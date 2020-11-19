TAYLOR YOUNG, THE COLOR BAR, BEST HAIR STYLIST 

Whether you’re looking to go bombshell blonde, get the grey out or bask in balayage, “color expert” Taylor Young — voted Best Hair Stylist for 2020 — will get it done. The Color Bar salon that she co-owns and -operates with partner Lara Bilyeau is known for its expertise, professionalism and high quality services that run the gamut from gentlemen’s haircuts to root touch ups, custom color,
highlights and more. Trust your tresses to Taylor. Photo by @oliviaklein_photography

Barber Shop

1ST PLACE

1927 Barber Shop & Shave
1927 E. Main St., Ventura 
805-667-9177, www.1927barbership.com  

READER RECOMMENDATIONS 

Ventura Barber Co.
2040 E. Main St., Unit C, Ventura
805-628-3624, www.instagram.com/venturabarberco/ 

Legends
1419 E. Santa Clara St., Unit A, Ventura
805-641-3232

 

Children’s Cut

1ST PLACE

Jack n Jills
1984 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-1976, www.jacknjillscutsforkids.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Royal Barbershop
2785 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-667-9121, www.royalbarbershopventura.com

Classic Kids Hairstyling Salon
596 Mobil Ave. Unit I, Camarillo
805-384-0080, www.classickidshairstylingsalon.com 

BEST SPOT FOR UPCYCLED STYLE | Santa Paula Trading Co., 848 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-317-4228 www.santapaulatrading.com It’s rare to find a store that has clothing that appeals to everyone. A store hip enough for the teen, down to earth enough for those solidly in the adult realm and with just enough whimsy for the creative types to be enthralled. Santa Paula Trading Co. has all of that plus the added perk of being in one of the most eclectic spots in the county. Tracy Hanna took over the shop in March. Yes, you heard that right — in March. The pandemic hadn’t yet made its full effect known and it’s fair to say that no one saw that one coming. Talk about catching a curveball. Hanna has been able to shepherd the store through the first turn of that storm, keeping the local favorite alive. Levi’s perfectly worn in and ready for a new home are hung and folded with care in this homey shop. Soft vintage shirts, skirts and jackets hang waiting for their next adventure and upcycled second life in your closet. Think contemporary rustic, men and women’s attire — plenty of leather, flannel and your favorite ’80s sweatshirt that disappeared in junior high. Other unique finds include art from regional artists and homemade lime sugar scrub. Do not miss the shoe rack in back. Santa Paula Trading Co. is centered on the main drag in Santa Paula. As the days start to cool, you can grab a chicory coffee at Rabalais’ and stroll through the quiet, charming, pedestrian-friendly neighbor- hoods . . maybe in your new vintage coat.             — Kimberly Rivers

 

Day Spa

1ST PLACE

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa
905 Country Club Road, Ojai
855-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Coastal Skin Care Day Spa
428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura
805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net 

Michael Kelly Salon & Day Spa
1895 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-7743 www.michaelkelleysalon.com 

 

Hair Salon

1ST PLACE

Tupelo Honey
1987 E. Main St., Suit A, Ventura
805-628-3075, www.facebook.com/tupelohoneysalonventura/

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ten Dash One
390 S. Mills Road, Suite C, Ventura
805-477-9858,  www.tendashone.com 

Michael Kelly Salon & Day Spa
1895 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-7743 www.michaelkelleysalon.com 

 

Hair Stylist

1ST PLACE

Taylor Young
The Color Bar, 418 E. Main St., Ventura
www.tayloryoung.glossgenius.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Tiffany Newmar
i Capelli Salon, 1920 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-4300, www.icapelliventura.com/index.html

Robert Ramirez
Hair Lounge, 1642 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8778, www.hairloungeventura.com

 

Medi-Spa

1ST PLACE

Plush Med Spa
2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-1200, www.plushmedspa.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Beyond Aesthetics
68 Village Commons Blvd., #19, Camarillo
805-312-7070,  www.seewhatsbeyond.com

Celebrating Women Center
1801 Solar Dr., #155, Oxnard
805-220-9779, www.celebratingwomencenter.com

 

Tanning

1ST PLACE

Oasis
5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-650-8367, www.oasisventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Endless Summer
5722 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-644-3555, www.besttanfitspa.com

Solymar Airbrush Tanning
805-766-0616, Mobile tanning only, www.facebook.com/SolymarTan

 

Tattoo Parlor

1ST PLACE

White Lotus Body Arts Studio
2300 Alessandro Dr., #100, Ventura
805-665-3564, www.whitelotusbodyarts.com

FIRST RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Tattoo
2094 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3600, www.venturatattoos.com

Inkfatuation
536 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Port Hueneme
805-488-9446, www.instagram.com/inkfatuationtattoo/

 