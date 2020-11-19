VenTiki Lounge and Lanai, Best Craft Cocktails

Walking into VenTiki, you could be forgiven for thinking that you’ve stepped into a Shag painting. But there’s more to Ventura’s famed tiki bar than its remarkable midcentury looks. The drinks are strong, but inventive and beautifully balanced; the servers are friendly, efficient and knowledgeable; and the list of premium rums would put Trader Vic himself to shame. This is no mere vintage bar, but a reverent homage to tiki culture par excellence. Photo by @deeelizious

Bakery

1ST PLACE

Bread Basket

83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo

805-482-1337, www.breadbasketcake.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Cafe Ficelle

2024 Ventura Blvd., Unit 110, Camarillo 805-312-7155; 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-941-3444

cafeficelle.com

Royal Bakery

4726 Telephone Road, Ventura

805-658-6030

Barbecue

1ST PLACE

Wood Ranch

1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500, woodranch.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Marshall’s Bodacious BBQ

6353 Ventura Blvd. #18, Ventura

805-650-0650, marshallsbodaciousbbq.com

CJ’s BBQ

480 S. Victoria Ave., #B, Oxnard

805-815-3024, cjsbbq.com

Beer Tap Selection

1ST PLACE

Fluid State

692 E. Main St., Ventura

805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Barrelhouse 101

545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-643-0906, barrelhouse101.com

Ojai Beverage Company

655 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-646-1700, ojaibevco.com

Bloody Mary

1ST PLACE

Social Tap

1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura

805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Brophy Bros.

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

805-639-0865, www.brophybros.com

The Lookout Bar & Grill

2800 Harbor Blvd., Suite B, Oxnard

805-985-9300, the-lookout-bar-grill.local-cafes.com

Breakfast

1ST PLACE

Cafe Nouveau

1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura

805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Eggs ‘N’ Things

4020 E. Main St., #B72, Ventura

805-642-3190, www.eggsnthings.net

Allison’s Country Cafe

3429 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-650-1766, www.allisonscountrycafe.com

Brewery

1ST PLACE

Topa Topa

345 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-798-9079; 4880 Colt St., Ventura, 805-535-4366; 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-9255, topatopa.beer

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

MadeWest

1744 Donlon St., Ventura; 668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

madewest.com

Institution Ale Company

3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo

805-482-3777, www.institutionales.com

Camarillo Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Twenty 88

2088 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo

805-388-2088, twenty88.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave., Camarillo

805-388-2535, thewaypointcafe.com

Slate

4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo

805-388-9888, theslatebistro.com

Caterer

1ST PLACE

DJ’s California Catering

2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura

805-850-0194, www.djscatering.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Danny’s Deli

3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

Season’s Catering

2646 Palma Drive, Ventura

805-339-9665, www.seasonscateringca.com

Cheap Eats

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s

311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226

www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Snapper Jack’s

4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777

snapperjackstacoshack.com

Corrales

795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138

www.facebook.com/corrales2go/

Chinese

1ST PLACE

Peking Inn

330 North Lantana St., #31, Camarillo

805-987-8188, pekinginnrestaurant.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Chester’s

2216 Pickwick Drive, #6410, Camarillo

805-482-6564, www.chestersasia.com

Lee’s

2673 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-648-4811, www.venturaleeschinesefood.com

Coffee Shop

1ST PLACE

Simone’s Coffee and Tea

2848 Cabrillo Drive, Ventura; 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860

simonescoffee.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Palermo

321 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-3070, www.palermocoffee.com

Singing Sun

1930 E. Main St., Ventura

www.singingsuncoffee.com

Deli

1ST PLACE

Danny’s Deli

3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Old New York Deli & Bakery

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

805-484-3354, oldnewyork.com

Brent’s Deli

2799 Townsgate Road, Westlake

805-557-1882, brentsdeli.combrentsdeli.com

Dessert

1ST PLACE

Bread Basket

83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo

805-482-1337, www.breadbasketcake.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Coastal Cone

1583 Spinnaker Drive, #104, Ventura

805-658-2837, www.coastalcone.com

Ex Voto Chocolates and Confections

2646 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-9228, www.exvotochocolates.com

Diner

1ST PLACE

Busy Bee Cafe

478 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-4864, www.busybee.cafe

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Pete’s Breakfast House

2055 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-1130, www.petesbreakfasthouse.com

Two Trees Restaurant and Taps

7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-659-3365, www.twotreesrestaurantandtaps.com

Doughnuts

1ST PLACE

Rolling Pin

2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo

805-482-8711, www.facebook.com/RollingPinCamarillo

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

K D Village

3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-644-6778, k-d-village-donuts.edan.io

Master’s

1911 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard

805-485-9474, www.mastersdonuts.com

Fillmore Restaurant

1ST PLACE

El Pescador

1305 Ventura St., Fillmore

805-524-9999

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Vallarta

563 Ventura St., Fillmore

805-524-3836

Ay Chihuahua

1145 Ventura St., Fillmore

805-524-4642

Fine Dining

1ST PLACE

Lure Fish House

259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400

lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Aloha Steakhouse

364 S. California St., Ventura

805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

Cafe Fiore

66 S. California St., Ventura

805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

Fish Tacos

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s

311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226

www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Beach House Tacos

668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

805-643-4783, www.beach-house-tacos.com

Snapper Jack’s

4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777

snapperjackstacoshack.com

Food & Drink Festival

1ST PLACE

Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival

www.casapacifica.org/news/events/annual_wine_food_festival/

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Tequila and Taco Music Festival

www.tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com

Surf Rodeo

surfrodeo.org

Fries

1ST PLACE

Fluid State

692 E. Main St., Ventura

805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Social Tap

1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura

805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com

Dargan’s Irish Pub

593 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-3001, www.dargansventura.com

Frozen Dessert

1ST PLACE

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream

3241 E. Main St, Ventura

805-650-6410, www.mcconnells.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Coastal Cone

1583 Spinnaker Drive, #104, Ventura

805-658-2837, www.coastalcone.com

Surf ‘N’ Yogurt

1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura

805-643-8808

Greek

1ST PLACE

The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood

1583 Spinnaker Drive, #101, Ventura

805-650-5350, www.thegreekventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Stephen’s Market & Grill

2632 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-4200, www.stephensmarketandgrill.com

Greek House Cafe

2375 Sycamore Drive #5, Simi Valley

805-955-9899, greekhousecafe.com

Hamburger

1ST PLACE

Barrelhouse 101

545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-643-0906, barrelhouse101.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Blvd Burger

2145 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo

805-389-9200, www.blvdbrgr.com

Duke’s Griddle ‘N’ Grill

1124 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura

805-667-8411, bitchinburgers.com

Health Food

1ST PLACE

Lassen’s

3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 4071 E. Main St., Ventura; 2955 Cochran St., Suite A4, Simi Valley; 2150 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

www.lassens.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Farmer And The Cook

339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai

805-640-9608, www.farmer-and-the-cook.com

Rainbow Bridge

211 E. Matilija St., Ojai

805-646-4017, rainbowbridgeojai.com

Indian

1ST PLACE

Himalaya

35 W. Main St., #A, Ventura

805-643-0795, www.himalayacuisine.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

The Taj Cafe

574 E. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1521, thetajcafeventura.com

The Curry Leaf

5253 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo

805-482-8880, gotcurryleaf.com

Italian

1ST PLACE

Ferraro’s

2788 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-7270, www.ferrarositalian.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Cafe Fiore

66 S. California St., Ventura

805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

Dominick’s

477 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard

805-483-7933, dominicksoxnard.com

Capriccio

298 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-7115, www.capriccio-inc.com

Kid-Friendly

1ST PLACE

Toppers Pizza

805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley

www.topperspizzaplace.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Busy Bee Cafe

478 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-4864, www.busybee.cafe

Snapper Jack’s

4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777

snapperjackstacoshack.com

Margarita

1ST PLACE

Yolanda’s

2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933

www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Limon Y Sal

598 E. Main St., Ventura

805-628-3868, limonysalventura.com

Rumfish Y Vino

34 N. Palm St., Ventura

805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Mexican

1ST PLACE

Yolanda’s

2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933

www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Taqueria Tepatitlan

362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-653-0508, taqueriatepatitlan.com

Casa De Soria

1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-648-2083, www.casadesoria.com

Moorpark Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Carrara’s Pastries

144 Los Angeles Ave., Suite 107B, Moorpark

805-552-4250, carraras.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Lucky Fools Pub

75 E. High St., Moorpark

805-532-1500, www.luckyfoolspub.com

Cactus Patch

197 E. High St., Moorpark

805-529-9550

New Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Immigrant Son Caffe

543 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-9085, www.immigrant-son.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Raven Tavern

1651 Victoria Ave., Oxnard

805-686-7683. theraventavern.com

Banh Mi Paris Sandwiches

1413 S. Victoria Ave., E, Ventura

805-620-0987, banhmiparissandwiches.com

Noodle House

1ST PLACE

Kao Ramen By Mama

573 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-8393

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Pho Saigon

826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme

805-240-9334, www.phosaigonporthueneme.com

Love Pho Cafe

550 Collection Blvd., Suite 120, Oxnard

805-485-1881

Ojai Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Boccali’s Pizza and Pasta

3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 805-649-1057

boccalis.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ojai Pizza Company

331 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-646-7878, theonlygoodpizza.com

The Ranch House

102 Besant Road, Ojai

805-646-2360, www.theranchhouse.com

Place For Craft Cocktails

1ST PLACE

VenTiki Lounge and Lanai

701 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-8887, www.ventikiloungeandlanai.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Rumfish Y Vino

34 N. Palm St., Ventura

805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Pacific By NoRu

394 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura

805-205-9618, pacificbynoru.com

Port Hueneme Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Pho Saigon

826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme

805-240-9334, www.phosaigonporthueneme.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Roxsbury Deli

443 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme

805-985-2504, www.roxsburygrill.com

Poke Land

601 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme

805-228-1988, www.pokelandventura.com

Sidewalk Cafe/Patio

1ST PLACE

Limon Y Sal

598 E. Main St., Ventura

805-628-3868, limonysalventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Rumfish Y Vino

34 N. Palm St., Ventura

805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Taqueria Tepitatlan

362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-653-0508, taqueriatepatitlan.com

Simi Valley Restaurant

1ST PLACE

The Junkyard Cafe

2585 Cochran St., Simi Valley

805-520-5865, www.thejunkyardcafe.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Fire Island Grill

1230 Madera Road, Simi Valley

805-581-1999, fireislandgrill.com

Ali Baba

1464 Madera Road, Suite J, Simi Valley

805-526-8400, babacafe.com

Oxnard Restaurant

1ST PLACE

La Dolce Vita 1901

740 S. B St., Oxnard

805-486-6878, ladolcevita1901.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Sea Fresh

3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974, www.seafreshci.com

Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut

2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard

805-985-9151, mrsolsonscoffeehut.com

Pizza

1ST PLACE

Topper’s

805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley

www.topperspizzaplace.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Fluid State

692 E. Main St., Ventura

805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

Pizza Man Dan’s

444 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura; 1413 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura; 450 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard; 2390 Las Posas Road, Camarillo; 144 W. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark

805-658-6666, pizzamandans.com

Romantic Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Cafe Fiore

66 S. California St., Ventura

805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

The Ranch House

102 Besant Road, Ojai

805-646-2360, www.theranchhouse.com

Aloha Steakhouse

364 S. California St., Ventura

805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

Sandwich

1ST PLACE

Urbane Cafe

4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 805-577-1000

urbanecafe.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Sandwich Co.

2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura

805-641-1915, www.venturasandwichcompany.com

Danny’s Deli

3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

Santa Paula Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Hozy’s Grill

1760 Lemonwood Drive, Santa Paula

805-525-1068, www.hozysgrill.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Rabalais’ Bistro

861 E. Main St., Santa Paula

805-525-2109, rabalaisbistro.com

El Pescador

322 S. Peck Road, Santa Paula

805-525-8846

La Cabana

1259 Harvard Blvd., Santa Paula

805-525-8383, www.lacabanarestaurantca.com

Seafood Market

1ST PLACE

Andria’s

1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

805-654-0546, www.andriasseafood.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Sea Fresh

3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974, www.seafreshci.com; 533 E. Ojai Ave., 805-646-7747, www.seafreshseafood.com

Ocean Pride

2894 Bunsen Ave., Ventura

805-644-4310, oceanprideofventura.com

Seafood Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Lure

259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400

lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Andria’s

1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

805-654-0546, www.andriasseafood.com

Brophy Bros.

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

805-639-0865, www.brophybros.com

Smoothie

1ST PLACE

Blenders In The Grass

607 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, 805-641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 805-482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-1150 www.drinkblenders.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Harvest Cafe

175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com

Nature’s Grill

566 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com

Steakhouse

1ST PLACE

Aloha

364 S. California St., Ventura

805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Wood Ranch

1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500

woodranch.com

Prime

2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 818-292-5111

www.primesteakhouseventura.com

Sunday Brunch

1ST PLACE

Cafe Nouveau

1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura

805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave., Camarillo

805-388-2535, thewaypointcafe.com

Social Tap

1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura

805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com

Sushi

1ST PLACE

Sumo

1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-650-1122; 1714 Newbury Road, #C, Newbury Park, 805-499-9977

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

I Love Sushi

5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura

805-639-4009, www.ilovesushiventura.com

Anaba

1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard

805-382-1230, www.anabasushi.com

Tacos

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s

311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226

www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Beach House Tacos

668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

805-643-4783, www.beach-house-tacos.com

Snapper Jack’s

4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777

snapperjackstacoshack.com

Thai

1ST PLACE

Rice By Mama

419 E. Main St., Ventura

805-641-0238

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Jasmine Thai

1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura

805-658-4861, www.jasminethaifusion.com

Sawasdee Thai

2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura

805-642-8879, www.sawasdee-thaicuisine.com

Thousand Oaks Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Himalaya

720 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

805-409-1041, www.himalayacuisine.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Moqueca

1610 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

805-230-3585, www.moquecarestaurant.com

Tarantula Hill Brewing Co.

244 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

805-538-1191, tarantulahillbrewingco.com

Vegetarian

1ST PLACE

Nature’s Grill

566 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Harvest Cafe

175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com

Farmer And The Cook

339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai

805-640-9608, www.farmer-and-the-cook.com

Ventura Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Lure

259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400

lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Cafe Nouveau

1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura

805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net

Rumfish

34 N. Palm St., Ventura

805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Winery

1ST PLACE

Topa Mountain

821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-640-1190, www.topamountainwinery.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Old Creek Ranch

10024 E. Old Creek Rd., Ventura

805-649-4132, oldcreekranch.com

Herzog Wine Cellars

3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard

805-983-1560, herzogwine.com

Wine Tasting

1ST PLACE

The Cave At Ventura Wine Co.

4435 McGrath St., #301, Ventura

thecaveventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Topa Mountain

821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-640-1190, www.topamountainwinery.com

Paradise Pantry

222 E. Main St., Ventura

805-641-9440, www.paradisepantry.com