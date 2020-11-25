Pictured: Food Forward provides fresh produce for FREE to those experiencing food insecurity. https://foodforward.org/about/produce-pick-ups/

by David Goldstein

The first Thanksgiving celebration in America, held by the pilgrims in 1621, came amidst a backdrop of suffering and deprivation. The pilgrims, who had arrived close to winter, struggled in a hostile wilderness, and nearly half died in the first year. The Wampanoag tribe credited with helping the pilgrims learn to track deer, navigate the forest and develop a food supply, had been decimated by disease. For both, Thanksgiving represented recovery in a world still dangerous to them.

Now, as a pandemic makes our Thanksgiving celebrations smaller and closer to home, and as many have suffered loss of a job, or sickness or loss of a loved one, it is our turn to pause and give thanks for our blessings — and if we have abundance, to share with those in need.

One way to express this appreciation is to help those in our community experiencing hunger gain access to food which may have otherwise gone to waste.

Simply giving your Thanksgiving leftovers to somebody in need, however, is not a recommended way to share. A narrow range of temperatures prevent bacterial growth, and even if you think your food was not out of that temperature range too long, “there can be food safety issues,” according to Graciela Garcia, a community services manager with the Ventura County Environmental Health Division. Some people who are food insecure are also immunocompromised, so your leftovers could pose a health risk, even if you are giving away only food that was not yet served onto guests’ plates.

“Your thoughtfulness is better expressed through the donation of your time or money to an organization with the proper facilities to safely distribute food to those in need,” according Garcia.

In 2017, California expanded its “Good Samaritan” law, California Assembly Bill 1219, which extends legal protection for donors of surplus food the donor believes to be safe for consumption. But the legal protection does not apply to household leftovers. It applies to “food facilities” and “gleaners” providing food to the needy.

Instead, volunteering to help at one of these food rescue or gleaning organizations can be a great way to contribute, and both have made accommodations for safety during the pandemic.

The major food recovery organization in Ventura County is Food Share, which collects shelf-stable food and distributes, both to regional pantries and directly to people in need. Food Share’s volunteer opportunity webpage at https://foodshare.com/volunteer/ calls volunteering a “work of heart.” The page lists locations, tasks and number of people still needed on various days. After Thanksgiving there are many opportunities available, including disaster food box distribution, produce packing and food rescue sorting at the Food Share site on Southbank Street north of Oxnard, as well as distribution of food boxes at the Salvation Army on West Wooley Road in Oxnard.

The major produce gleaning organization in Ventura County is Food Forward, which works with 60 local hunger relief agencies to fight food insecurity in the region. Normally, organizers ask people with surplus food growing on their properties to register at foodforward.org and notify the organization when more than 100 pieces of fruit are available for volunteer crews to collect and donate to people experiencing food insecurity. Due to the COVID pandemic, however, Food Forward is now sending only “trained solo harvesters” to pick, with or without members of the household.

Consequently, the organization is still asking donors to register, but to harvest their own food crops and either coordinate distribution with the group or else distribute through notification in NextDoor apps or Facebook groups. Food Forward is often able to direct do-it-yourself harvesters to food banks, but depending on variety and quantity, may not be able to do this for all produce donations.

Food Forward asks donors to harvest only ripe fruit, and tells donors, “do not to pick or distribute if you feel sick or have traveled in the past 14 days.” Other COVID instructions include avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth during harvesting; sanitizing hands after sneezing, coughing, or touching one’s face; and disinfecting hands before and after harvest.

The organization also asks harvesters to remove any leaves or stems from fruit, and bag or box fruit before sharing. The Asian citrus psyllid, an invasive and destructive insect, is a threat to local agriculture and can spread when leaves and stems are transported.

David Goldstein is an Environmental Analyst with Ventura County Public Works and can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.