Pictured: Mike Powers, CEO of Ventura County. Screenshot from CEO office video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Sept. 29, the state announced that Ventura County has met all of the required thresholds for the less restrictive “red” tier that would allow a loosening of restrictions currently in place for businesses and public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a huge step forward for our county,” said Mike Powers, Ventura County CEO. “This advancement shows the commitment of our business community and community members to bring the numbers down. Businesses are encouraged to prepare now for reopening.”

According to the Sept. 29 statement, the county expects to be in the red tier on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The county must continue to meet all thresholds for another week in order to move from the purple tier to the red tier. The tiered approach is part of California’s plan called the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. In order for county businesses still under restrictions or still completely closed to be able to reopen, the county must maintain seven or fewer daily new cases per capita and must have a positivity test rate of 8 percent or less. The current daily case rate is 7 per capita. The county continues to exceed the requirement for testing volume.

“I am excited Ventura County has been cleared to go to this next phase,” said Supervisor Kelly Long (Dist. 3), chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Ventura County has consistently exceeded the standards in five of the six initial metrics set by the state.”

When the county moves into the red tier, county businesses still under various restrictions or still completely closed will be able to reopen — some with ongoing restrictions. The county must continue to maintain the required thresholds for two consecutive weeks to stay in that tier.

“This is a critical time at which we must continue to work together to further slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Rigoberto Vargas, director of Ventura County Public Health. He urged all residents to follow local guidance so the county “can continue to improve our metrics and move through the tiers. Wearing masks, social distancing and only gathering with members of one’s household are important measures to keep us on the right path.”

The Red Tier

When the county officially qualifies for the red tier, the following businesses can open indoor operations with certain modifications: personal care services, restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, museums, zoos and aquariums. Stores that have been open can increase indoor capacity to 50 percent when the county is in the red tier. Restaurants can also open indoor dining rooms at 25 percent capacity.

Places of worship, higher education, zoos and museums can open to 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever results in fewer people inside. Gyms and fitness centers can open indoor operations at 10 percent capacity.

Reopening schools

When the county remains in the red tier for 14 consecutive days, staying within the allowable thresholds, on-campus classrooms may begin to offer in-class instruction. This means that K-12 schools could reopen as early as Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

For more information on the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, visit www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/. For daily COVID-19 update information from the county of Ventura, visit www.venturacountyrecovers.org.