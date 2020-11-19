TAYLOR YOUNG, THE COLOR BAR, BEST HAIR STYLIST

Whether you’re looking to go bombshell blonde, get the grey out or bask in balayage, “color expert” Taylor Young — voted Best Hair Stylist for 2020 — will get it done. The Color Bar salon that she co-owns and -operates with partner Lara Bilyeau is known for its expertise, professionalism and high quality services that run the gamut from gentlemen’s haircuts to root touch ups, custom color,

highlights and more. Trust your tresses to Taylor. Photo by @oliviaklein_photography

Barber Shop

1ST PLACE

1927 Barber Shop & Shave

1927 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-9177, www.1927barbership.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Barber Co.

2040 E. Main St., Unit C, Ventura

805-628-3624, www.instagram.com/venturabarberco/

Legends

1419 E. Santa Clara St., Unit A, Ventura

805-641-3232

Children’s Cut

1ST PLACE

Jack n Jills

1984 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-1976, www.jacknjillscutsforkids.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Royal Barbershop

2785 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-667-9121, www.royalbarbershopventura.com

Classic Kids Hairstyling Salon

596 Mobil Ave. Unit I, Camarillo

805-384-0080, www.classickidshairstylingsalon.com

Day Spa

1ST PLACE

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

905 Country Club Road, Ojai

855-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Coastal Skin Care Day Spa

428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura

805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net

Michael Kelly Salon & Day Spa

1895 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-7743 www.michaelkelleysalon.com

Hair Salon

1ST PLACE

Tupelo Honey

1987 E. Main St., Suit A, Ventura

805-628-3075, www.facebook.com/tupelohoneysalonventura/

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ten Dash One

390 S. Mills Road, Suite C, Ventura

805-477-9858, www.tendashone.com

Michael Kelly Salon & Day Spa

1895 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-7743 www.michaelkelleysalon.com

Hair Stylist

1ST PLACE

Taylor Young

The Color Bar, 418 E. Main St., Ventura

www.tayloryoung.glossgenius.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Tiffany Newmar

i Capelli Salon, 1920 E. Main St., Ventura

805-648-4300, www.icapelliventura.com/index.html

Robert Ramirez

Hair Lounge, 1642 E. Main St., Ventura

805-667-8778, www.hairloungeventura.com

Medi-Spa

1ST PLACE

Plush Med Spa

2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo

805-388-1200, www.plushmedspa.net

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Beyond Aesthetics

68 Village Commons Blvd., #19, Camarillo

805-312-7070, www.seewhatsbeyond.com

Celebrating Women Center

1801 Solar Dr., #155, Oxnard

805-220-9779, www.celebratingwomencenter.com

Tanning

1ST PLACE

Oasis

5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura

805-650-8367, www.oasisventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Endless Summer

5722 Telephone Road, Ventura

805-644-3555, www.besttanfitspa.com

Solymar Airbrush Tanning

805-766-0616, Mobile tanning only, www.facebook.com/SolymarTan

Tattoo Parlor

1ST PLACE

White Lotus Body Arts Studio

2300 Alessandro Dr., #100, Ventura

805-665-3564, www.whitelotusbodyarts.com

FIRST RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Tattoo

2094 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-3600, www.venturatattoos.com

Inkfatuation

536 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Port Hueneme

805-488-9446, www.instagram.com/inkfatuationtattoo/