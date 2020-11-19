VenTiki Lounge and Lanai, Best Craft Cocktails
Walking into VenTiki, you could be forgiven for thinking that you’ve stepped into a Shag painting. But there’s more to Ventura’s famed tiki bar than its remarkable midcentury looks. The drinks are strong, but inventive and beautifully balanced; the servers are friendly, efficient and knowledgeable; and the list of premium rums would put Trader Vic himself to shame. This is no mere vintage bar, but a reverent homage to tiki culture par excellence. Photo by @deeelizious
Bakery
1ST PLACE
Bread Basket
83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
805-482-1337, www.breadbasketcake.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Cafe Ficelle
2024 Ventura Blvd., Unit 110, Camarillo 805-312-7155; 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-941-3444
cafeficelle.com
Royal Bakery
4726 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-658-6030
Barbecue
1ST PLACE
Wood Ranch
1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500, woodranch.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Marshall’s Bodacious BBQ
6353 Ventura Blvd. #18, Ventura
805-650-0650, marshallsbodaciousbbq.com
CJ’s BBQ
480 S. Victoria Ave., #B, Oxnard
805-815-3024, cjsbbq.com
Beer Tap Selection
1ST PLACE
Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Barrelhouse 101
545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-0906, barrelhouse101.com
Ojai Beverage Company
655 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-646-1700, ojaibevco.com
Bloody Mary
1ST PLACE
Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Brophy Bros.
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-639-0865, www.brophybros.com
The Lookout Bar & Grill
2800 Harbor Blvd., Suite B, Oxnard
805-985-9300, the-lookout-bar-grill.local-cafes.com
Breakfast
1ST PLACE
Cafe Nouveau
1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Eggs ‘N’ Things
4020 E. Main St., #B72, Ventura
805-642-3190, www.eggsnthings.net
Allison’s Country Cafe
3429 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-650-1766, www.allisonscountrycafe.com
Brewery
1ST PLACE
Topa Topa
345 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-798-9079; 4880 Colt St., Ventura, 805-535-4366; 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-9255, topatopa.beer
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
MadeWest
1744 Donlon St., Ventura; 668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
madewest.com
Institution Ale Company
3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo
805-482-3777, www.institutionales.com
Camarillo Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Twenty 88
2088 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-2088, twenty88.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave., Camarillo
805-388-2535, thewaypointcafe.com
Slate
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo
805-388-9888, theslatebistro.com
Caterer
1ST PLACE
DJ’s California Catering
2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura
805-850-0194, www.djscatering.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com
Season’s Catering
2646 Palma Drive, Ventura
805-339-9665, www.seasonscateringca.com
Cheap Eats
1ST PLACE
Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Snapper Jack’s
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com
Corrales
795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138
www.facebook.com/corrales2go/
Chinese
1ST PLACE
Peking Inn
330 North Lantana St., #31, Camarillo
805-987-8188, pekinginnrestaurant.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Chester’s
2216 Pickwick Drive, #6410, Camarillo
805-482-6564, www.chestersasia.com
Lee’s
2673 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-648-4811, www.venturaleeschinesefood.com
Coffee Shop
1ST PLACE
Simone’s Coffee and Tea
2848 Cabrillo Drive, Ventura; 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860
simonescoffee.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Palermo
321 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3070, www.palermocoffee.com
Singing Sun
1930 E. Main St., Ventura
www.singingsuncoffee.com
Deli
1ST PLACE
Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Old New York Deli & Bakery
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
805-484-3354, oldnewyork.com
Brent’s Deli
2799 Townsgate Road, Westlake
805-557-1882, brentsdeli.combrentsdeli.com
Dessert
1ST PLACE
Bread Basket
83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
805-482-1337, www.breadbasketcake.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Coastal Cone
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #104, Ventura
805-658-2837, www.coastalcone.com
Ex Voto Chocolates and Confections
2646 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-9228, www.exvotochocolates.com
Diner
1ST PLACE
Busy Bee Cafe
478 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4864, www.busybee.cafe
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Pete’s Breakfast House
2055 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-1130, www.petesbreakfasthouse.com
Two Trees Restaurant and Taps
7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-659-3365, www.twotreesrestaurantandtaps.com
Doughnuts
1ST PLACE
Rolling Pin
2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-482-8711, www.facebook.com/RollingPinCamarillo
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
K D Village
3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-644-6778, k-d-village-donuts.edan.io
Master’s
1911 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard
805-485-9474, www.mastersdonuts.com
Fillmore Restaurant
1ST PLACE
El Pescador
1305 Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-9999
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Vallarta
563 Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-3836
Ay Chihuahua
1145 Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-4642
Fine Dining
1ST PLACE
Lure Fish House
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Aloha Steakhouse
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com
Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net
Fish Tacos
1ST PLACE
Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Beach House Tacos
668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-643-4783, www.beach-house-tacos.com
Snapper Jack’s
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com
Food & Drink Festival
1ST PLACE
Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival
www.casapacifica.org/news/events/annual_wine_food_festival/
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Tequila and Taco Music Festival
www.tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com
Surf Rodeo
surfrodeo.org
Fries
1ST PLACE
Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com
Dargan’s Irish Pub
593 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-3001, www.dargansventura.com
Frozen Dessert
1ST PLACE
McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream
3241 E. Main St, Ventura
805-650-6410, www.mcconnells.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Coastal Cone
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #104, Ventura
805-658-2837, www.coastalcone.com
Surf ‘N’ Yogurt
1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-643-8808
Greek
1ST PLACE
The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #101, Ventura
805-650-5350, www.thegreekventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Stephen’s Market & Grill
2632 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-4200, www.stephensmarketandgrill.com
Greek House Cafe
2375 Sycamore Drive #5, Simi Valley
805-955-9899, greekhousecafe.com
Hamburger
1ST PLACE
Barrelhouse 101
545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-0906, barrelhouse101.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Blvd Burger
2145 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-389-9200, www.blvdbrgr.com
Duke’s Griddle ‘N’ Grill
1124 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8411, bitchinburgers.com
Health Food
1ST PLACE
Lassen’s
3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 4071 E. Main St., Ventura; 2955 Cochran St., Suite A4, Simi Valley; 2150 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
www.lassens.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Farmer And The Cook
339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai
805-640-9608, www.farmer-and-the-cook.com
Rainbow Bridge
211 E. Matilija St., Ojai
805-646-4017, rainbowbridgeojai.com
Indian
1ST PLACE
Himalaya
35 W. Main St., #A, Ventura
805-643-0795, www.himalayacuisine.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
The Taj Cafe
574 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1521, thetajcafeventura.com
The Curry Leaf
5253 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo
805-482-8880, gotcurryleaf.com
Italian
1ST PLACE
Ferraro’s
2788 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-7270, www.ferrarositalian.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net
Dominick’s
477 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard
805-483-7933, dominicksoxnard.com
Capriccio
298 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7115, www.capriccio-inc.com
Kid-Friendly
1ST PLACE
Toppers Pizza
805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
www.topperspizzaplace.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Busy Bee Cafe
478 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4864, www.busybee.cafe
Snapper Jack’s
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com
Margarita
1ST PLACE
Yolanda’s
2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Limon Y Sal
598 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3868, limonysalventura.com
Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com
Mexican
1ST PLACE
Yolanda’s
2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Taqueria Tepatitlan
362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-0508, taqueriatepatitlan.com
Casa De Soria
1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-648-2083, www.casadesoria.com
Moorpark Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Carrara’s Pastries
144 Los Angeles Ave., Suite 107B, Moorpark
805-552-4250, carraras.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Lucky Fools Pub
75 E. High St., Moorpark
805-532-1500, www.luckyfoolspub.com
Cactus Patch
197 E. High St., Moorpark
805-529-9550
New Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Immigrant Son Caffe
543 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-9085, www.immigrant-son.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Raven Tavern
1651 Victoria Ave., Oxnard
805-686-7683. theraventavern.com
Banh Mi Paris Sandwiches
1413 S. Victoria Ave., E, Ventura
805-620-0987, banhmiparissandwiches.com
Noodle House
1ST PLACE
Kao Ramen By Mama
573 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8393
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Pho Saigon
826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme
805-240-9334, www.phosaigonporthueneme.com
Love Pho Cafe
550 Collection Blvd., Suite 120, Oxnard
805-485-1881
Ojai Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Boccali’s Pizza and Pasta
3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 805-649-1057
boccalis.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ojai Pizza Company
331 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-646-7878, theonlygoodpizza.com
The Ranch House
102 Besant Road, Ojai
805-646-2360, www.theranchhouse.com
Place For Craft Cocktails
1ST PLACE
VenTiki Lounge and Lanai
701 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8887, www.ventikiloungeandlanai.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com
Pacific By NoRu
394 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-205-9618, pacificbynoru.com
Port Hueneme Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Pho Saigon
826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme
805-240-9334, www.phosaigonporthueneme.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Roxsbury Deli
443 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-985-2504, www.roxsburygrill.com
Poke Land
601 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-228-1988, www.pokelandventura.com
Sidewalk Cafe/Patio
1ST PLACE
Limon Y Sal
598 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3868, limonysalventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com
Taqueria Tepitatlan
362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-0508, taqueriatepatitlan.com
Simi Valley Restaurant
1ST PLACE
The Junkyard Cafe
2585 Cochran St., Simi Valley
805-520-5865, www.thejunkyardcafe.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Fire Island Grill
1230 Madera Road, Simi Valley
805-581-1999, fireislandgrill.com
Ali Baba
1464 Madera Road, Suite J, Simi Valley
805-526-8400, babacafe.com
Oxnard Restaurant
1ST PLACE
La Dolce Vita 1901
740 S. B St., Oxnard
805-486-6878, ladolcevita1901.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Sea Fresh
3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974, www.seafreshci.com
Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut
2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-985-9151, mrsolsonscoffeehut.com
Pizza
1ST PLACE
Topper’s
805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
www.topperspizzaplace.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com
Pizza Man Dan’s
444 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura; 1413 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura; 450 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard; 2390 Las Posas Road, Camarillo; 144 W. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
805-658-6666, pizzamandans.com
Romantic Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
The Ranch House
102 Besant Road, Ojai
805-646-2360, www.theranchhouse.com
Aloha Steakhouse
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com
Sandwich
1ST PLACE
Urbane Cafe
4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 805-577-1000
urbanecafe.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Sandwich Co.
2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-641-1915, www.venturasandwichcompany.com
Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com
Santa Paula Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Hozy’s Grill
1760 Lemonwood Drive, Santa Paula
805-525-1068, www.hozysgrill.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Rabalais’ Bistro
861 E. Main St., Santa Paula
805-525-2109, rabalaisbistro.com
El Pescador
322 S. Peck Road, Santa Paula
805-525-8846
La Cabana
1259 Harvard Blvd., Santa Paula
805-525-8383, www.lacabanarestaurantca.com
Seafood Market
1ST PLACE
Andria’s
1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-654-0546, www.andriasseafood.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Sea Fresh
3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974, www.seafreshci.com; 533 E. Ojai Ave., 805-646-7747, www.seafreshseafood.com
Ocean Pride
2894 Bunsen Ave., Ventura
805-644-4310, oceanprideofventura.com
Seafood Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Lure
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Andria’s
1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-654-0546, www.andriasseafood.com
Brophy Bros.
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-639-0865, www.brophybros.com
Smoothie
1ST PLACE
Blenders In The Grass
607 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, 805-641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 805-482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-1150 www.drinkblenders.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Harvest Cafe
175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com
Nature’s Grill
566 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com
Steakhouse
1ST PLACE
Aloha
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Wood Ranch
1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500
woodranch.com
Prime
2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 818-292-5111
www.primesteakhouseventura.com
Sunday Brunch
1ST PLACE
Cafe Nouveau
1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave., Camarillo
805-388-2535, thewaypointcafe.com
Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com
Sushi
1ST PLACE
Sumo
1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-650-1122; 1714 Newbury Road, #C, Newbury Park, 805-499-9977
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
I Love Sushi
5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura
805-639-4009, www.ilovesushiventura.com
Anaba
1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard
805-382-1230, www.anabasushi.com
Tacos
1ST PLACE
Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Beach House Tacos
668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-643-4783, www.beach-house-tacos.com
Snapper Jack’s
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com
Thai
1ST PLACE
Rice By Mama
419 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-0238
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Jasmine Thai
1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura
805-658-4861, www.jasminethaifusion.com
Sawasdee Thai
2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura
805-642-8879, www.sawasdee-thaicuisine.com
Thousand Oaks Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Himalaya
720 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-409-1041, www.himalayacuisine.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Moqueca
1610 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-230-3585, www.moquecarestaurant.com
Tarantula Hill Brewing Co.
244 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-538-1191, tarantulahillbrewingco.com
Vegetarian
1ST PLACE
Nature’s Grill
566 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Harvest Cafe
175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com
Farmer And The Cook
339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai
805-640-9608, www.farmer-and-the-cook.com
Ventura Restaurant
1ST PLACE
Lure
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Cafe Nouveau
1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net
Rumfish
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com
Winery
1ST PLACE
Topa Mountain
821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-1190, www.topamountainwinery.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Old Creek Ranch
10024 E. Old Creek Rd., Ventura
805-649-4132, oldcreekranch.com
Herzog Wine Cellars
3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard
805-983-1560, herzogwine.com
Wine Tasting
1ST PLACE
The Cave At Ventura Wine Co.
4435 McGrath St., #301, Ventura
thecaveventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Topa Mountain
821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-1190, www.topamountainwinery.com
Paradise Pantry
222 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-9440, www.paradisepantry.com