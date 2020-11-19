VenTiki Lounge and Lanai, Best Craft Cocktails

Walking into VenTiki, you could be forgiven for thinking that you’ve stepped into a Shag painting. But there’s more to Ventura’s famed tiki bar than its remarkable midcentury looks. The drinks are strong, but inventive and beautifully balanced; the servers are friendly, efficient and knowledgeable; and the list of premium rums would put Trader Vic himself to shame. This is no mere vintage bar, but a reverent homage to tiki culture par excellence. Photo by @deeelizious

Bakery

1ST PLACE

Bread Basket
83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
805-482-1337, www.breadbasketcake.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Cafe Ficelle
2024 Ventura Blvd., Unit 110, Camarillo 805-312-7155; 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-941-3444
cafeficelle.com

Royal Bakery
4726 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-658-6030

Barbecue

1ST PLACE

Wood Ranch

1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500, woodranch.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Marshall’s Bodacious BBQ
6353 Ventura Blvd. #18, Ventura
805-650-0650, marshallsbodaciousbbq.com

CJ’s BBQ
480 S. Victoria Ave., #B, Oxnard
805-815-3024, cjsbbq.com

Beer Tap Selection

1ST PLACE

Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Barrelhouse 101
545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-0906, barrelhouse101.com

Ojai Beverage Company
655 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-646-1700, ojaibevco.com

Bloody Mary

1ST PLACE

Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Brophy Bros.
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-639-0865, www.brophybros.com

The Lookout Bar & Grill
2800 Harbor Blvd., Suite B, Oxnard
805-985-9300, the-lookout-bar-grill.local-cafes.com

Breakfast

1ST PLACE

Cafe Nouveau
1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Eggs ‘N’ Things
4020 E. Main St., #B72, Ventura
805-642-3190, www.eggsnthings.net

Allison’s Country Cafe
3429 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-650-1766, www.allisonscountrycafe.com

Brewery

1ST PLACE

Topa Topa
345 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-798-9079; 4880 Colt St., Ventura, 805-535-4366; 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-9255,  topatopa.beer

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

MadeWest
1744 Donlon St., Ventura; 668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
madewest.com

Institution Ale Company
3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo
805-482-3777, www.institutionales.com

Camarillo Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Twenty 88
2088 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-2088, twenty88.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave., Camarillo
805-388-2535, thewaypointcafe.com

Slate
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo
805-388-9888, theslatebistro.com

Caterer

1ST PLACE

DJ’s California Catering
2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura
805-850-0194, www.djscatering.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

Season’s Catering
2646 Palma Drive, Ventura
805-339-9665, www.seasonscateringca.com

Cheap Eats

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Snapper Jack’s
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com

Corrales
795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138
www.facebook.com/corrales2go/

Chinese

1ST PLACE

Peking Inn
330 North Lantana St., #31, Camarillo
805-987-8188, pekinginnrestaurant.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Chester’s
2216 Pickwick Drive, #6410, Camarillo
805-482-6564, www.chestersasia.com

Lee’s
2673 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-648-4811, www.venturaleeschinesefood.com

Coffee Shop

1ST PLACE

Simone’s Coffee and Tea
2848 Cabrillo Drive, Ventura; 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860
simonescoffee.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Palermo
321 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3070, www.palermocoffee.com

Singing Sun
1930 E. Main St., Ventura
www.singingsuncoffee.com

Deli

1ST PLACE

Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Old New York Deli & Bakery
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
805-484-3354, oldnewyork.com

Brent’s Deli
2799 Townsgate Road, Westlake
805-557-1882, brentsdeli.combrentsdeli.com

Dessert

1ST PLACE

Bread Basket
83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
805-482-1337, www.breadbasketcake.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Coastal Cone
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #104, Ventura
805-658-2837, www.coastalcone.com

Ex Voto Chocolates and Confections
2646 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-9228, www.exvotochocolates.com

Diner

1ST PLACE

Busy Bee Cafe
478 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4864, www.busybee.cafe

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Pete’s Breakfast House
2055 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-1130, www.petesbreakfasthouse.com

Two Trees Restaurant and Taps
7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-659-3365, www.twotreesrestaurantandtaps.com

Doughnuts

1ST PLACE

Rolling Pin
2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-482-8711, www.facebook.com/RollingPinCamarillo

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

K D Village
3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-644-6778, k-d-village-donuts.edan.io

Master’s
1911 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard
805-485-9474, www.mastersdonuts.com

Fillmore Restaurant

1ST PLACE

El Pescador
1305 Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-9999

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Vallarta
563 Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-3836

Ay Chihuahua
1145 Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-4642

Fine Dining

1ST PLACE

Lure Fish House
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Aloha Steakhouse
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

Fish Tacos

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Beach House Tacos
668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-643-4783, www.beach-house-tacos.com

Snapper Jack’s
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com

Food & Drink Festival

1ST PLACE

Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival
www.casapacifica.org/news/events/annual_wine_food_festival/

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Tequila and Taco Music Festival
www.tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com

Surf Rodeo
surfrodeo.org

Fries

1ST PLACE

Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com

Dargan’s Irish Pub
593 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-3001, www.dargansventura.com

Frozen Dessert

1ST PLACE

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream
3241 E. Main St, Ventura
805-650-6410, www.mcconnells.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Coastal Cone
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #104, Ventura
805-658-2837, www.coastalcone.com

Surf ‘N’ Yogurt
1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-643-8808

Greek

1ST PLACE

The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #101, Ventura
805-650-5350, www.thegreekventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Stephen’s Market & Grill
2632 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-4200, www.stephensmarketandgrill.com

Greek House Cafe
2375 Sycamore Drive #5, Simi Valley
805-955-9899, greekhousecafe.com

Hamburger

1ST PLACE

Barrelhouse 101
545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-0906, barrelhouse101.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Blvd Burger
2145 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-389-9200, www.blvdbrgr.com

Duke’s Griddle ‘N’ Grill
1124 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8411, bitchinburgers.com

Health Food

1ST PLACE

Lassen’s
3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 4071 E. Main St., Ventura; 2955 Cochran St., Suite A4, Simi Valley; 2150 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
www.lassens.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Farmer And The Cook
339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai
805-640-9608, www.farmer-and-the-cook.com

Rainbow Bridge
211 E. Matilija St., Ojai
805-646-4017, rainbowbridgeojai.com

Indian

1ST PLACE

Himalaya
35 W. Main St., #A, Ventura
805-643-0795, www.himalayacuisine.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

The Taj Cafe
574 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1521, thetajcafeventura.com

The Curry Leaf
5253 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo
805-482-8880, gotcurryleaf.com

Italian

1ST PLACE

Ferraro’s
2788 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-7270, www.ferrarositalian.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

Dominick’s
477 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard
805-483-7933, dominicksoxnard.com

Capriccio 
298 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7115, www.capriccio-inc.com

Kid-Friendly

1ST PLACE

Toppers Pizza
805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
www.topperspizzaplace.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Busy Bee Cafe
478 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4864, www.busybee.cafe

Snapper Jack’s
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com

Margarita

1ST PLACE

Yolanda’s
2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Limon Y Sal
598 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3868, limonysalventura.com

Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Mexican

1ST PLACE

Yolanda’s
2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Best Place for Kinder, Gentler Libations
Rocks and Drams
14 S. California St., Ventura
805-667-8585
www.rocksanddrams.com
Newly opened this summer in Downtown Ventura, Rocks and Drams offers wine, beer and low-alcohol craft cocktails that should appeal to Ventura County drinkers looking for a quality quaff that won’t put them under the table.
While visitors will have to wait until a later time (and possibly a vaccine) to truly appreciate the stylish interior, Rocks and Drams’ outdoor seating on California Street just off Main enables the curious to imbibe in comfort and safety.
And there’s plenty to whet the appetite. The menu, which changes with the season, features soju in a variety of flavors (strawberry, dandelion, chocolate and more) mixed with premium bitters, cordials and syrups. Butterscotch, Mexican chocolate and nutmeg can be found on the bar’s recently developed holiday menu.
For something more straightforward, there are plenty of interesting beers (MadeWest, Topa Topa, Ventura Coast Brewing Company — just to name a few of the local ones) and wines (Manchese, Rabble Red and Bonfate) to consider as well. If you’re craving a snack, order tacos, sushi rolls, ceviche and other light bites.
The establishment is open Thursday-Sunday; It’s best to make reservations for patio space. If you want to have that Rocks and Drams experience offsite, pick up a cocktail kit to go — booze, mixers, flavorings and other elements needed to shake up that perfect drink at home. These make great gifts, too.
In addition to its downtown spot, Rocks and Drams offers a mobile bar — essentially a trailer that operates as a full bar on wheels — for rental. Even more cool, however, is the delightful AVA Tap Bike, with two taps for beer, wine or batch cocktails. Now that’s pedal power! — Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer; Photo by Andre Valdivia

Taqueria Tepatitlan
362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-0508, taqueriatepatitlan.com

Casa De Soria
1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-648-2083, www.casadesoria.com

Moorpark Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Carrara’s Pastries
144 Los Angeles Ave., Suite 107B, Moorpark
805-552-4250, carraras.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Lucky Fools Pub
75 E. High St., Moorpark
805-532-1500, www.luckyfoolspub.com

Cactus Patch
197 E. High St., Moorpark
805-529-9550

New Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Immigrant Son Caffe
543 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-9085, www.immigrant-son.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Raven Tavern
1651 Victoria Ave., Oxnard
805-686-7683. theraventavern.com

Banh Mi Paris Sandwiches
1413 S. Victoria Ave., E, Ventura
805-620-0987, banhmiparissandwiches.com

Noodle House

1ST PLACE

Kao Ramen By Mama
573 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8393

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Pho Saigon
826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme
805-240-9334, www.phosaigonporthueneme.com

Love Pho Cafe
550 Collection Blvd., Suite 120, Oxnard
805-485-1881

Ojai Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Boccali’s Pizza and Pasta
3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 805-649-1057
boccalis.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ojai Pizza Company
331 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-646-7878, theonlygoodpizza.com

The Ranch House
102 Besant Road, Ojai
805-646-2360, www.theranchhouse.com

Place For Craft Cocktails

1ST PLACE

VenTiki Lounge and Lanai
701 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8887, www.ventikiloungeandlanai.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Pacific By NoRu
394 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-205-9618, pacificbynoru.com

Port Hueneme Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Pho Saigon
826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme
805-240-9334, www.phosaigonporthueneme.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Roxsbury Deli
443 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-985-2504, www.roxsburygrill.com

Poke Land
601 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-228-1988, www.pokelandventura.com

Sidewalk Cafe/Patio

1ST PLACE

Limon Y Sal
598 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3868, limonysalventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Taqueria Tepitatlan
362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-0508, taqueriatepatitlan.com

Simi Valley Restaurant

1ST PLACE

The Junkyard Cafe
2585 Cochran St., Simi Valley
805-520-5865, www.thejunkyardcafe.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Fire Island Grill
1230 Madera Road, Simi Valley
805-581-1999, fireislandgrill.com

Ali Baba
1464 Madera Road, Suite J, Simi Valley
805-526-8400, babacafe.com

Oxnard Restaurant

1ST PLACE

La Dolce Vita 1901
740 S. B St., Oxnard
805-486-6878, ladolcevita1901.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Sea Fresh
3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974, www.seafreshci.com

Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut 
2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-985-9151, mrsolsonscoffeehut.com

Pizza

1ST PLACE

Topper’s
805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
www.topperspizzaplace.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

Pizza Man Dan’s
444 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura; 1413 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura; 450 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard; 2390 Las Posas Road, Camarillo; 144 W. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
805-658-6666, pizzamandans.com

Romantic Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

The Ranch House
102 Besant Road, Ojai
805-646-2360, www.theranchhouse.com

Aloha Steakhouse
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

Sandwich

1ST PLACE

Urbane Cafe
4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 805-577-1000
urbanecafe.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Sandwich Co.
2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-641-1915, www.venturasandwichcompany.com

Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

Santa Paula Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Hozy’s Grill

1760 Lemonwood Drive, Santa Paula
805-525-1068, www.hozysgrill.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Rabalais’ Bistro
861 E. Main St., Santa Paula
805-525-2109, rabalaisbistro.com

El Pescador
322 S. Peck Road, Santa Paula
805-525-8846

La Cabana
1259 Harvard Blvd., Santa Paula
805-525-8383, www.lacabanarestaurantca.com

Seafood Market

1ST PLACE

Andria’s
1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-654-0546, www.andriasseafood.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Sea Fresh
3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974, www.seafreshci.com; 533 E. Ojai Ave., 805-646-7747, www.seafreshseafood.com

Ocean Pride
2894 Bunsen Ave., Ventura
805-644-4310, oceanprideofventura.com

Seafood Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Lure
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Andria’s
1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-654-0546, www.andriasseafood.com

Brophy Bros.
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-639-0865, www.brophybros.com

Smoothie

1ST PLACE

Blenders In The Grass
607 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, 805-641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 805-482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-1150 www.drinkblenders.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Harvest Cafe
175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com

Nature’s Grill 
566 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com

Steakhouse

1ST PLACE

Aloha
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Wood Ranch
1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500
woodranch.com

Prime
2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 818-292-5111
www.primesteakhouseventura.com

Sunday Brunch

1ST PLACE

Cafe Nouveau
1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave., Camarillo
805-388-2535, thewaypointcafe.com

Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com

Sushi

1ST PLACE

Sumo
1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-650-1122; 1714 Newbury Road, #C, Newbury Park, 805-499-9977

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

I Love Sushi
5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura
805-639-4009, www.ilovesushiventura.com

Anaba
1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard
805-382-1230, www.anabasushi.com

Tacos

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Beach House Tacos
668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-643-4783, www.beach-house-tacos.com

Snapper Jack’s
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com

Thai

1ST PLACE

Rice By Mama
419 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-0238

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Jasmine Thai
1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura
805-658-4861, www.jasminethaifusion.com

Sawasdee Thai
2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura
805-642-8879, www.sawasdee-thaicuisine.com

Thousand Oaks Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Himalaya
720 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-409-1041, www.himalayacuisine.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Moqueca
1610 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-230-3585, www.moquecarestaurant.com

Tarantula Hill Brewing Co.
244 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-538-1191, tarantulahillbrewingco.com

Vegetarian

1ST PLACE

Nature’s Grill
566 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Harvest Cafe
175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com

Farmer And The Cook
339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai
805-640-9608, www.farmer-and-the-cook.com

Ventura Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Lure
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Cafe Nouveau
1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net

Rumfish
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Winery

1ST PLACE

Topa Mountain
821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-1190, www.topamountainwinery.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Old Creek Ranch
10024 E. Old Creek Rd., Ventura
805-649-4132, oldcreekranch.com

Herzog Wine Cellars
3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard
805-983-1560, herzogwine.com

Wine Tasting

1ST PLACE

The Cave At Ventura Wine Co.
4435 McGrath St., #301, Ventura
thecaveventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Topa Mountain
821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-1190, www.topamountainwinery.com

Paradise Pantry
222 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-9440, www.paradisepantry.com

 