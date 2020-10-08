Oct. 8, 2020

Vote 2020

Come on people, White, Black and in between,

let’s stand and vote together, make a big scene.

Majority Rules and we are they

don’t let them destroy us

let’s get in their way.

Let’s all vote this November. Vote as one,

if we all vote, we will get this thing done.

Let’s change their policy, and make it count.

Vote, Vote, Vote, let’s vote them out.

Tired of the way this country is going.

Well then, let’s get it together.

To vote is our right,

all votes matter

Black, Brown and White.

John Broude

Ventura

Nicole Wall for VCCCD

Currently most of our eyes and our attention have been on the national stage during this election. We, however, need to be diligent and not overlook the important local elections. One such local election, which will have a lasting affect on the future of our community, is electing a new member to the Ventura Community Colleges Board of Trustees.

Who best to determine life-changing choices for the students, colleges, faculty, staff and communities they serve, than an educator. The board needs an experienced dedicated educator who has lived and knows the challenges facing education and especially Community Colleges at this time. Nicole Wall is the right person at this critical time.

What Nicole Wall brings to the board is a commitment to equitable access to quality higher education for all and educational and vocational training to create and sustain economic stability for Ventura County. Nicole Wall supports culturally responsive pathways for students, to access and succeed in higher education. Nicole Wall is prepared to collaborate with VCCCD stakeholders, community members and organizations to ensure a strong community.

The fact that Nicole has this desire to reach out past the classroom into the community to serve you, your children and your grandchildren, speaks volumes of her character and her willingness to ensure the upmost quality of education.

Nicole Wall is an educator not a politician. Ventura County Community College District needs good stewards; trustees the community can trust . . . Nicole Wall is a candidate we can trust.

Lauri Caward Moore

30 yr. educator, Ventura College

Your vote, your voice

Your vote, your voice. Make it heard! The November election is rapidly approaching. Voting is your right and your duty but first you must register. If you are not yet registered to vote the deadline to register online is October 19. To register online go to RegisterToVote.ca.gov. The League of Women Voters of Ventura County recommends that all registered voters check their registration status online at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov. You will want to be sure that your address is current since ballots will be mailed to you, and to select your language preference. Prepare now to make sure your vote is counted!

Kathy Morgan

Ventura

Joe Ramirez for VCCCD

Joe is superbly qualified for this position given his vast experience and understanding of the importance of local community college education for our students. A long-term resident of Fillmore and graduate of Fillmore High School, Joe attended Moorpark College, UCSB and the Harvard Graduate School of Education. And with extensive experience as an educator and administrator at California Lutheran University, Rio Hondo College, Oxnard College, Los Angeles Mission College, and LA Community College District, Joe understands the merits of community college education.

Joe also has a passion for helping students, especially those who need extra help and guidance . . . In retirement, Joe works with high school students to ensure that entering students are prepared to take full advantage of community college opportunities.

Joe will be a strong voice for community college education for all students and families in Area 3. He will work to upgrade academic opportunities system-wide, including at VCCCD’s Santa Paula Satellite Campus, but he will also advocate for a new and very different community college educational center in the Santa Clara Valley that will attract students from other areas of Ventura County. Joe understands the need to prepare students not only for advanced academic work, but also to prepare students to join the workforce in Ventura County and to pursue careers in such diverse fields such as “manufacturing, the trades, and healthcare.”

Joe’s extensive educational and professional experience, deep understanding of community college education, compassion and educational vision is much needed on the Ventura County Community College Board of Trustees.

Marcia Edwards

Santa Paula

I have been a school board member for over 20 years and am currently the Clerk of the Santa Paula Unified school board. Being a board member takes time and commitment, especially to those who elect you. That is why I will be voting for Joe Ramirez for VCCCD Trustee District 3. In 2019, County Superintendent Stan Mantooth made over $300,000 in salary and benefits. Mr. Mantooth is already a highly paid public employee, yet he believes he has time to represent District 3. While Mr. Mantooth may have experience, he only has that while representing public schools with taxpayers’ money. Naturally, Mr. Mantooth has connections with the College Board and Chancellor, but not for reasons an elected official needs or constituents want. District 3 needs someone who will represent ALL students and families. Joe Ramirez is just that candidate. Mr. Ramirez has vast experience and can represent us without any conflict of interest. He will not already be “one of the boys” and will be able to represent District 3 fairly. For too long District 3 has had representatives on the College Board that do not represent District 3, but have continually allowed opportunities, programs and money to go to other districts. Mr. Ramirez has worked and been active in District 3 and understands the needs and challenges of Community College students, especially those in District 3. My vote goes to elect Joe Ramirez to help bring to District 3 what our students, families and taxpayers deserve.

Michelle Kolbeck

Santa Paula

Trump’s narcissism

Trump’s narcissism, his sense of invincibility, has proven, at last ,to be his downfall. He is not likely to survive the coronavirus, despite, the diagnosis of “Mild Symptoms” because he falls into the category of “most vulnerable” due to his age and obesity.

Trump really believed to be too superior to be affected by the virus, the way he believes himself to be superior to people of color. Catching the disease proves him to be utterly wrong on both issues. I consider his catching the coronavirus, vindication for the millions around the world, including his fellow Americans who have suffered and died because of him.

Miguel Espinosa, Jr.

Oxnard

Yes on Prop 15

I’ve seen several letters encouraging people to vote against Prop 15. They say things like: it’s a first step toward repealing all of Prop 13; it’s a giant tax increase for small businesses; these tax increases will be passed on to consumers and raise prices. All these claims are untrue. They are fictions designed by rich corporate opponents to scare you.

Prop 15 was put on the ballot by a broad coalition of community, faith and labor organizations who joined together to restore funding to schools and critical services. This bill explicitly protects Prop 13 on residential (including rental) and agricultural properties. For small businesses it creates an exemption from personal property tax and for other businesses it provides a $500,000 exemption.

We passed Prop 13 in 1978 to prevent retirees on fixed incomes from losing their homes due to rising property taxes. We did not know that Howard Jarvis and his tax-cutting friends owned many commercial properties that would also benefit handsomely. And since people move and die, and corporations can live forever, residential property tax has skyrocketed from 55 percent to 72 percent of total property tax.

Residential and commercial properties are fundamentally different. Commercial property is intended for business, which is governed by market forces. Having Prop 13 protections on commercial property is anti-competitive and anti-entrepreneurial; it gives unfair advantage to older businesses and puts an extra burden on newer businesses. Consumer prices are based on the market, not on property tax. Other states realize this. After California passed Prop 13 many other states copied us, but none of them included commercial property. We are the only one.

Please join the League of Women Voters, the ACLU, California teachers, and other mostly volunteer organizations who want to make our tax system fair. Vote YES on Prop 15.

Pat Essick

Ojai

Oct. 1, 2020

The safety of voting from home

The circumstances of this election are like no other in a hundred years. We need to execute our Constitutional right to vote and stay safe from the COVID-19 virus. The best way to do that is to vote from home. To make sure your vote counts: 1) Update/verify your registration, 2) Select the language you want your ballot in (Voterstatus.sos.ca.gov), 3) Track your ballot (WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov), and 4) Vote early. The League of Women Voters of Ventura County suggests voting by mail by Oct. 20 to make sure your ballot arrives in time to be counted. Complete your ballot and deposit it in a drop box, mail it, or deliver it to a voting center. All of these are safe options. For more information about the election, visit the Ventura County Elections Division at venturavote.org.

Pat Butler

Ventura

Support for Joe Ramirez

I am supporting Joe Ramirez who is running for District 3 Trustee-Ventura County Community College District. Joe is the right man for the job. His career as student advocate at the college level will serve Ventura County community college students well. Joe was raised in Ventura County, has worked at both Oxnard College and California Lutheran University, and knows the challenges that local students face. Joe has assisted many students in his career and has made a difference in their college success and lives. More evidence of his experience and suitability can be found on his website.www.ramirez4trustee3.com.

Leslie Nichols

Santa Paula

Joe Ramirez is running for Trustee for Ventura County Community College District, Area 3. You will not find a more qualified candidate for this important post. Joe is a seasoned professional who started his education at Moorpark College before transferring to UC Santa Barbara to complete his B.A. Joe received his master’s in education from Harvard, then chose to return to his Ventura County home.

Joe’s career included both student-centered positions like student advocate and student counselor, as well as administrative posts that give him valuable insight into district operations. Joe served the students of Los Angeles Community College District, California Lutheran University and Ventura County Community College District, including a post at Oxnard College. Joe is committed to student success, and he knows the power of education to transform the lives of students and their families; just listening to students Joe has helped in his career is inspiring! Joe will be a caring and compassionate advocate for the needs of all students, while properly overseeing the administrative functions of the district.

Vote Joe Ramirez for Community College District Trustee!!

Mary Ann Krause

Santa Paula

De-weaponize our police and empower our communities

Defund: A term that has taken on new meaning these days, gets twisted by those who wish to argue in bad faith to leave a broken system unchanged. But, defunding is about the reallocation of funding, taking duties away from law enforcement that would better be handled by mental health specialists or unarmed community liaisons. It means transforming our legal system to break the cycle of violence, oppression and despair created centuries ago by our nation’s racist landowners who hired armed men to protect their property and themselves from the perceived violence of people of color and the poor. It’s about acting on the persistent demand to shift our social, political and economic paradigms to generate lasting peace, prosperity, educational excellence and justice in all our communities. Let’s replace much of our police force with solutions that actually reduce and prevent crime.

In California we’ve made a step in changing laws by dismantling our old cash bail system which penalized the poor. Let’s also stop police from arming themselves as if they are going to war with the citizens who pay their salaries, police unions from getting too powerful and city councils from indiscriminately throwing money at police departments. Should a police department really be able to demand double the amount of any other department in a city’s budget, and get it?

What we fund is what we tolerate — racism, exploitation, injustice! Let’s work together to find other means of keeping our communities safe.

Angelo Haynes

Police Oversight Working Group

The Democratic Socialists of America-Ventura County