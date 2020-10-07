by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Ventura turning parking meters back on

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the city of Ventura will restart the enforcement of parking fees on streets in the downtown area. Enforcement of parking fees was waived in March due to the pandemic and in September the Downtown Parking Advisory Committee voted to reinstate parking fees.

In a written statement the city said the startup of enforcement now will “help ensure continued access to businesses and the availability of on-street parking, reinstating parking fees will help manage the demand.”

The fees from parking support various projects and programs downtown, such as security, improvements to parking lots and alleyways, sidewalk cleaning, lighting and landscape beautification.

Close to 2,000 parking spaces will remain free in the downtown area including spaces in the parking structure on Santa Clara St.

Parking fees can be paid through the free ParkMobile app, allowing contactless payments as well as directions to available parking spots.

For more information, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/parking.

Community Environmental Council launches Solarize Ventura County

Solarize Ventura County is a community-led, group purchasing program for homeowners in Ventura County to apply for assistance in purchasing solar and battery systems for their home. The program started Sept. 9 and is in effect through Dec. 9, 2020.

An informational webinar is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Homeowners can apply online. More information, webinar registration and applications are online at www.SolarizeVentura.org.

Fund for Oxnard launched

Dr. Miguel Lopez of Oxnard has founded The Fund for Oxnard, a nonprofit organization “established to meet the needs of our community” in the wake of the pandemic.

Lopez said the formation of the fund was inspired by similar actions in Compton, Long Beach, Santa Barbara and Montecito “that serve and support their communities.” Even with active efforts by local food pantry organizations, Lopez said that there is still a great need and the new fund will focus resources to supplement, enhance and support on-going direct community efforts.

“In the immediate and short term, The Fund will support on-going community efforts that are providing direct aid, helping individuals and families get through the fourth quarter and the end of what has been an incredible and difficult year for too many,” said Lopez.

For more information, call 805-407-8077 or visit www.thefundforoxnard.com.

Community colleges online through spring

The Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) announces that most classes offered at Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges will remain online during the spring 2021 semester, which starts on Jan. 11. For courses that cannot be remote or in instances when students and faculty must go onto campus, strict protocols will be in place.

In a Sept. 22 written statement, the VCCCD reported the decision to keep classes online “prioritized the health and safety of its approximately 31,000 students and 1,700 employees during the pandemic. The District will continue to monitor pandemic conditions and state and local Department of Public Health guidelines and restrictions and make adjustments to work status and access to the colleges as appropriate. ”

Dr. Greg Gillespie, VCCCD chancellor, emphasized that “faculty at all the colleges has worked hard to adapt the curriculum for online learning so that students have an excellent learning experience.”

Registration appointments for continuing students in the Spring 2021 semester are online now. New student registration begins Nov. 16.

More information is online at www.vcccd.edu.