Candidates for the Board of Trustees for Ojai Unified School District: Area 2: Jeffrey Starkweather, Rebecca Chandler; Area 4: Chiany Dri, Shelly Griffen.

by Alex Wilson

New dynamics are in play in the race for the Ojai Unified School District Board now that officials have switched to district-based elections.

Four candidates are currently running for two seats on the board serving students in the city of Ojai and surrounding areas. The three other areas will have their first district-based elections in 2022.

Major issues facing the district include declining enrollment, lackluster test scores and a downtown Ojai administration building planned for conversion to other uses such as housing or businesses.

Concerns over endorsement, canvassing in Area 2

Retired attorney Jeffrey Starkweather is facing off against educator Rebecca Chandler to represent Area 2, which includes Meiners Oaks. That seat is open because the area’s current trustee, Thayne Whipple, decided against seeking reelection. (Whipple is facing criminal charges for alleged federal campaign finance violations involving the 2016 presidential race.)

Chandler has raised concerns about Starkweather’s endorsement by the Ojai Valley News, and his purchase of newspapers supporting him for distribution to homes in their area.

“I do feel like the paper endorsed him without ever talking to me or giving me a chance, which I felt was inappropriate,” said Chandler, who works as an administrator for the Ventura Unified School District. A message left for the publisher of the Ojai Valley News by the VC Reporter was not returned by press deadline.

Starkweather defends his strategy of buying about 1,100 newspapers.

“I offered to pay as a political payment to put a large ad in the paper in the election special issue, and paid to have it distributed,” said Starkweather. “It’s a normal transaction between a campaign and a newspaper. It was my idea. They agreed to it and charged me the regular rate for advertising, and they charged what it would cost to have more papers distributed. I thought it was a service to my constituents, and most people felt the same way.”

Starkweather also raised eyebrows with his decision to campaign door-to-door during the pandemic, but says he did it in a safe way.

“I wore a mask and stood six feet from the doors,” said Starkweather. “The health director several weeks back approved door-to-door political canvassing. So my opponent and some of her friends complained and said I was risking people’s health. She had to be corrected.”

Area 4 candidates cite their experience

In the race to represent Area 4, current Ojai School Board President Shelly Griffen is challenged by curriculum developer Chiany Dri. Area 4 includes sections of the school district south of Highway 150, as well as neighborhoods near Nordhoff High School.

Dri says if she’s elected, her professional experience will help her make the district more inclusive.

“I develop, write and teach curriculum on anti-racism,” said Dri. “Basically diversity, equity, inclusion for young people. And then I do trainings for educators as well so they can take that curriculum and work it in the classrooms.”

Dri says challenges she’s faced in her own life also give her a unique perspective.

“I was a former foster youth. I experienced homelessness. I was a teen mom. I experienced challenges that were also in some ways created by educational barriers. So I feel like all of those experiences really aid in my qualification,” said Dri.

Griffen is hoping that her experience leading the school board and working for the school district will lead voters to re-elect her to the board.

“I have been a part of the school district for over 20 years. I used to be a teacher’s assistant and an instructional aide at Nordhoff,” said Griffen. “Looking into the future, I think we really require somebody who has a lot of experience and knows the issues of the district.”

Campaign information online:

Area 2:

Rebecca Chandler: www.rebeccaforojaischools.com

Jeffrey Starkweather: www.jeffreystarkweather.com

Area 4:

Chiany Dri: www.chianydri.com

Shelly Griffen: www.facebook.com/ElectShellyGriffen