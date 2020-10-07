Pictured: Daniel Chavez Jr. (left) of Oxnard Live! talks with Oxnard City Manager Alexander Nguyen on Oct. 2.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Oxnard Live! podcast covers local candidates, issues

Daniel Chavez Jr. has used the platform of his podcast show Oxnard Live! to highlight local candidates and city staff about their campaigns and local ordinances on the ballot.

This election cycle Chavez has spoken with James Aragon, candidate for city treasurer, as well as city council (both incumbents and challengers) and mayoral candidates. On Oct. 8, he is scheduled to talk with city council candidates Ronald Arruejo (Dist. 3) at 4 p.m. and Lucy Cartagena (Dist. 4) at 5 p.m.

Conversations take place on Zoom and are broadcast live on the podcast’s Facebook page. For schedule, past episodes and more information, visit www.facebook.com/OxnardLIVE/.

Ojai Valley top donor for Trump campaign

Residents in the Ojai Valley, specifically zip code 93023, donated more to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign than any other zip code in Ventura County.

According to information compiled and reported on by the Los Angeles Times, residents in the Ojai Valley donated $164,000 so far to the Trump campaign. Esther Wachtell, a long time Ojai Valley Resident, is the top Trump donor at just over $62,000 contributed to his campaign. By comparison, the top donor in the Ojai Valley to Joe Biden’s campaign is Sandy Treadwell who gave $6,600.

Newbury Park (91320) donors gave just over $146,000 to Trump’s campaign. The top Trump donor, Kieu Hoang, gave $100,00. The top Biden donor in Newbury Park is Barbara Karplus with $6,100.

Thousand Oaks (91362) comes in third for giving to Trump at just over $138,000. The top Trump donor here is Harry Selvin who gave $35,500. Biden’s top donor in Thousand Oaks is Gerry Hribal at $5,600.

Ventura’s 93001 zip code gave $50,208 to Biden’s campaign with the top donor, Claire Chouinard, giving a modest $2,800. Trump’s top donor in Ventura — Michael Mehas — still gave more: $5,600.

Santa Paula also gave more to Trump than Biden, with a total of $20,800 to Trump. The top donor is Rodney Elliott at $2,250.

https://www.latimes.com/projects/2020-election-trump-top-california-donors/