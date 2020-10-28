DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL AND CELEBRATION Virtual event, Sunday, Nov. 1, 3-6 p.m. FREE The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is hosting a live broadcast event through their facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SVCAC3050) that will include a Community Ofrenda, located at the Ballet Folklóricio Cielito Lindo De Simi Valley and Huarache Express locations at the Simi Valley Town Center. The online event will include a Danza Azteca ceremony, Ballet Folklórico performances, artist workshops, community art slideshows, and a cultural dialogue and talk. The entire program will be available again on demand online beginning on November 2, 2020. More information is online HERE.

Thursday – Oct. 29

JOIN THE VENTURA COUNTY ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY FREE The society is offering free trial memberships during the pandemic. For details and more information email vcas.publicity1@gmail.com and tell them you read about this offer online HERE.

LESSONS FROM THE FIELD: A LISTENING SESSION FOR PLANNERS 9-10 a.m. An online workshop offered by Community Environmental Council to build inclusion and outreach in the region around planning. Details and Zoom registration is online HERE.

FUNDAMENTALS OF COVER DESIGN 11 a.m. In the second masterclasses offered by the Writers and Publishers Network join Deborah Daly to discuss and explore examples of the correct colors, fonts and images to create eye catching book covers as well as understanding thumbnail images. Daly is the former art director for New York based St. Martins Press Press and Thomas Nelson Publishers, Inc. and later for Los Angeles publishers including Jeremy P. Tarcher, Inc. Today she heads up her own design company, Daly Design in Venice, CA. Details and information are online HERE.

VIRTUAL NIGHT IN OAXACA 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25 Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Group invites you to join them in Oaxaca – without leaving your home – for their virtual fundraising event. MICOP supports, organizes, and empowers the indigenous migrant community in California’s Central Coast. Our community shares a 7,000-year-old culture and various languages that remain vibrant today. Many face enormous barriers to success including language differences, limited literacy, and low, seasonal wages in the agricultural sector. Details and more information are online HERE.

Friday – Oct. 30

MEDITATION FOR VETERANS 10-10:30 a.m. FREE online guided meditation with Healing for American for veterans and their families with Roger Ford and Gold Coast Veterans Foundation. Specially designed to support relaxation, re-energizing and rebalancing during the healing process that veterans and their families may be experiencing. Meditation can help on a physical, emotional, mental and spiritual level. Registration is required to get Zoom log in information. Details and registration are online HERE.

WITCHES PADDLE 3:30 p.m. Grab your witches hat, striped socks and cape – don’t forget your paddle for this fun celebration on the water. Following pandemic guidelines during prep and while getting under way (masks and social distancing) – gather on C dock at the Ventura Harbor Village. Bring your own “broom” or rent them at Ventura Boat Rentals. More information is online HERE.

Saturday – Oct. 31

11TH ANNUAL BREAST SYMPOSIUM 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A Zoom symposium on Breast Health in a New Decade will explore new technologies and advancement in screenings, exams and treatments for breast health. Participants can join via smartphone, tablet or computer. Hosted by Dignity Health Central Coast members St. John’s Regional Medical Center and St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital. For more information, please see the attached press release an flyer. Full symposium agenda is online HERE.

CHILDREN’S CORNER: A VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN SPECIAL 11:30 a.m. FREE Join Unity Theatre Collective for a 30-minute variety performance for kids including your favorite Halloween tunes, storytime, potions class, and more! More information and registration are online HERE. twww.unitytheatrecollective.com.

FIGURE DRAWING CLASSES FOR TEENS Saturdays, Oct. 31-Dec. 12, 3-6 p.m. In person classes ages 13-18 with Gabriel Islas at Vita Art Center, outside on the patio. Regular fee of $50 (sliding scale available for those in need during the pandemic) Supplies included. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Details and registration online HERE.

SKELETON HUNT AT HARBOR VILLAGE 12 skeletons have escaped and are haunting Ventura Harbor Village. Take a photo of all the spooky skeletons you find – find all 12 to be entered to win a prize pack. Post your pics online #SeasideSkeletons and tag @venturaharbor. Costumes encouraged. Please wear your mask while scavenging for skeletons. More information online HERE.

TRICK OR TREAT DRIVE THROUGH 5-8 p.m. The Camarillo Community Center is hosting a free community trick or treating event. Drive through a lighted spooky village and receive candy from center staff. Please wear your masks when going through the line. Camarillo Community Center parking lot, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. For further details contact Connor Soudani at (805) 482-1996 x116 or csoudani@pvrpd.org

TRICK OR TREATING FOR THE DOGS 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hosted by the Humane Society of Ventura County this fun event will get you and your pets safely in the spooky spirit. A drive through event pets and owners are asked to stay in their cars while shelter staff hand out special dog treat bags. Please wear your mask. Pets can participate in a special photo booth/costume contest. More information and details about the pet costume contest are online HERE.

Sunday – Nov. 1

VIRTUAL DEATH CAFE 2-3:30 p.m. Hosted by Robin Kent of Oxnard, this FREE virtual gathering will provide a supported venue to discuss questions, thoughts and fears around death and dying. Details and meeting information are online HERE.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS DRIVE-IN EVENT 6-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for this drive-in celebration with Live performances and a screening of the film Coco. View the festivities from your car or bring a chair to sit outside your car. Restroom will be available and cleaned regularly during the event. Hosted by the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, more information is online HERE.

VIRTUAL ART AND GIFT FAIR Nov. 1- Dec. 15 Hosted by Step Up Ventura this online gift fair benefits local homeless children ages 0-5. Local artists have created unique items for the event including ceramics, fabric, glass and paintings. Interested artists or anyone wishing to make a donation should contact Event Coordinator Corrine Thomas at (702) 328-4312 or go to info@stepupventura.org. The Gift Fair is online at www.stepupventura.org.

THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM 6-8 p.m. As part of Ventura County Farm Day see a drive in screening of this feature length documentary telling the story of Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark that builds biodiversity into the farming practices on 200 acres. Screening details are online HERE.

Monday – Nov. 2

STREAMING VIRTUAL CINEMA The Oxnard Film Society presents 19 unique films from around the globe for in home streaming. Ticket cost supports the society. $4.99-$12 per film. www.oxnardfilmsociety.com

Tuesday – Nov. 3

ENEGREN BREWING TRIVIA 7 p.m. Gather your trivia team, and grab a delicious beer for trivia night. Enegren Brewing, 444 Zachary St., Moorpark. Information online HERE.

Wednesday – Nov. 4

28th ANNUAL SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Every Wednesday in November bring new toys to the contactless toy collection for toy drive hosted by Ventura County Fire Departments, ABC7 and Toys for Tots. Toy collection locations offering drive through options are at The Collection of Riverpark, in the parking lot off the 101 freeway. More information is online at: vcfd.org/sparkoflove to be donated to local children and teens.

Thursday – Nov. 5

DISTANT HEALING AND MEDITATION 5:30 p.m. FREE. The first Thursday of each month join Healing in American for this centering and healing virtual gathering to create a healing vortex for families, friends and the planet. Details and registration is online HERE.

CHARTING THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: COVID-19 IMPACTS ON VENTURA COUNTY 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Center for Economic Research (CERF) at California Lutheran University will host this in depth analysis and discussion on the impacts of the pandemic, recovering, how the political landscape impacts the region and more. Discussion will be moderated by Marni Brook, director of lending at Women’s Economic Ventures and includes Matthew Fienup, executive director of CERF who will present an annual analysis of the county’s economic performance and future projections in addition to a report on the state and country’s economies. The panel will include leaders from small business, education and healthcare with Dan Walters, currently a columnist with CalMatters, a nonprofit journalistic organization. Walters has been a journalist for six decades and has worked for the Wall Street Journal, the Sacramento Bee and Sacramento Union. $55. $10 discount prior to No. 1. Register online at: CLUCERF.org. For more information, email cerf@callutheran.edu.

HOME SOLAR, ELECTRIC VEHICLES, AND BATTERY SYSTEMS: AFFORDABLE OPTIONS FOR YOUR LIFESTYLE 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. FREE online webinar will demonstrate 40 plug-in hybrid and pure Electric Vehicle (EV) options along with information on charging at home or on the road, and financial incentives and lease offerings. The webinar will also cover solar and battery system basics and is designed for an audience that wants to explore “driving on sunshine” – charging EVs at home from solar systems. Hosted by the Community Environmental Council. Details and registration are online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

HALLOWEEN WITH GRANDPA Oct. 30-31. Every Now and Then Theatre presents this radio dramedy about an old man telling tales to his granddaughter. Between breaks, Tom Spence of KVTA shares a variety of esoteric facts about asteroids, mind control and more. everynowandthentheatre.com

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Sunday, Nov. 1, 7-9 a.m.: Muscles and Mojo, where owners of classic and vintage cars are invited to bring their vehicles to the museum, connect with other car enthusiasts and show off their rides. Ongoing: The famed auto museum in Oxnard reopened to the public on Oct. 17, with a display of cars, memorabilia, a model railroad and more. The museum is open weekends, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; the last tour is at 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY Through Nov. 30: Audio broadcast of McReele by Stephen Belber available on demand. Free. Through Nov. 5: Audio broadcast of America Night: The Ballad of Juan Jose, available on demand. Free. www.rubicontheatre.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Opening Nov. 3: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection. Opening in November: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Nov. 2-Jan. 3, 2021. The Buenaventura Art Association debuts its newest exhibit space — on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura — with a small image show, featuring modestly sized works that are perfect for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

VICTORIA AVE. AT MOON DRIVE, VENTURA Nov. 2-Dec. 14. The Ventura County Arts Council presents a new exhibit of local work at a brand-new location, where art will be showcased in three storefront windows. vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020/.

AUDITIONS

LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC Nov. 9-11. Conejo Players Theatre seeks actors for its production of Arlene Hutton’s original play about two people who meet on an eastbound train in 1940. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Performances Jan. 22-24, 2021. For audition materials and more information, visit www.conejoplayers.org/last-train-nibroc.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The ReadIn Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

GHOSTWATCH Through Oct. 31. Santa Paula Theater Center presents this virtual version of its annual immersive theater experience GhostWalk, with spooky tales told by “ghosts” resurrected from local history, sharing their stories in Santa Paula landmarks. Viewings take place at 7 p.m. on YouTube. Pay what you can; donations support SPTC. Reservations required; call the Haunt Line at 805-525-3073 or visit www.ghostwalk.com or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER Through Nov. 18. Two virtual acting classes will be offered at SPTC this fall. Monologue Mania (Mondays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 12-Nov. 16) is an adult acting class taught by Taylor Kasch. Teen Talk (Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 14-Nov. 18) for ages 13-19 will be taught by Jessi May Stevenon. Class sizes limited. For registration and more information, visit www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/acting-classes.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series. Photo by Glover-Burk Photography

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. The museum is now open for visitors; remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 9. Fall Members Show, with works by more than a dozen BAA artists. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Nov. 6. Every Friday at noon, the famed auto museum will offer 20-minute tours of its most unique vehicles, produced and hosted by its docents on YouTube. www.youtube.com/c/MullinAutomotiveMuseum/featured

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened Oct. 16: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Mending the Divide, Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 26. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Oct. 4. The Postcard Show with handmade postcards donated by artists from all over the world. All proceeds donated to Act Blue. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Nov. 30: A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 21: Neighbors, more than 70 large portraits taken by photographer John Raymond Mireles. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 16. Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.