by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The general public may be feeling a bit of whiplash as restaurants open dining rooms only to close them when the county’s coronavirus numbers go up. But public school districts are being asked to do more. As time goes on, officials and staff are seeing that while some students are more likely to adapt and succeed, others are bound to struggle.

“Some students are falling through every crack we have,” said Sabrena Rodriguez, president of the board of Ventura Unified School District (VUSD). She is nearing the end of serving four years on the board, and did not seek re-election. “Schools really are what I call the heart of the community…where we provide not just an education for our kids, but counseling, nutrition, health checks, family support. All of the things that really help kids and families be successful.”

VUSD includes 18 elementary schools, six middle schools, five high schools and six other educational programs like adult education. In the four years she has served on the board, VUSD and neighboring districts have had to stretch their roles even more to help students and families cope with emergencies from fires, shootings and now the pandemic.

Rodriguez described districts as being “tapped” to provide so much more than education during normal events. Then, when emergencies happen in a community, the school system “is stretched even thinner, but it’s even more important.”

Distance learning benefits some

She acknowledges that there is a group of students that are really thriving under distance learning and “plenty of teachers who are really knocking it out of the park,” and for some students, they now have time and flexibility to dive into their interests and really “go deep into something that they love.” She said teachers are doing “an amazing job reaching out to students,” but says the pandemic has really brought the digital divide clearly into focus.

Recently Rodriguez had an online meeting with 12 high school seniors. There was buzz about coming back to campus at the end of January. Several students wanted to stay with distance learning, but others expressed a sense of “drowning” in the school work. “They are not just home doing their AP [advance placement] course work, they are helping younger siblings, helping them get on Zoom while their parents are at work. They are doing the grocery shopping, cooking, laundry. It highlights that there is a divide in how successful a student will be on distance learning based on resources you have at your disposal.”

She points to examples of foster kids who are living in group homes. “Eight or 10 of them trying to use one Internet system” at the same time. “All are high school students with six classes a day. They share rooms, they have no space of their own.”

She said attendance is about the same in elementary schools as non-pandemic times, generally parents are more involved and guiding students at that age level. But as kids get older, she said many parents think the kids “should know where they’re supposed to be. With distance learning it is way more complicated. Just knowing where to find assignments, where to check in, knowing the schedule. They can’t just follow the herd and end up in class with the assignment written on the blackboard, they really have to look for things. A lot are really struggling.”

She said at the first quarter mark, there was a “much higher number of students who were not passing their classes.” Staff and parents “realized students were struggling in ways they had not identified before.”

Staff also struggled with the emotional toll of being connected to students, but not being able to do more. “It is not the district’s responsibility to provide a safe place for that kid when school is closed,” pointed out Rodriquez, and yet, due to classes on video, teachers are now seeing where kids are when they log into class. Some are in cars, outside of buildings, in parking lots. “For some families this has been completely overwhelming.”

COVID has made the situation for some families, who may already be in a difficult situation, “just untenable and there isn’t necessarily an easy way for us to help them overcome that. What we can do, what is feasible, is making sure [students] have regular access to high quality education resources…health care and nutrition,” all the while “trying very hard to balance safety concerns of staff, families, students.”

Should schools reopen?

“The reality is that for some students, distance learning isn’t working. And it might not be working because of a different learning need, or they might have challenges in home life.”

Rodrieguez said the district hears “a lot from families who want their children back in school because they believe that is best for them,” but she said she’s really concerned about “The families that we don’t hear from, their kids are suffering in silence. Those are kids which have special needs, or are socially-economically disadvantaged. The homeless and foster youth don’t have someone advocating on their behalf. We know we’re failing them.”

Rodriguez explained that, “When school first opened in August, we had about 150 kids” who were not checking in at all in class. “Staff was relentless in searching them out,” and at this point she believes the district has contacted all students. Initially, there were students who didn’t get the messages of how to get onto classes online. They needed help and support to get plugged in. Some older students may have struggled because families aren’t accustomed to supporting the student in figuring out where to be. Going to school on campus is easier, clearer and assignments are handed to them.

“We have kids, in which the circumstances of their lives make regular connection to school almost impossible.” According to Rodriguez, those kids are aware that the administration knows and understands why they aren’t in class sessions all the time.

She said the board and administration have to find a “balance, and we don’t want to put our staff in harm’s way. The truth is that physicians have come out squarely on the side of opening schools.” She said they have seen schools in other states opened safely, with no uptick in transmission rates. “We as a community should move forward with opening.”

VUSD was slated to open elementary classes on Dec. 7, and because that was underway prior to the county going into the purple tier, that will still go forward. What is unclear is whether the district will be able to resume on-campus classes at junior high and high schools in January. The plan since July was to reopen those schools on Jan. 26, and Rodriguez said that if the county can move back into the red, and stay there as of Jan. 12, then the district will be able to resume secondary classes as planned on Jan. 26.

VUSD sent out a survey to all families to find out if they would choose to return to campus or continue with distance learning. She said what they overwhelmingly saw was a third option emerge, a desire to “stay with their teacher, either in person or distance.”

She said the principals of each school then spent three full days going through the survey to make it work. “The teachers who needed to be home, could be home.” She called it a “massive shuffle of students, teachers. It was the right thing to do, providing choices.”

Maintaining choices

Rodriguez noted the district’s “long standing history of providing choice” to families. “It is a core value for our community and district.”

She pointed to some neighboring districts that did not offer families “a choice about whether or not to return. That is so not the way we do things in Ventura Unified.” She said the district took a long time planning and working with staff, including some with serious health issues or family members with serious illnesses. “We tried to provide accomodation to allow them to work from home.”

Now, with the county once again in the most restrictive purple tier, VUSD is preparing for elementary students to return to school on Dec. 7.

“Currently [county] public health is not accepting waivers to reopen secondary schools,” per state guidance, Rodriguez added. “We hope Ventura County is back in the red tier by Jan. 12, that will allow us to reopen secondary schools on Jan. 26, which is what we had proposed in July.”

She acknowledged the frustration she is hearing from families with teens who are “suffering from social isolation,” coupled with “anxiety” many families are dealing with related to “eviction, loss of work. Being home all day, every day, they don’t get to get away from those pressures.”

The district has targeted offerings for certain groups of students at risk during distance learning. Families should contact their school principal for details and information about any needs. For those students falling behind academically, they have in-person assistance in small groups available. “For those most in need… English learners really need day-to-day instruction and my biggest message is, don’t give up hope. I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

More information is online at: www.venturausd.org.

Contact Ventura Unified School District by phone at 805-641-5000 ex. 1380 (English) or 805-641-5000 ex. 1390 (Spanish).