douglas Shively, Gail Pidduck and more. Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through Nov. 30: Dia de los Muertos youth art exhibit. Opened Nov. 3: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection. Opening in November: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. Virtual reception and gourmet salt tasting on Thursday, Nov. 19, 4:30 p.m. via Zoom; $10 tasting kits available for pickup at 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 21: Neighbors, more than 70 large portraits taken by photographer John Raymond Mireles. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VICTORIA AVE. AT MOON DRIVE, VENTURA Through Dec. 14. The Ventura County Arts Council presents a new exhibit of local work at a brand-new location, where art will be showcased in three storefront windows. vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Jan. 14, 2021: Viewing Ventura: A Group Exhibit. Through Dec. 23: Ceramics by Martha Picciotti and Holiday Artisan Market. Opened Nov. 14: Pulp Gallery (drawing and other works on paper). Through Dec. 16: Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, challenging the viewer’s assumptions about race, gender and sexuality; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.