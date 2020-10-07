Pictured: RBG chalk art at Ventura City Hall by Molly Wingland. Photo by Shanna Wasson Taylor.

by Kimberly Rivers

For a short time, a chalk mural depicting late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could be seen in front of Ventura City Hall. The mural by local artist Molly Wingland showed the iconic justice with her signature black knitted fishnet style gloves and a creative rendering of her iconic collar, with her nickname, “Notorious RBG.” The piece was created shortly after Ginsburg’s passing on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 from complications associated with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

On Sept. 21, Carol Spector and Shanna Wasson Taylor, both residents of Ventura, each snapped photographs of the mural.

“Temporary art is one of those Ventura things that just makes me smile,” said Taylor. “Stone sculptures at the beach, cardboard signs on street posts, painted rocks tucked in random places and now Molly’s chalk art tribute to RBG.”

A spokesperson for the city confirmed that the artwork was removed “within 24-48 hours per the city’s procedures. It’s the city’s policy to remove any marking or drawings from public areas as quickly as possible through the City’s Public Works Graffiti Removal Team.”

For more information about Molly Wingland visit: http://molly-wingland.squarespace.com