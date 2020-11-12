by David Goldstein

If you placed a flag on a veteran’s grave last Wednesday for Veterans Day, you might take comfort in knowing your flag was most likely collected, safely stored and will be reused to honor additional veterans at future Veterans Days, Fourth of July events, or Memorial Day commemorations. Three days after patriotic holidays, most cemeteries collect long-lasting flags placed on graves, making the flags available for future visitors.

Similarly, if you noticed impressively large American flags waving from the backs of vehicles rallying for a candidate prior to the recent election, you may take comfort in knowing those flags most likely survived the wind whipping of traveling at freeway speeds.

Flags are lasting longer because increasingly, flags are made from plastic fibers. The strongest are made from two-ply polyester, with each stripe held by four rows of double stitching, serving as the equivalent of I-beams in construction. Not far behind the strength of those banners are flags made from thick nylon.

Weaker flags, made from single ply polyester, cotton/polyester blends, or even just cotton can also be altered to last longer. For example, Jess Gonzales, past president and 40-year member of the Oxnard Elks Lodge, notes the 5 foot by 8 foot flag flying daily over his lodge is made of cotton, but he helps flags last in good condition over a year by spraying new flags with at least one can of Scotchgard water and sun shield. However, the Elks also maintain polyester flags at Oxnard’s city hall, Plaza Park, and in other locations.

In the Elks’ initiation ritual, flags are presented to new members, and the Exalted Ruler of the chapter says, “Preserve it as a memento of your full duty in the preservation and defense of all it represents.” Certainly, the advent of more durable flags has helped with preservation, but this change has also made dignified retirement of flags more difficult.

The Ventura, Thousand Oaks and Oxnard Elks Lodges accept used flags for retirement, and the traditional cremation ceremony has been their practice, but Gonzales reports the odor and fumes of burning plastic are increasingly prevalent as the content of flags has been changing. In response, the Thousand Oaks lodge began a practice likely to become more widespread. In a ceremony coordinated with local Boy Scouts, they disassembled plastic fiber flags for dignified burial.

A 2014 article in Scouting magazine notes individuals are not violating U.S. flag code if they use other methods of discard, as long as the method of retiring the flag is done in a “respectful and dignified manner.” Other methods cited include cutting the flag into quarters as part of a ceremony ending in solemn interment.

Ron Fitzgarrald, who served in the Navy from 1968 to 1970 and is now public affairs officer for Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County, has also taken part in ceremonies involving disassembly, rather than cremation of flags. After quartering flags, an officer cut out the individual stars and presented them to veterans. “You don’t have to go tightly around each of the five points,” Fitzgarrald explained. “The one presented to me was cut in a circle around the star, and I keep it in my uniform jacket pocket.” A member of the Vietnam Veterans collects discarded flags from a publicly accessible flag drop box in front of the Ventura County Government Center’s Hall of Administration, but the organization is not accepting new locations to service.

A more unusual, but also dignified, flag retirement option is presented in the work of Oxnard-based artist David Schwartz. Recently, at the Reagan Library, Schwartz displayed a patriotic work painted on a canvas made of retired flags, depicting Jewish American war heroes. The work is destined for the Jewish War Veterans’ national museum in Washington D.C. Schwartz is currently collecting retired cotton flags for a series of works depicting “Classic Car Americana” and also accepts from the public “flags with history,” meaning flags flown over important locations or associated with moving family stories. Either on commission by a family and for return to them, or else for sale in galleries, Schwartz creates art on these flags depicting the patriotic stories.

“I have hundreds of synthetic fiber flags people have dropped off for me,” he explained. “But other than the ‘flags with history,’ now I can accept only cotton flags until I get a commission for a large outdoor acrylic sculpture I have in mind.” Schwartz can be reached at SchwARTZ@ARTZworks.com

Cleaning and mending a flag is a patriotic act which can forestall discard. Flags may be cleaned by hand or in a washing machine. For repair, Bryan Miller, of American Flags and Cutlery, suggests checking with a local sail repair or general repair shop, and mail-in repair options are available via the Internet. For example, American Flags Express, based in Wisconsin, sells 20 foot by 30 foot polyester flags for $640 and repairs most, with mail back, for $60. If the rows of double stitching need to be re-sewn, the cost is $120, according to Mike Brenner, program manager.

If you plan to drop off a worn flag for dignified retirement by the Boy Scouts, Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars or other organization, call first to ensure the location near you is accepting flags, and consider including a monetary donation. Providing flag retirement service is time consuming, and the increasing prevalence of plastic flags is making it more difficult, so support of the organizations’ other charitable causes is appropriate.

David Goldstein is an Environmental Analyst with Ventura County Public Works and can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org