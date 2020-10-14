Pictured: Grants applications for boating safety and on the water education programs are now being accepted by California Division of Boating and Waterways.

WEV gives Trailblazer award

Women’s Economic Ventures is awarding the Trailblazer Award to Brenda Allison in recognition of her work founding two local insurance agencies and serving as CEO of Coast General Insurance Brokers.

The award is given each year to a local businesswoman that has demonstrated passion, commitment, vision and grit. This year, the award will be given at WEV’s annual fundraising event, Empowerment is Priceless, to be held virtually on Oct. 15.

Allison is being recognized as a community member whose philanthropy demonstrates an uplighting example through her work with Rotary Club of Ventura, as a board member for Casa Pacifica and on the supervisory committee of the Ventura County Credit Union. She is the founder and former chairperson of Latinos in Business at the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce and founder of the Cuban Culture Club of Ventura County.

“This year more than ever, women and minority business owners need our support to press on through these extraordinarily difficult times,” said Kathy Odell, CEO of WEV. “Women’s Economic Ventures is delighted to recognize Brenda Allison . . . She has been a strong advocate for women in business and we invite the community to join us to see Brenda accept her award virtually.”

The online event will feature several WEV clients including Elizabeth Gray Bayne, Gray Bayne Film and Media, LLC; Erica Morris, The ECO Store; Juliana Ramirez, JR Bookkeeping; Jennifer Walsh, Mesa Produce & Chuy Berry Farm.

Details and event registration are online at www.wevonline.org/eip.

Ventura Police Officer’s scholarship awarded

The three recipients of the 17th Annual Dee Dowell Memorial Scholarship, awarded by the Ventura Police Officers Association are Bailey Welch, Tara Martin and Kali Garibay.

Welch is receiving the first place award of $2,000 and will be attending Ventura College to pursue nursing. Martin will receive $1,500 and attend University of Arizona studying early child education. The third place $1,000 award is being given to Garibay, currently attending the University of Southern California studying law history and culture.

The scholarships are awarded in memory of Sergeant Darlon “Dee” Dowell, the only officer in Ventura’s history to die in the line of duty. He was shot and killed on Aug. 7, 1978.

Recipients are selected each year based on display of remarkable academic achievement, community service and financial need. Applicants must reside in Ventura or have graduated from a Ventura high school in the past three years and have future plans in public service.

NAMI launches new wellness program

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Ventura County is launching a new pilot program called Community Cares aimed at counteracting some of the exacerbated mental health issues related to the pandemic.

The free online program includes resources and information on mental wellness, stigma, diagnoses, treatment, suicide prevention, self care and communication. Those who participate in the program receive a workbook with awareness building exercises that help build and practice skills, and provide information on recognizing the signs of mental illness.

The two hour webinar is led by trained volunteer presenters who are either family members or peers of those living in recovery. Their experiences can provide valuable insight into mental health.

The program is free and available to anyone living in Ventura County. Online information and registration are online at: www.namiventura.org/community-cares.

State grant available for boating safety education

Noon on Oct. 30 is the deadline for applications for grants of $40,000 up to a total of $1.6 million available to public agencies, colleges, universities and organizations that offer on-the-water boater safety training and education to the public. The Aquatic Center Education Program is funded through the U.S. Coast Guard Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund through the Division of Boating and Waterways.

Grants are available for student scholarships for boating courses and related equipment. Funding can cover instructor training and boating safety related events.

Details and information are online at: dbw.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=28817.

Guidelines for safe boating during the pandemic are online at: dbw.parks.ca.gov/COVIDBoatingTips.