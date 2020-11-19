Our biggest and most impressive issue is back for 2020, featuring the top three vote

getters in 150 categories, compiled from our readers’ poll. It includes the best in

local people, places and things — the shops, restaurants, businesses and more that

have made living in Ventura County better, easier and more enjoyable.

This year has been unlike any other in our 35 year history. A pandemic, shutdowns, distance learning . . . Ventura County joined the entire world in experiencing a temporary halt of many of the things that make up everyday living. But we are a resilient community,

and we continue to thrive

Local businesses adjusted to the new normal. Restaurants offered takeout deals and expanded online ordering. Fitness studios and instructors harnessed the power of the Internet to get us moving at home — and later got out of the gym and into the parks and beaches to keep us motivated. Stores of all kinds started bringing their wares to us curbside, and rearranged their environments to make it safe to shop inside. Changes big and small took place across the spectrum to give clients and customers what they needed, as safely as possible

So this year, our Best Of issue is more than just a reliable guide to the area’s top service providers. It’s a salute to a community that has been unwavering in its commitment to keeping us fed, clothed, educated, entertained, supported and healthy — despite tremendous obstacles.

Congratulations to our 2020 Best of Ventura County winners, and thank you to all who

participated! We couldn’t have done it without you.

Here’s to better days ahead!

– The entire team of the Ventura County Reporter

Cover and section art by Veronica Thurman.