CULTURE INSIGHTS AND ENTR’ACTE | Tour of India Festival Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. The Tour of India Festival with the New West Symphony offers this performance of Gingger Shankar on a double violin along with insights on Indian culture and stories from her famous musical family. Shankar is the only woman virtuoso on the double violin. The performance will weave in the origins of yoga with asana and mudra demonstrations and a Bharatanatayam dance performance by Arun Mathai with violinist Kiran Athreya. Pictured: Gingger Shankar. More information and tickets are online HERE.

Thursday – Nov. 12

BUSINESSES WITH HEART 10 a.m. A Zoom seminar to inform local businesses both about improving the marketing of their work but also how they can help local youth with internships and more. Attendees will also be hearing from youth advocate, Denise Goodman, about the importance of jobs, BWH members including Pizza Man Dan’s, as well as leadership from Homes with Heart VC, Judy Webber, Jaci Johnson and Rosa Mendez. Registration is online HERE.

UNITED WAY SPIRIT AWARDS 6-7 p.m. Virtual event celebrating the work of and benefiting the United Way of Ventura County. $50-$150. Details and registration is online HERE.

Friday – Nov. 13

NONSURGICAL DECOMPRESSION 8 a.m. FREE. Dr. Nicholas Houston with Disc Injury Specialists of California will discuss a safe and noninvasive method of treating pain associated with bulging or herniated discs or pinched nerves in the neck or back. A Business at Breakfast virtual meeting of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. Registration is online HERE.

LAKE PIRU SPLASH DASH Register through Nov. 15 then Walk/Run Nov. 20-30 You choose the time to complete this 5K run/walk event to benefit groundwater improvement programs. Plan your walk or run at the Lake Piru Recreational Area – you pick the route – or at any other location. Track your progress by snapping selfies and videos to share on the Splash Dash website. Registrants will receive a snazzy insulated tumbler and a finisher’s medal that will be mailed after the event. Funds raised will support imported water purchases to replenish groundwater basin in the Santa Clara River Valley, water supplies used by more than 377,000 people. Registration fees $20-$35. To register and for more information call 805-826-4512 or visit www.unitedsplashdash.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS ORCHESTRAL SUITE 7 p.m. Students of California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) through a multimedia performance using music, theatre, dance, poetry and shadow puppets paint the story of the human and natural history of the Channel Islands. The performance will premiere on YouTube and is directed by Catherine Burris, Ph.D., and KuanFen Liu, D.M.A (Doctor of Musical Arts) both associated professors of Performing Arts at CSUCI. Eight musical compositions by Ashley Hoyer are featured in the show.

Saturday – Nov. 14

VIRTUAL HOMEWALK 2020 Support United Way of Ventura County and finish the 5k run-walk-ride, share photos and videos with #HomeWalkAtHome then at 5 p.m. join in online for live entertainment from Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, players, Coach Sean McVay and more. Register online HERE. Use Team Name: UW of Ventura County and Team Captains: Amy Duganne Mitchel Sloan. More information is online HERE.

KISS THE GROUND 6:30 p.m. FREE. Start parking at 5:30 p.m. First come first served, space is limited for this FREE drive-in documentary screening by Ojai based film makers Rebecca and Josh Tickell about the ways regenerative agriculture can replace the current high pesticide, highly industrialized commercial agricultural sector in the United States. Narrated by Woody Harrelson the film dives into the science of soil and history of chemical pesticides and shows a way forward that is better for people, all wildlife and the planet. Watch from your car, or bring chairs to watch near your car, listen with FM radio in your car or portable radio. Masks required when outside vehicles. Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopa Hwy., Ojai. https://kissthegroundmovie.com. Unable to make the screening? Watch for $1.00 through the Ojai Film Festival – details online HERE.

Sunday – Nov. 15

GUIDED GETTY CENTER ART TOUR 10-11:30 a.m. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County is offering limited spots for a private virtual tour of the Getty Center highlights led by an official docent of the center. Enjoy a mimosa or your morning cup of Joe while viewing the amazing art and grounds of the Getty. $50 per person. All proceeds benefits BBBSVC. Registration is online HERE.

GALA NIGHTS 6 p.m. FREE. The annual fundraiser for the High Street Arts Center in Moorpark goes online this year and will be hosted by Zack Krone. Join the crew for a behind the scenes look into the center and explore the online auction to support the ongoing operations and offerings of concerts, performances, comedy and work to open the arts to youth. Details online HERE.

Monday – Nov. 16

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE CLASSES START Classes start for adults ages 50 and over in a wide and intriguing array of topics. Consider Brain Training or dive into the artistry of Bruce Springsteen’s music, explore American short stories and much more. $40 per class. $15 OLLI membership fee. Classes are held through Zoom and training is offered for those just learning the platform. For registration and more information call 805-437-2748 or visit: https://ext.csuci.edu/programs/professional-community-ed/osher-lifelong-

STREAMING CINEMA You pick the time. The Oxnard Film Society offers 14 films streaming online including the Italian comedy Citizens of the World and the New York Times Critics Pick Martin Eden. $4.99/$12 for unlimited viewing per film for three to seven days. Films online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.com.

THE DONALD K. FACCIANO KIDS AUCTION AND GALA Nov. 16 – 19 Benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme this online event will include online experiences and ticket holders will receive a hand delivered box of local treats including wine from Herzog Cellars to enjoy during the Gala. An online auction is also part of the event. For more information and tickets call 805-815-4959 or email apeake@bgcop.org or visit https://bgcop.afrogs.org/#/index

Wednesday – Nov. 18

SHOULD YOU TRUST VACCINES? UNDERSTANDING THE SCIENCE OF PREVENTION 5:30 p.m. FREE Online seminar offered by Community Memorial Healthcare System will explore the important issue of vaccine safety as flu season is upon us in the wake of the pandemic. Moderated by Dr. James Hornstein, chair of the bioethics committee at CMHS. Topics explored will include Are vaccines safe? Can you get sick from getting one? Are vaccines guaranteed to work and who should get vaccinated? CMHS seeks to help the public separate fact from fiction and explain the science behind vaccines. RSVP at: www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp.

Thursday – Nov. 19

SENIOR BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION 2 p.m. Birthdays during the pandemic don’t have to be boring. A Birthday celebration on Zoom for those 65 and over who are celebrating a November birthday. RSVP by calling 805-497-0189 or email at info@seniorconcerns.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS POP-UP BOUTIQUE 2-5 p.m. A festive shopping opportunity that supports local charities. You just might find the perfect gift while browsing wine, baskets, art, jewelry and more. Bring a lightly used donation for Forever Found – items needed include clothes, shoes, toys, games, paintings, jewelry. At the waterfront promenade behind Yolanda’s, 1601 S. Victoria Ave. Oxnard.

REKINDLE YOUR INNER LIGHT 4 p.m. FREE. A guided meditation to help you in staying grounded and finding balance at these changing times to foster more love and light in your life. Details and registration is online HERE.

A TOWN HALL ON THE PENDING EVICTION CRISIS 4-6 p.m. The community has been impacted by the pandemic and the resulting economic recession making the long standing need for affordable housing, accessibility, equity and justice even more pressing. Eviction moratoriums are nearing an end and unemployment rates remain high. This town hall event, moderated by Dr. Sunghee Nam of the Sociology Department at CSUCI, will explore how vulnerable communities will be affected and what will happen next. Panelists will offer different background, insights and perspectives. Scheduled panelists include Amy Duganne, program manager of landlord engagement with the United Way of Ventura County; Tracy McAulay, management analyst in the Community Development Division with Ventura County; Carolyn Merina Mullin, Executive director at OPAC, Maria Navarro policy advocate at CAUSE. Details and registration online HERE. Attendees can register and join the town hall via phone but must register first by calling: 805-385-8147.

EVENING OF HOPE 6:30 p.m. A virtual variety show to benefit the Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation. Streaming live on facebook @VCFJC.Foundation. Requests for assistance with domestic violence restraining orders have increased 125%, and 90% for assistance involving sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse referrals. Scheduled performances include REO Speedwagon, Tower of Power, Ignition, special guest Gregg Bissonette and The Reddcoats, and more. Details and tickets are online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

COVID FAN TUTTE Nov. 14-22. Pacifica Opera Project presents this drive-in production of Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte, reworked with a coronavirus theme, set on a SoCal golf resort and featuring an English translation that’s perfect for the modern day. $60-75. Camarillo United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo. www.pacificoperaproject.com/covidfantutte.

ELITE THEATRE COMPANY Nov. 14-15. Art sale fundraiser featuring work by nine artists and live music. Proceeds benefit The Elite, Fisherman’s Wharf and local artists. Masks required; temperature screening prior to entrance. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Nov. 13-Jan. 11, 2021. Members Choice Seaside, with works by several BAA artists depicting local sights and sentiments. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

VITA ART CENTER Nov. 14-Jan. 14, 2021: Viewing Ventura: A Group Exhibit. Nov. 14-Dec. 23: Ceramics by Martha Picciotti and Holiday Artisan Market. Opening Nov. 14: Pulp Gallery (drawing and other works on paper). The center will host a preview reception on Saturday, Nov. 14, 3-8 p.m. Reservations and masks required. Through Dec. 16: Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS FOR ARTISTS

“ENLIVENING THE MATILIJA WATERSHED” MURAL PROJECT Through Nov. 17. Student artists of Ojai are invited to participate in the painting of a mural of the Matilija Watershed at A Place To Grow Preschool on the corner of North Montgomery and East Aliso streets in Downtown Ojai. Signups required; masks must be worn at all times. Sign up online at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4bafa72fa3f5c52-revitalizing.

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR DRIVE-IN THEATRE Through Nov. 15. Conejo Players Theatre is now accepting video submissions for its holiday production, a socially distanced drive-in concert experience. Holiday songs performed as a solo, duet or trio recorded and sent via video will be accepted through Nov. 15. Performances Dec. 11-13. For video submission form and more information, visit https://www.conejoplayers.org/holiday-spectacular-drive-theatre.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY Through Nov. 30: Audio broadcast of McReele by Stephen Belber available on demand. Free. Through Nov. 5: Audio broadcast of America Night: The Ballad of Juan Jose, available on demand. Free. www.rubicontheatre.org.

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER Through Nov. 18. Two virtual acting classes will be offered at SPTC this fall. Monologue Mania (Mondays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 12-Nov. 16) is an adult acting class taught by Taylor Kasch. Teen Talk (Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 14-Nov. 18) for ages 13-19 will be taught by Jessi May Stevenon. Class sizes limited. For registration and more information, visit www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/acting-classes.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series. Photo by Glover-Burk Photography

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by David Oliveira and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 31: Throwing Shade, featuring the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. The museum is now open for MVC members only; reservations required. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ALBINGER ARCHEOLOGICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. Next door to Mission San Buenaventura, this museum features artifacts and excavations spanning 3,500 years of local history. Groups no larger than 6 people will be allowed; social distancing and masks required. 113 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-658-4726.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Nov. 14. Diverse works by Janet Black, Christopher King, Michelle Nosco, Darlene Roker and Laura Walter. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. The museum is now open for visitors; remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. The famed auto museum will reopen every weekend, Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Masks and social distancing required; visitors will have their temperatures taken prior to entry. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum in Oxnard reopened to the public on Oct. 17, with a display of cars, memorabilia, a model railroad and more. The museum is open weekends, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; the last tour is at 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Dec. 31: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The museum is now open for MVC members only; reservations required. Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Nov. 30. A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 21. The Ojai Invitational 2020: The Ceramics Show, with works by Wyatt Amend, Beth Katz, Travis Kennedy, Elizabeth Orleans, Peter Shire, Diane Silver, Sandra Torres, Lynda Weinman and Beatrice Wood. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark grounds and gardens are now open to visitors for outdoor, COVID-compliant walking tours of the landmark and docent-led tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle. Open weekends; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required; groups may have no more than six people. Situated on Highway 126 two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 22: Fine Art Auction Fundraiser, hosted online. Bid on 20 stunning works of art by famous Santa Paula artists, including Jessie Arms Botke, Douglas Shively, Gail Pidduck and more. Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Opened Nov. 3: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection. Opening in November: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 21: Neighbors, more than 70 large portraits taken by photographer John Raymond Mireles. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VICTORIA AVE. AT MOON DRIVE, VENTURA Through Dec. 14. The Ventura County Arts Council presents a new exhibit of local work at a brand-new location, where art will be showcased in three storefront windows. vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020/.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient, challenging the viewer’s assumptions about race, gender and sexuality; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.