Ventura County voters have three ways to vote safely in the Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential Election:

THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE

All vote-by-mail ballots in California are sent to voters with prepaid first-class postage. They need only be completed, placed in the provided signed envelope and put into the mail. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 20, to be counted.

Ballot Drop Box

There are 34 drop boxes available. Most of these boxes are available to receive ballots seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Some of the drop boxes are located indoors and will be available during normal business hours.

Ballots are collected from drop boxes throughout the day by a team of two Ventura County Elections Division staff members.

Ballots must be dropped off at these box locations no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Drop Box Locations:

Camarillo: Camarillo City Hall, 601 Carmen Drive #6034 (24/7) | Camarillo Sheriff’s Department, 3701 Las Posas Road | Courtyard by Marriott, 4994 Verdugo Way (24/7) | Residence Inn by Marriott, 2912 Petit St. (24/7)

Fillmore: Fillmore Library, 502 Second St. (24/7)

Moorpark: Moorpark City Hall, 799 Moorpark Ave. (24/7)

Newbury Park: Ventura County Fire Station #32, 830 South Reino Road

Oak Park: Oak Park Unified School District, 5801 Conifer St.

Oak View: County of Ventura Fire Station #23, 15 Kunkle St.

Ojai: Ojai City Hall, 401 South Ventura St. (24/7)

Oxnard: Habitat for Humanity, 1850 Eastman Ave. | Harbor Mart, 2810 Harbor Blvd., #B3 | Oxnard Public Library, 251 South A St. (24/7) | River Ridge Golf Club, 2401 West Vineyard Ave. | Ventura County Credit Union, 691 Town Center Drive | Ventura County Human Services Agency, 1400 Vanguard Drive

Port Hueneme: Port Hueneme City Hall, 250 North Ventura Road (24/7)

Santa Paula: Santa Paula City Hall, 970 East Ventura St. (24/7)

Simi Valley: Ventura County Human Services Agency, East County Community Services Center, 2900 North Madera Road | Holiday Inn Express, 2550 Erringer Road | Katherine School, 5455 Katherine St. | Simi Institute for Careers and Education, 1880 Blackstock Ave. | Simi Valley Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road (24/7)

Thousand Oaks: Best Western Plus Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 West Thousand Oaks Blvd. | Conejo Valley Unified School Office, 1400 East Janss Road | Thousand Oaks City Hall, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. (24/7) | La Quinta Inn, 1320 Newbury Road (24/7) | Ventura County Fire Station #35, 751 Mitchell Road

Ventura: Government Center, Hall of Administration and Hall of Justice (three drive-up and walk-up locations), 800 South Victoria Ave. (24/7) | San Buenaventura City Hall, 501 Poli St. (24/7) | The Pierpont Inn, 550 Sanjon Road (24/7) | Ventura Unified School District, 255 West Stanley Ave. #100

IN-PERSON VOTING LOCATIONS

There are 48 in-person voting locations that provide Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant touch screen voting devices and assistance. Any voter can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at a voting location. Local health orders will be followed and those staffing polling locations will be screening throughout the day; everyone is required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

These voting locations are not the same as typical polling locations and therefore voters are not assigned to go to a voting location. Voters can visit the location that is most convenient for them.

Those voters who choose to vote in person at a voting location will be required to surrender their ballots and will be given a new ballot. If the mailed ballot is not provided, the voter will be required to use a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots require further confirmation in order to be tallied.

In-person voting locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

In-person voting locations:

Camarillo: Camarillo Community Center, 1605 East Burnley St. | Camarillo Library, 4101 Las Posas Road | Crossroads Church, 161 Plaza La Vista | Studio Channel Islands, 2222 Ventura Blvd. | United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Drive | Ventura County Office of Education, Conference and Educational Services Center, 5100 Adolfo Road

Fillmore: Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 1048 West Ventura St.

Moorpark: Arroyo Vista Recreation Center, 4550 Tierra Rejada Road | Moorpark Community Center, 799 Moorpark Ave.

Newbury Park: Newbury Park High School, 456 North Reino Road | Sycamore Canyon School, 4601 Via Rio

Oak Park: Oak Park High School, 899 Kanan Road

Oak View: Oak View Community Center, 18 Valley Road

Ojai: American Legion Post 482, 843 East Ojai Ave.

Oxnard: Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave. | Hueneme High School (gym), 500 West Bard Road | Juan Lagunas Soria Elementary School, 3101 Dunkirk Drive | Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #561, 1935 South Oxnard Blvd. | Oxnard Adult Education, 1101 West Second St. | Oxnard College (gym), 4000 South Rose Ave. | Pacifica High School, 600 East Gonzales Road | Rio Vista Middle School, 3050 Thames River Drive | River Ridge Golf Club, 2401 West Vineyard Ave. | The Salvation Army, 622 West Wooley Road

Port Hueneme: Orvene S. Carpenter Community Center, 550 Park Ave.

Santa Paula: Isbell Middle School, 221 South 4th St.

Simi Valley: Centerpoint Church, 2369 Royal Ave. | Cornerstone Community Church, 2080 Winifred St. | Grand Vista Hotel, 999 Enchanted Way | Katherine Elementary School, 5455 Katherine St. | Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District, 4201 Guardian St. | Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Drive | Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 4191 Cochran St. | Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road

Thousand Oaks: California Lutheran University (Lundring Events Center), 130 Overton Court | Conejo Valley Adult School, 1025 Old Farm Road | Fred Kavli Theater, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. | Goebel Adult Community Center (Main Hall), 1385 East Janss Road | La Quinta Inn, 1320 Newbury Road | Thousand Oaks High School, 2323 North Moorpark Road

Ventura: Army National Guard Armory, 1270 Arundell Ave. | County of Ventura Public Works, 11251 Riverbank Drive | Elections Division, Government Center, Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave. | Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1394, 10269 Telephone Road | Museum of Ventura County, 100 East Main St. | Ventura College Wright Event Center, 57 Day Road | Ventura Unified School District, 255 West Stanley Ave. #100

Westlake Village: The North Ranch Center, 1400 North Westlake Blvd.

Locations may be changed due to various unforeseen circumstances; please confirm at www.venturavote.org. Those without Internet access can call the Ventura County Elections Division for more information at 805-654-2664.