TAYLOR YOUNG, THE COLOR BAR, BEST HAIR STYLIST
Whether you’re looking to go bombshell blonde, get the grey out or bask in balayage, “color expert” Taylor Young — voted Best Hair Stylist for 2020 — will get it done. The Color Bar salon that she co-owns and -operates with partner Lara Bilyeau is known for its expertise, professionalism and high quality services that run the gamut from gentlemen’s haircuts to root touch ups, custom color,
highlights and more. Trust your tresses to Taylor. Photo by @oliviaklein_photography
Barber Shop
1ST PLACE
1927 Barber Shop & Shave
1927 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-9177, www.1927barbership.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Barber Co.
2040 E. Main St., Unit C, Ventura
805-628-3624, www.instagram.com/venturabarberco/
Legends
1419 E. Santa Clara St., Unit A, Ventura
805-641-3232
Children’s Cut
1ST PLACE
Jack n Jills
1984 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-1976, www.jacknjillscutsforkids.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Royal Barbershop
2785 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-667-9121, www.royalbarbershopventura.com
Classic Kids Hairstyling Salon
596 Mobil Ave. Unit I, Camarillo
805-384-0080, www.classickidshairstylingsalon.com
Day Spa
1ST PLACE
Ojai Valley Inn & Spa
905 Country Club Road, Ojai
855-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Coastal Skin Care Day Spa
428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura
805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net
Michael Kelly Salon & Day Spa
1895 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-7743 www.michaelkelleysalon.com
Hair Salon
1ST PLACE
Tupelo Honey
1987 E. Main St., Suit A, Ventura
805-628-3075, www.facebook.com/tupelohoneysalonventura/
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ten Dash One
390 S. Mills Road, Suite C, Ventura
805-477-9858, www.tendashone.com
Michael Kelly Salon & Day Spa
1895 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-7743 www.michaelkelleysalon.com
Hair Stylist
1ST PLACE
Taylor Young
The Color Bar, 418 E. Main St., Ventura
www.tayloryoung.glossgenius.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Tiffany Newmar
i Capelli Salon, 1920 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-4300, www.icapelliventura.com/index.html
Robert Ramirez
Hair Lounge, 1642 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8778, www.hairloungeventura.com
Medi-Spa
1ST PLACE
Plush Med Spa
2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-1200, www.plushmedspa.net
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Beyond Aesthetics
68 Village Commons Blvd., #19, Camarillo
805-312-7070, www.seewhatsbeyond.com
Celebrating Women Center
1801 Solar Dr., #155, Oxnard
805-220-9779, www.celebratingwomencenter.com
Tanning
1ST PLACE
Oasis
5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-650-8367, www.oasisventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Endless Summer
5722 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-644-3555, www.besttanfitspa.com
Solymar Airbrush Tanning
805-766-0616, Mobile tanning only, www.facebook.com/SolymarTan
Tattoo Parlor
1ST PLACE
White Lotus Body Arts Studio
2300 Alessandro Dr., #100, Ventura
805-665-3564, www.whitelotusbodyarts.com
FIRST RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Tattoo
2094 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3600, www.venturatattoos.com
Inkfatuation
536 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Port Hueneme
805-488-9446, www.instagram.com/inkfatuationtattoo/