Pictured: Two orphaned mountain lion kittens from the Simi Hills that are now living at a sanctuary in Arizona. Photo by Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

by Kimberly Rivers

The state of California has further restricted, but fell short of fully banning, second generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs), a type of poison primarily used to kill mice and rats but which has a cascading impact on wild animals up the food chain and has led to the deaths of owls, raptors, bobcats, coyotes and mountain lions, some of which are protected species.

On Sept. 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1788, the California Ecosystems Protection Act of 2020. The new law prohibits the use of SGARs in wildlife habitats, defined as state-run protected areas, but still leaves many uses, particularly in agricultural settings, on the table.

“When second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides are introduced into our environment, their spread or whom they kill cannot be controlled,” said Rebecca August, advocacy director with Los Padres ForestWatch. “We are thrilled that the state of California is taking the lead in removing these insidious silent killers from our backyards and our backcountry.”

Exemptions where use of SGARs are still allowed include when used “by any governmental agency employee,” in compliance with Health and Safety Codes and “for public health activities.” Use in agricultural practices is also exempted.

SGARs, which prevent blood clotting, don’t kill the rodent immediately. The poison degrades the internal systems of the animal, which becomes disoriented, attracting predators. According to the state, the poison has a half-life of 100 days and once ingested usually lodges in the liver. As predators catch and digest poisoned rodents, the anticoagulants accumulate, slowly breaking down the internal physiology of that animal and making them more susceptible to illness and disease.

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation banned consumer sales of SGARs in 2014. Use was restricted at that time to companies certified in pesticide application.

Testing by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife between 2014 and 2018 still found SGARs in 70 to 90 percent of wildlife tested, including the poison being found in 26 of 27 mountain lions tested on the Central Coast. One was a three-month-old kitten.

According to the bill, SGAR poisons are those containing any of the following ingredients: brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difenacoum, difethialone.

The full text of AB1788 is online at: leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200AB1788

Orphaned mountain lion kittens no longer wild

Two mountain lion kittens orphaned in the Simi Hills when their mother died due a blood infection following exposure to several anticoagulants will not be released into the wild.

Over the summer, biologists with the National Park Service (NPS) in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) attempted to foster the orphaned kittens with the goal of returning them to the wild. The biologists believe this is the first time this has been attempted with mountain lions.

“The story of this fostering attempt is remarkable,” said David Szymanski, NPS superintendent. “Biologists and managers from four organizations . . . came together to try something new. With this effort, we tried to help two orphaned wild animals and further our understanding of this important species.”

The National Park Service has been studying the population of mountain lions that live in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to understand how they live and survive near an urbanized environment. The Wayne Lab at University of California, Los Angeles and the Ernest Lab at the University of Wyoming work with the NPS to genotype the mountain lions; the CDFW is responsible for overseeing the management and conservation of the state’s mountain lion populations.

The hope was that a wild mountain lion mother could be coaxed into adopting and caring for the kittens as her own.

“Our shared goal for this project all along was to keep the kittens in the wild and, although the new mother did not accept them, we gained considerable knowledge from this experience,” said Christine Thompson, a regional biologist with the CDFW. “We were also able to successfully place the healthy kittens in a new home. Many thanks go to NPS, Los Angeles Zoo and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center for their dedicated efforts.”

Biologists first discovered the kittens, a female (P-91) and a male (P-92), on July 7 in the Simi Hills. Their mother (P-67) was away from the den. The kittens were given a general health check and were tagged for research purposes. Shortly after that the mother’s GPS collar sent a signal indicating she was deceased. Her body was located and the kittens retrieved, because at just three weeks old they would not survive.

State law prohibits mountain lions from being raised and released, so initially the only option for the kittens would be captivity. But Justin Dellinger, a mountain lion researcher with CDFW, said there is a possibility of the kittens being fostered by another mother, P-65, who had just the day before given birth to three kittens in the Santa Monica Mountains. Fostering has been successful with other large mammals like black bears and wolves in the wild.

“These five kittens were all approximately the same age, which meant we had this unique opportunity to attempt fostering and give these kittens a chance to live in the wild,” said Jeff Sikich, a wildlife biologist with the NPS. He is the fieldwork leader for the mountain lion project. “I had tried this with black bears on a previous research project and it had worked, but situations can vary for different species and individuals. I wasn’t sure if it would prove successful with these mountain lions.”

The orphaned kittens lived at the Los Angeles Zoo while the biologist prepared to introduce them to P-65.

“We were careful not to interact with the kittens any more than necessary,” said Beth Schaefer, director of animal programs for the zoo. “These are not animals that we want to become acclimated to human interaction like zoo animals . . . we didn’t want them to think that humans were a source of comfort.”

On July 16, P-65 left her den and Schaefer transported the kittens from the zoo, and met with the team of biologists near the den. They rubbed urine from P-65’s kittens on the orphaned kittens, making them smell like her own.

The team left and monitored P-65’s movements and soon noticed she had moved her den, a normal behavior of mother lions. When biologists visited the old den location to confirm that it was empty, however, the two orphaned kittens ran out directly toward the biologists. They had been left behind.

P-91 and P-92 went back to the LA Zoo for a short time before being moved to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., where they will remain.

A necropsy of their mother, P-67, showed that she had no food in her stomach, suffered from “necrotizing enteritis,” an intestinal disease, and that she had been exposed to six different rodenticides. Five were anticoagulant compounds, and the sixth was bromethalin. According to the report the “presumptive cause of death was septicemia,” perhaps, “secondary to enteritis.”

“A contributing factor may have been that she was young and stressed by having kittens,” Sikich said. She was just two and a half. “She was a good mother and she didn’t abandon them. She kept on coming back to the den and nursing them even in her likely poor state of health.”

Officials at the sanctuary in Arizona report that the kittens are doing well and developing unique personalities.

“They are inseparable and a great comfort to each other,” said Linda Searles, the sanctuary director. P-91, the female, is bolder, while P-92, the male, is laid-back. They spend their time stalking, wrestling and climbing. The kittens live next to a 15-year-old male named Tocho, who was also brought to the sanctuary as a kitten. Searles said if they all get along, the kittens will be moved into the larger enclosure with Tocho.

The kittens from the Simi Hills will become ambassadors for this population. Searles said, “It’s too bad they couldn’t live in the wild, but we’re happy that they can give our old guy companionship.”

For more information about the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area visit: https://www.nps.gov/samo/index.htm

For more information on the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center visit: www.southwestwildlife.org