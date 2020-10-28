Campaigns for Ventura City Council have more money flowing in than every before. Ventura City Hall, Aug. 2018. Photo by Jon Osumi.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

PACs go big in Ventura City Council races

Several political action committees (PAC) have contributed a combined $100,809 into current Ventura City Council candidates’ races, with most of those funds going to Sacramento-based political consulting firms.

The funds come from three PACs: The Ventura Chamber of Commerce PAC, the Ventura Police Officers Association PAC and the PAC associated with the Ventura City Firefighters, called Ventura City Firefighters for a Better Community. According to the Chamber’s website they work to elect “pro-business” candidates.

The funding levels represent an increase over previous non-district elections.

“What has changed is the districts. They are able to concentrate funding in just a few areas,” said Marie Lakin, a resident of Ventura who ran for Ventura City Council in 2018. She said the district format allows the PACs to do multiple mailers just for the candidates they endorse, as well as phone banking. “It makes a big difference and candidates who are not endorsed [by a PAC] are really at a disadvantage…What is really disappointing to me is that we were sold these district elections as a way for grassroots candidates to spend less and work just in their neighborhoods. But spending has actually increased.”

The funds are being directed to support the same three candidates, one in each of the city council districts, on the Nov. 3 ballot. The PAC funds are supporting candidates Nancy Pedersen for District 7, Aaron Gaston for District 3 and Doug Halter for District 2. The Chamber PAC also targeted $2,981 to oppose the re-election campaign of Christy Weir in the District 2 race and contributed $1,500 in support of Tim Flynn’s race for Ventura County Supervisor (District 5), in a hotly contested race with Carmen Ramirez.

Lakin has endorsed candidates not backed by PAC funding; Mike Johnson (Dist. 3), Christy Weir (Dist. 2, incumbent) and Joe Schroeder (Dist. 7). (Online correction Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m.)

According to the most recent filings as required by law, the Chamber PAC has contributed about $57,000, $29,491 from the firefighters PAC and about $13,824 from the city police PAC. Most of the funds were spent in support of political mailings and to two Sacramento-based firms, Grindstone Communications LLC and LG Campaigns.

Contributions to the Ventura Chamber PAC include local attorney Peter Goldenring ($2,000), Sempra Energy ($1,000), Electra Media ($5,000) and McGrath Farms ($2,500). The California Real Estate PAC ($2000) and a Carpinteria-based real estate company also contributed ($5,000) to the Chamber PAC.

Candidates and their campaigns are prohibited from interacting with the activities of a PAC.

Campaign finance reports for all candidates and committees are available online at recorder.countyofventura.org/elections/candidates-campaigns/campaign-finance-reports-cities/.

Simi Valley candidate statements were omitted, twice

The candidate statements of Simi Valley mayoral candidate Joe Ayala and Simi Valley City Council candidate (Dist. 3) TJ McInturff were omitted from the voter information guides mailed to registered voters in the appropriate boundaries.

In the attempt to correct the error by resending the information guides, Ayala’s statement was left out a second time, but only in the guides mailed to Dist. 3 voters.

A corrected guide was mailed out a third time, but arrived after ballots were received.

County says to expect lines at in-person voting locations

In a statement dated Oct. 23, the Ventura County Elections Division announced that there are a record number of registered voters in the county (500,062) and with just 173,695 ballots received so far (as of Oct. 25), the voting public is urged to avoid long lines and vote early.

“I urge voters to return the vote-by-mail ballot they received early to avoid lines at voting locations and limit contact with others due to COVID-19. Don’t wait until November 3 if you want your vote included in the first results on Election Night,” said Mark Lunn, Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.

He said that registered voters who have not received their mail-in ballots or anyone who needs a replacement ballot should contact the elections office to request a second ballot by calling 805-654-2664. Voters can also register up to and on Nov. 3 at the Ventura County Government Center, Elections Division

Early in-person voting at 48 locations begins Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.. In person voting is also available at the Elections Division offices at the Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

The Oct. 23 statement said, “Voters who wish to vote in-person should expect to wait in line at voting locations as the number of locations is less than previous elections due to the Coronavirus and the state’s declaration of an all vote by mail election. In-person voting locations are open for four days and voters are encouraged to take advantage of the extended days and hours for in person voting and not wait until November 3.”

For more information, please visit the Elections Division website at VenturaVote.org or call 805- 654-2664.

What happens on Nov. 3?

The first early results may be posted as soon as 8:05 p.m. on election night. Staff of the Ventura County Elections division will be working late into the night to process 162 different ballot formats from across the county.

Sorting by location, verifying signatures, duplicating damaged ballots that might get stuck in machines and confirming results are just a few of the steps to ensure an accurate count and reporting of results.

At 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3, in-person voting locations will close and the final pick up at official ballot boxes across the county will take place. All ballots will be delivered to the Elections Division of the Ventura County Registrar of Voters at the Ventura County Government Center to be processed and counted.

According to information provided by the elections division, this process of closing up the in person voting locations and getting all ballots returned can take about two hours. Results from the already received and processed ballots, however, will be tallied and reported fairly quickly with the first report being posted shortly after 8 p.m. Later that night the “first semi-official summary report” of results will be posted online.

Many of the areas in the offices of the elections division where the processing and tallying of ballots take place are visible and can be observed. Due to the pandemic procedures are changed somewhat, with remote viewing available; those interested in watching should contact the elections office.

Normally members of the public can go into the elections division and watch the action through windows. Areas off limits to the public include the Elections Technology Room, and the “APEX room” where signature verification takes place and the precinct sorter machine is located. The vote-by-mail processing and warehouse areas are also off limits to the public but can be viewed.

As ballots arrive, the voting location where they were received is scanned and the ballots go to inspection teams for the first steps in processing, then they head to the technology room to be tallied by scanners.

Election results will be posted at results.enr.clarityelections.com/CA/Ventura/106266/web.259135/#/summary