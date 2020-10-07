GHOSTWALK 2020. Oct. 9 – Oct. 25, Weekends, Friday-Sunday, 7 p.m. The ghouls ghosts and trapped souls are still gathering even if the living cannot. Using the technology of streaming you’ll be transported to their dimension. For a pay-what-you-can ticket price those seeking screams and shivers can still enjoy this fabulous Halloween event. Streaming online at: https://www.youtube.com/user/santapaulatheaterctr and via FaceBook Live at https://www.facebook.com/santapaulatheatercenter. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can and may be purchased online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or www.ghostwalk.com Reservations can also be made via email at sptcboxoffice@gmail.com or by calling the Haunt Line at (805) 525-3073 after October 1st.

Thursday – Oct. 8

LOCAL POLITICS 101 5-7 p.m. Zoom meeting hosted by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals Group this is a chance to meet the candidates endorse by the chamber’s Political Action Committee. Hear from Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere, Supervisor Elect (Dist. 1) and current candidates for Ventura City Council: Doug Halter (Dist. 2), Aaron Gaston (Dist.3), and Nancy Pedersen (Dist. 7). Register online HERE.

Saturday – Oct. 10

CASH 4 COLLEGE Oct. 10 and 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. A series of FREE workshops to help students access funds for college. Hosted by the Ventura County Community College District. The workshops will take place on Oct. 10 and 24, via Zoom and be based at each of the community colleges. All community members are welcome to attend. For more information or to register, visit https://www.vcccd.edu/students/financial-aid-information/cash-for-college-workshops. Links to join:

EVENT IS SOLD OUT | OCTOBERFEST 2020 Enegren Brewery in Moorpark is hosting a special event, following all guidelines and rules to make sure you get your Octoberfest on. Reserve a table now online HERE.

Tuesday – Oct. 13

LET THEM THRIVE! UNLOCKING THE DOORS TO ACADEMIC SUCCESS IN REMOTE LEARNING 4-6 p.m. First in a four session series presented by Katie Novak with Novak Educational Consulting. Future dates are Nov. 3, 30, and Dec. 8. Learn about crating an environment for students to find success in the new setting of online learning. Spanish translation is available if reserved 10 days in advance. For more information contact Ana Teran aolvera@vcoe.org (805) 437-1566. To register online visit: https://vcoe.k12oms.org/1630-193310

POPPIES BOOK CLUB 6 p.m. Open to interested adults. Come discuss “A long petal of the sea” by Isabel Allende. The historical novel traces two young people after the Spanish Civil War. They join other refugees on a ship chartered by poet Pablo Nerudo to Chile and enter into an unlikely union.

Meeting on the back patio for physical distancing, masks required. Read in advance and bring a chair. The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month (dark in December). The group will meet Nov. 10 to discuss “My Name is Red” by Orhan Pamuk. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade. com.

GATHERING WITH SOUND, SILENCE AND WORD 7 p.m. The Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula offers the community a time to reflect, listen to beautiful music and the spoken word with an Autumn theme. Streamed live at: www.facebook.com/uucsp

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

THE DIARIES OF ADAM AND EVE Oct. 9-11 via Zoom. Mark Twain’s whimsical, funny yet moving love story set in the Garden of Eden. Pay what you can. Conejo Players Theatre, 805-496-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

GHOSTWATCH Oct. 9-31. Santa Paula Theater Center presents this virtual version of its annual immersive theater experience GhostWalk, with spooky tales told by “ghosts” resurrected from local history, sharing their stories in Santa Paula landmarks. Viewings take place at 7 p.m. on YouTube. Pay what you can; donations support SPTC. Reservations required; call the Haunt Line at 805-525-3073 or visit www.ghostwalk.com or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

JOYRIDE OJAI Oct. 9-11. Enjoy art from the comfort of your vehicle in this drive-by outdoor exhibit taking place throughout the Ojai Valley. Installations viewable 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For map and more information, visit www.joyrideojai.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Nov. 6. Every Friday at noon, the famed auto museum will offer 20-minute tours of its most unique vehicles, produced and hosted by its docents on YouTube. www.youtube.com/c/MullinAutomotiveMuseum/featured

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Wednesday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m.: Learn to Weave Mini Workshop, whereby Peggie Williamson will teach four different weaving stitches. $29 per person includes all supplies. Through Nov. 30: A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER Oct. 12-Nov. 18. Two virtual acting classes will be offered at SPTC this fall. Monologue Mania (Mondays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 12-Nov. 16) is an adult acting class taught by Taylor Kasch. Teen Talk (Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 14-Nov. 18) for ages 13-19 will be taught by Jessi May Stevenon. Class sizes limited. For registration and more information, visit www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/acting-classes.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

VENTURA COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL Through Oct. 19. The VCAC invites artists to submit proposals for their work to be displayed Nov. 2-Dec. 14 in the storefront of a new building on Victoria Avenue and Moon Drive in Ventura. Three-dimensional art will be given priority. Up to three projects may be submitted for consideration and all residents of Ventura County are eligible. Submission guidelines, fees and more information are available at vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The ReadIn Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading from Michael Torres and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 24. Virtual exhibits Natural Wonders, featuring ceramics by Lauren Hanson (Beato Gallery) and Nature’s Bounty, recent works from members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Nov. 14. Diverse works by Janet Black, Christopher King, Michelle Nosco, Darlene Roker and Laura Walter. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 9. Fall Members Show, with works by more than a dozen BAA artists. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Mending the Divide, Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Malik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 26. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Oct. 4. The Postcard Show with handmade postcards donated by artists from all over the world. All proceeds donated to Act Blue. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 21: Neighbors, more than 70 large portraits taken by photographer John Raymond Mireles. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 16. Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.