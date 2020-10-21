Pictured: Two women with the Indigenous gathering stand in front of a caravan driving through town in support of President Donald Trump, at Ventura City Hall on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Photo by Barry Harrington.

by Kimberly Rivers

The Ventura Police Department is investigating events that transpired following the interaction between two groups on Sunday, Oct. 11, in front of Ventura City Hall. In what was first reported by local Indigenous people as an intentional targeting may in fact be a meeting of two perspectives that have been clashing across the country.

Two groups gather

Around the noon hour on Sunday, Oct. 11, two groups were gathering in different parts of town.

One group was made up of Indigenous people who joined together around noon at the triangle area on Poli St. in front of Ventura City Hall near where the St. Junipero Serra statue previously stood. They were gathering prior to Indigenous People’s Day (Oct. 12) to sing songs and commemorate the day with a group photograph.

Also on Sunday, around 11:30 a.m., a group of local residents came together in the WinCo parking lot in Telephone Plaza across town. The group had been gathering every Sunday for several weeks prior, meeting up for a weekly vehicle caravan to drive across Ventura — including Downtown — in support of their views.

As the Indigenous group was wrapping up its event, attendees began to hear honking. Turning toward the sounds, they saw a row of trucks heading east on Poli St. Many of the trucks were flying flags — American flags and some flags in support of President Donald Trump.

Some drivers of the trucks were honking and waving, as they had been doing prior to reaching that location. Some of the drivers also shouted various comments. While some were innocuous, a few were derogatory. “Savages” and other offensive remarks can be heard on various video recordings. Some of the Indigenous people present also shouted back and raised their hands.

Opposing perspectives clash

The Indigenous people in the park experienced the honking and shouting as intimidation and harassment. The drivers say that they were simply drawing attention to their caravan and promoting their views.

“We saw a bunch of full-sized trucks showing up . . . They passed by the first time, honking, yelling stuff out. Most of us ignored them,” said an Oxnard resident with the Indigenous group who asked that his name not be used. He then said that it seemed like trucks were coming back around. He emphasized that he takes no issue with people expressing their political views; he just really felt the drivers were there to intimidate them. “The second time around it alarmed us . . . they were coming back, people are getting scared . . . they are here to put fear in us.”

Paul Hefterich, of Camarillo, was in the sixth or seventh truck from the front. He had no idea the Indigenous people would be there, and he didn’t hear anyone talking about them when the group gathered before their caravan. He didn’t know about any trucks circling back to pass by the area a second time.

“I’ve been doing it for three or four weeks now,” said Hefterich. He found out about the caravan through a Facebook group for Patriots of Ventura County. “We don’t really have an agenda . . . that’s exactly what it is, patriots showing their pride for this nation. We believe what Trump is doing is what we want for this country and we gather together to fly our flags . . . We are there to spread the love, not stir up any hate.”

He said the caravan route is loosely planned out and then it’s just “follow the leader.” In past weeks they have driven that same route, as well as different routes in the downtown area. Hefterich didn’t hear anyone talking about an Indigenous gathering before the caravan, and he didn’t know anything about it until he saw the group in the park.

Hefterich recalled that on Oct. 11, when he was at the triangle island across from city hall, most of the Indigenous people were down away from the road. He heard them yelling at the drivers. As he drove on he could see a few walking into the crosswalk behind him. He followed the leading trucks away from city hall, turning down Chestnut and continuing on through downtown, eventually driving down Seaward Ave. to Harbor Blvd. and then turning onto Spinnaker Drive to gather at a parking lot near the Ventura Harbor where the caravan planned to finish.

Standoff in the crosswalk

Video footage (linked below) of the interaction viewed by the VCReporter shows a group of nine people standing in the crosswalk. Several have one arm raised, and some shouted “Colonizers” and “go back to Europe.”

The man from Oxnard was one of the Indigenous people who walked into the crosswalk in front of vehicles. He said that he initially entered the crosswalk to support the women who had stepped in front of the trucks, which all initially remained stopped.

Some trucks began leaving the line, turning down the road to go around the triangle island and back up to Poli St., avoiding the people in the crosswalk. The truck closest to the crosswalk remained stopped. No person approached the vehicle. All pedestrians were either on the sidewalk or in the crosswalk at this time.

Then several trucks pull out of the line and into the oncoming traffic lane to drive through the crosswalk, where no one is standing. Several trucks drive by and continue on. As one truck passes, an woman with the Indigenous group — now walking in the roadway — holds an American flag that was shown flying on a pole in the back of the truck in the video seconds earlier.

As a large truck moved into the oncoming traffic lane, the man from Oxnard, now in the crosswalk, stood with his hands behind his back in the crosswalk and the truck inched slowly forward, coming into contact with the man’s body. The man told the VCReporter that he looked into the face of the driver. “He was laughing . . . and I knew he was not going to stop.” The pedestrian chose to step around the driver’s side of the truck, putting himself inches from the open window. “He [the driver] reached out of the window toward my face, I backed away and he didn’t touch me.”

When the man left the area a short time later, he said that he felt as though the line of trucks behind him were following him. He was driving the same route to Seaward and Harbor Blvd., and then he saw the trucks turn down Spinnaker.

According to Hefterich, the trucks were not following anyone — that route was the regular final leg of the caravan route.

Two other Indigenous individuals interviewed by the VCReporter following the event, who asked to remain anonymous, emphasized that the honking and shouting felt very directed at them and made them concerned for their safety. They pointed to posts on social media in which one of the drivers appears to admit to wanting to run over the Indigenous people there.

Police are investigating

On Oct. 15, David Dickey, Assistant Chief with the Ventura Police Department, spoke with the VCReporter and confirmed that an investigation was underway and therefore he is unable to speak specifically about an ongoing investigation. As of press deadline, there has been no status update on the investigation.

When asked if it’s ever appropriate for a driver of a vehicle to make contact with a pedestrian, he responded, “that depends on the facts of the case. Our goal [in all investigations] is ultimately to pursue the facts . . . to determine the truth based on those facts.” He wouldn’t comment on hypothetical cases but did point to two state codes that would come into play with incidents involving pedestrians moving into a roadway and drivers maneuvering their vehicles to come in contact with or trying to avoid people.

“Generally speaking pedestrians are not allowed to be in the roadway to block traffic willfully,” he said.

California Vehicle Code Section 21950 (a) states, “The driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection, except as otherwise provided in this chapter,” while Section (b) states, “This section does not relieve a pedestrian from the duty of using due care for his or her safety. No pedestrian may suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle that is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard. No pedestrian may unnecessarily stop or delay traffic while in a marked or unmarked crosswalk.” Section (c) describes how a driver might legally approach a pedestrian: “The driver of a vehicle approaching a pedestrian within any marked or unmarked crosswalk shall exercise all due care and shall reduce the speed of the vehicle or take any other action relating to the operation of the vehicle as necessary to safeguard the safety of the pedestrian.”

Dickey also referred to California Penal Code 245 dealing with crimes and punishments. Section a-1 states, “Any person who commits an assault upon the person of another with a deadly weapon or instrument other than a firearm shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years, or in a county jail for not exceeding one year, or by a fine not exceeding ten thousand dollars ($10,000), or by both the fine and imprisonment.”

“Get to the truth”

Dickey emphasized that the VPD “doesn’t interpret the law,” and explained that when they receive a report of a potential crime, investigators “proceed with due diligence, evaluate,” and prepare the evidence for “presentation to the District Attorney’s office . . . ultimately it’s their office that determines whether criminal charges are filed, not the local police department. Our entire goal is to gather all available facts to get to the truth in each situation.”

Dickey said he is aware of three separate similar incidents in Ventura city limits, all in the past year: an incident at Victoria Ave and Telephone (July 7) at the end of a Black Lives Matter march, one on July 4 on Harbor Blvd., and the Oct. 11 incident.

“It is not normal for us to deal with this type of incident,” Dickey said. “It’s fair to say they are unusual.” He added that in his 26 years in law enforcement, he hasn’t had to deal with this type of event before.

He continued that it is the job of the police to “get to the truth . . . that is what the Ventura Police Department is responsible for. We understand these situations can be tense,” adding that the department will “consider both sides” and give “due regard for racial and cultural differences and to investigate fairly without any discrimination to any group . . . both sides are owed that from us.”

Video footage by Julioski (used with permission) shows the entire Indigenous gathering to commemorate Indigenous People’s Day, in front of the Ventura City Hall on Oct. 11.

Video footage by Barry Harrington (used with permission) showing the interaction at the crosswalk on Poli St. in front of Ventura City Hall on Oct. 11, 2020.